Report: Chelsea reject opening offer from West Ham for Emerson

Chelsea are reported to have closed the door on West Ham's first offer for their left-back Emerson.

West Ham are said to have bid £13million for Chelsea's Emerson, but the Blues are holding out for a slightly improved offer for the player.

Jacob Steinberg broke the news this afternoon and the Guardian journalist claims that the Chelsea are holding out for £15million to part ways with their Italian defender

The Stamford Bridge side are willing to move the 28-year old onto pastures new, with their other left-backs in Ben Chilwell and new signing Marc Cucurella more a part of Thomas Tuchel's plans going forward.

Were the Hammers to meet the £15million price set by Chelsea, the Blues will have sold Emerson for £9.6million less than they signed him for in 2018.

Emerson in possession for Chelsea Sipa USA

Emerson would arrive at West Ham to compete with fellow full-backs Aaron Cresswell, Ben Johnson and Vladimir Coufal. He'd also become the Hammers' sixth signing of the summer following Gianluca Scamacca, Nayef Aguerd, Alphonse Areola, Maxwell Cornet and Flynn Downes through the door at the London Stadium.

Emerson joined Chelsea from Roma in January 2018 and has made 71 appearances during his time at SW6, winning the Champions League, Europa League and UEFA Super Cup as the club's No.33.

