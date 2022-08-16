ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Rhamondre Stevenson be Patriots' pass-catching back?

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 2 days ago

FOXBORO -- Rhamondre Stevenson showed that he's a pretty good runner during his rookie season with the Patriots. From the sounds of it, the Patriots have even more in mind for Stevenson in Year 2.

There is an obvious void in the New England offense following James White's retirement last week. White was the latest in a long line of stellar third-down, pass-catching backs for the Patriots, a role that had no clear-cut favorite to assume those responsibilities during training camp.

That was until Tuesday. Bill Belichick may have spilt the beans ahead of the first joint practice session between the Patriots and the Panthers in Foxboro.

While he's been tight-lipped about everything else regarding the offense, Belichick went above and beyond to praise Stevenson for all his progress in the passing game on Tuesday.

"He has done a really good job improving his pass-game skills, starting with blitz pick-up and protection," Belichick said to begin his praise on Tuesday. "His route-running. He has good hands and catching the ball has never been an issue. Setting up defenders. Recognizing coverages. When to sit down, when to break, and depending on what the pattern is, how to maximize the distribution on the pattern."

Belichick praised Stevenson for having a much greater understanding of all that comes from being a pass-catching back, especially the pass-protection and blocking elements of the role. He also has a better grasp of what to do when he breaks off as the quarterback's primary receiver.

"That comes with a lot of experience. There are so many different variables," continued Belichick. "He has done a good job of gaining experience. All of it is better than he was last year and he understands that is an important part of his game. It's not just about carrying the ball. It's all the things that go with the passing game. He's done a great job."

Last year as a rookie, Stevenson caught 14 of the 18 passes that were thrown his way. Those receptions went for 123 yards (an 8.8 yards-per-reception average) and three first downs. Stevenson added four catches for 33 yards and a pair of first downs in New England's Wild Card game loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Now he's primed to do even more damage out of the backfield as a pass-catching running back.

