Galloway, NJ

shorelocalnews.com

Ocean City Skatepark hosts all girls skate clinic

Zoe Herishen has been skating since she was five years old. However, she was usually the only girl at the skate parks she frequented. Herishen decided to change that. On August 11, she ran a skate clinic just for girls at the Ocean City Skatepark. Over twenty girls participated in...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

It’s pageant week in Ocean City — for humans and hermit crabs

Miss Crustacean, Little Miss Ocean City, Junior Miss Ocean City All to be Crowned. Miss Ocean City, 17-year-old Ocean City High School senior, Grace Oves, was crowned Saturday on the Ocean City Music Pier. Another week of pageantry in Ocean City includes the Miss Crustacean Beauty Pageant Wednesday, the Little Miss Ocean City Pageant on Friday and the Junior Miss Ocean City Pageant on Saturday.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Join us at Hemingway's inside The Grand Hotel of Cape May EVERY Friday & Saturday night starting at 9:30pm as DJ Mr. Miami is in…

Join us at Hemingway’s inside The Grand Hotel of Cape May EVERY Friday & Saturday night starting at 9:30pm as DJ Mr. Miami is in-the-mix all night playing the best in dance & party music –PLUS YOUR requests all night long. You will hear a diverse selection of perfectly curated music from the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s, and Top 40. Hemingway’s features a spacious dance floor, and a large bar with the best bartenders Dom & Carl on the island. Come have some drinks and fun EVERY weekend starting at 9:30pm.
CAPE MAY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Get Ready to Party in Irish Style at Manahawkin Lake Park

Yard signs have been popping up throughout the area, so it’s time to get in some step-dancing lessons. That’s right. It’s almost time to party – with some green, orange and white hues, of course – at the annual Ocean County Irish Festival. Scheduled again...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Sea Isle adopts shark fishing ban

Last month, Sea Isle City got some unwanted media attention when the story of a fisherman catching a seven-foot sand tiger shark off the beach went viral. City officials are taking steps to make sure it never happens again. Multiple large sharks have been caught off Sea Isle City beaches,...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

AC deli is serving up more than just subs

Tucked away on the corner of Porter Avenue in Atlantic City, a cozy, family-owned deli has been serving mouthwatering subs with a side of life advice and love for over 40 years. Brian and Carmen Lowe, better known as Spanky and Mrs. Spank, are often referred to as the grandparents of the Chelsea Heights neighborhood.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey

It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
MILLVILLE, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

This Quaint New Jersey Town Is Crowned The Best For Fall Family Fun

Are you looking to make some amazing family plans this fall? Well, allow me to pencil you in for all the fall fabulousness going on in New Jersey's most quaint and cozy town!. Fall is a great time to beat the crowds and enjoy the award-winning beaches, cozy fireplaces, exquisite farm-to-table dining, and amazing small-town amenities, including exploring one of America’s most beautiful and historic beach towns, Cape May, NJ. You love it, I love it, we all love Cape May but when was the last time you went to celebrate fall with a sip of hot cider and a bulky sweater and riding boots on? This is another way to take in Cape May that will put the cozy in the season!
CAPE MAY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Live & Local Music Calendar

Country at the Point: Tony Mart Allstars 6-10pm. The Point. Cheezy and the Crackers 6-10pm, Laguna Grill & Rum Bar. Gnarly Peters w/ The Goons, Desert Jellies 8pm,Anchor Rock Club. 247 S. New York Ave. Atlantic City. Karaoke hosted by Eric Jonston 8:30pm, Caroline’s by the Bay. 450 Bay...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Housing Complex Getting $1.1M. Renovation

A formerly drab public housing complex that occupies a prominent spot in downtown Ocean City is getting a makeover – both inside and out. The five-story Bayview Manor building owned by the Ocean City Housing Authority has already received a new roof, windows and a new facade to brighten up what had been a dreary exterior.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

3 places to grab a drink and watch the Atlantic City Airshow

The Atlantic City Airshow is coming up at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. If you’re unsure where to grab a few cocktails before, during and after the big show, don’t worry, we got you covered. Be sure to pack sunscreen, sunglasses, and your cameras. Here are 3 places...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ

There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ

