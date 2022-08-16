Read full article on original website
Times News
Woman injured in Summit Hill crash
A woman was seriously injured in a one vehicle crash at the top of the Lansford-Summit Hill hill (Route 902) shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday. The vehicle reportedly was traveling up the hill from Lansford toward Summit Hill when it went off the right side of the road and flipped onto its roof. The woman inside was transported by helicopter to a trauma center. Summit Hill Fire Department, Lansford Fire Department and Lehighton Ambulance responded. Krajcirik’s Automotive also was at the scene to clean up the wreckage. The investigating police officer is Chief Todd Woodward of the Summit Hill Police Department. RON GOWER/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
At least two injured in accident on Interstate 80 in Turbot Township
Turbot Township, Pa. — At least two people were injured Wednesday when a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 80 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton say shortly after 2 p.m. Steven M. Zuby, 55, of Coal Township, was traveling on a right curve on the on ramp onto I-80 westbound when one of his trailer tires became disabled. Zuby then lost control of his tractor-trailer and it overturned onto the highway and blocked all lanes of travel. ...
25-year-old woman killed in afternoon crash
A 25-year-old Lancaster woman has died as the result of a crash Wednesday afternoon. Vanessa Henner was killed in a crash at 4:34 p.m. on Route 72 in Union Township, Lebanon County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash occurred as Henner was driving northbound on Route 72 in a...
skooknews.com
Death Ruled Suicide in Incident that Closed Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County Overnight
A death has been ruled a suicide in an incident that closed Interstate 81 overnight. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, around midnight, early Wednesday, Troopers responded to Interstate 81 southbound in the area of mile marker 114.5 in Foster Township for a report of a person struck by a commercial vehicle.
abc27.com
Harrisburg man hit by car while helping injured dog
OLIVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Centre County man has been charged after Pennsylvania State Police say he struck a man attempting to assist an injured dog. State Police in Lewistown say a Harrisburg man was driving on US 522S when he struck a dog. The man exited his vehicle to move the deceased dog when he was struck by a truck. State Police say the man was airlifted to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with a suspected serious injury.
Interstate 81 near Moosic back open after crash
MOOSIC, Pa. — Interstate 81 south in Lackawanna County is back open after a crash. Emergency officials say the wreck happened just after 7 a.m. Thursday near the Moosic exit (180). Traffic is backed up. There's no word if anyone is injured or how many cars are involved. This...
Times News
Pickup crosses road in W. Penn crash
One person was seriously injured Wednesday night in a multi-vehicle crash in West Penn township. The incidents occurred just after 9 p.m. as the victim was traveling north on Route 309 atop the Blue Mountain. He apparently crossed over the roadway in his pickup truck at the Lehigh-Schuylkill County line, striking several southbound vehicles. He continued along the berm with the truck rolling coming to rest on its wheels. Other injuries were not reported. West Penn township police are investigating the incident. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Man Assaults 2 Victims In Lehigh Valley, Sending One To Hospital, Police Say
A man was charged for an assault on two victims that sent one of them to the hospital, authorities said. Michael A. Yonney, 53, is accused of shoving the victims and knocking one of them to the floor at a home on the 3800 block of Lower Saucon Road in Hellertown around 11:45 a.m. on Monday, August 15, Lower Saucon Township Police said.
Overnight Crash Sends One to Hospital in Pittston
PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Pittston Police, and the Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance were all on scene just after 10:00pm on Monday behind Quinn's Market on Kennedy Boulevard. Investigators found a car turned on its side in a ditch behind Quinn's Market on Kennedy Boulevard. Crews say that the...
Car crashes into home, woman accused of DUI
NEW PHILADELPHIA BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a car crashing into a house that leads to a woman facing DUI charges. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 12 around 1:30 p.m. troopers responded to the scene that involved a 2010 Dodge Chrysler crashing into a house in Schuylkill County. PSP states […]
Man Helping Hurt Dog On Highway Hit By Drunk Driver: Pennsylvania State Police
A Harrisburg man was hit by a drunk driver while helping an injured dog, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. The 58-year-old Harrisburg man was driving on US 522S in Oliver Township when he struck a dog, pulled over, and got out to check if it was ok, state police explain in the release.
WOLF
One person dead as a result of Monroe County house fire
CHESTNUTHILL TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A house fire in Monroe County left one person dead early Wednesday morning. State Police responded to a home in the 2200 block of Hill Road in Chestnuthill Township around 7 AM for a structure fire with possible entrapment. Multiple local fire departments...
skooknews.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 81 Southbound Closed in Schuylkill County
As of 12:30am, Wednesday, southbound Interstate 81 was closed in Schuylkill County. According to 511PA, the southbound lanes are closed from the Minersville Exit to the Hegins Exit due to a crash. No other specifics on the incident are available as of this posting. Southbound traffic is being diverted off...
Raging Fire In Poconos Kills One And Injures Others
On August 17, 2022, the Monroe County Coroner was called to the scene to investigate a death relating to the fire on Hill Road in Chestnut Hill Township, Effort, PA. Chestnut Hill Twp | Wednesday, August 17, 2022, a fire occurred on Hill Road in Effort, PA. Shortly after 7 AM, the fire was reported, according to the West End Fire Department. At 8:51 AM, the Monroe County Coroner arrived. The origin of the fire is still pending investigation by the West End Fire Department and State Police. We reached out to West End and Pocono Township Fire Department's Chiefs, but we have not received a response at this time. Earlier this morning, the Monroe County Coroner performed an autopsy on the victim. The fire resulted in one known death and injuries to others, the death was of a 44yr old female, who remains unnamed to the public at this time. We followed up by reaching out to the Monroe County Coroner's Office for an interview regarding the cause of death and origin of the fire, here is what they had to say:
Pigs killed after getting loose on I-81 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pigs got loose on I-81 northbound near exit 77 in Dauphin County on Thursday morning, PennDOT confirmed to abc27. Trooper Megan Frazer, public information officer for Pennsylvania State Police, said police were dispatched around 7:10 a.m. on Thursday for loose pigs on the roadway around mile marker 77. Frazer said […]
Times News
Woman, 43, died in Monroe fire
A 43-year-old Effort woman died in a fire Wednesday morning, according to Monroe County Coroner Tom Yanac. The fire started shortly after 7 a.m. at a house in the 2200 block of Hill Road in Effort, Chestnuthill Township. Firefighters were on scene from West End, Polk, Blue Ridge, Kunkletown, Jackson,...
wkok.com
Light Pole Damaged in Recent Hit & Run Incident
SELINSGROVE – An incident in a local car dealer’s lot has police seeking the truck and driver that knocked down a light pole a couple weeks ago. Selinsgrove state police said a truck was turning right onto Market Street from the lot at 6:15 p.m. July 27 when it hit a light pole, causing the pole to fall onto another vehicle. They said the vehicle sustained minor damage and there was significant damage to the light pole.
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials: Dump truck driver thrown from vehicle in crash, then hit by truck coming to clear crash debris
FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - Officials are providing more information about a crash involving a dump truck in Carbon County last week that left the driver injured. State police were sent to I-476 South in Franklin Township Tuesday, August 9 after a crash involving a dump truck and the Grange Road overpass, according to a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.
Pottsville Republican Herald
Woman struck by vehicle in Frackville
FRACKVILLE — Emergency workers are preparing to fly a woman by medivac helicopter after she was struck by a vehicle on Lehigh Avenue near the Wells Fargo bank. The woman, struck around 3:45 p.m., suffered life-threatening injuries and is expected to be flown to Geissinger Medical Center Danville.
Slate Belt Motorcyclist, 28, Killed In Crash With Pickup Truck: PA State Police
A Slate Belt motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed. According to the crash report, the accident occurred on Martins Creek, Belvidere Highway at the intersection with Gravel Hill Road in Lower Mount Bethel Township around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. A...
