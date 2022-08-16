Read full article on original website
shorelocalnews.com
Ocean City Skatepark hosts all girls skate clinic
Zoe Herishen has been skating since she was five years old. However, she was usually the only girl at the skate parks she frequented. Herishen decided to change that. On August 11, she ran a skate clinic just for girls at the Ocean City Skatepark. Over twenty girls participated in...
Brigantine Celebrates Beach Patrol Chief’s 40th Year on Job
1983 was a long time ago. To give you an idea of just how long ago it was, here's a look at five things that happened in 1983. 2- 125 million people watched the finale of M*A*S*H. 3- Pres. Reagan called the Soviet Union "The Evil Empire" 4- Michael Jackson's...
shorelocalnews.com
It’s pageant week in Ocean City — for humans and hermit crabs
Miss Crustacean, Little Miss Ocean City, Junior Miss Ocean City All to be Crowned. Miss Ocean City, 17-year-old Ocean City High School senior, Grace Oves, was crowned Saturday on the Ocean City Music Pier. Another week of pageantry in Ocean City includes the Miss Crustacean Beauty Pageant Wednesday, the Little Miss Ocean City Pageant on Friday and the Junior Miss Ocean City Pageant on Saturday.
This Atlantic City, NJ Coffee Shop Is Run Out Of a Garage And Sounds Absolutely Delicious
There's something about coffee at the beach that just feels right. On Sunday mornings, I love filling my wawa to go mug up with the Folgers that I set to brew the night before. Add a little creamer, no sugar, and then pour in the good stuff!. After that, just...
capemayvibe.com
Join us at Hemingway's inside The Grand Hotel of Cape May EVERY Friday & Saturday night starting at 9:30pm as DJ Mr. Miami is in…
Join us at Hemingway’s inside The Grand Hotel of Cape May EVERY Friday & Saturday night starting at 9:30pm as DJ Mr. Miami is in-the-mix all night playing the best in dance & party music –PLUS YOUR requests all night long. You will hear a diverse selection of perfectly curated music from the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s, and Top 40. Hemingway’s features a spacious dance floor, and a large bar with the best bartenders Dom & Carl on the island. Come have some drinks and fun EVERY weekend starting at 9:30pm.
ocnjsentinel.com
Riviera home a private oasis snuggled up amid a popular island resort
OCEAN CITY — The palatial single-family home with five bedrooms and a fantastic kitchen — across the street from a park, a shrub-lined brick path meandering through — could be in Anywhere, USA …. The spacious home — there’s 4,000 square feet of living space plus a...
thesandpaper.net
Get Ready to Party in Irish Style at Manahawkin Lake Park
Yard signs have been popping up throughout the area, so it’s time to get in some step-dancing lessons. That’s right. It’s almost time to party – with some green, orange and white hues, of course – at the annual Ocean County Irish Festival. Scheduled again...
shorelocalnews.com
Sea Isle adopts shark fishing ban
Last month, Sea Isle City got some unwanted media attention when the story of a fisherman catching a seven-foot sand tiger shark off the beach went viral. City officials are taking steps to make sure it never happens again. Multiple large sharks have been caught off Sea Isle City beaches,...
Want to Buy a Popular Ocean City, NJ Pizza Place? Recipes Included
Here's an offer you don't see every day. The owners of an established longtime favorite pizza restaurant in Ocean City are interested in selling their business to someone who will come in and continue to work to keep it successful. The family that has owned Express Pizza & Subs since...
shorelocalnews.com
AC deli is serving up more than just subs
Tucked away on the corner of Porter Avenue in Atlantic City, a cozy, family-owned deli has been serving mouthwatering subs with a side of life advice and love for over 40 years. Brian and Carmen Lowe, better known as Spanky and Mrs. Spank, are often referred to as the grandparents of the Chelsea Heights neighborhood.
A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey
It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
Dinosaur sculptures hidden in the woods at this New Jersey park
If you travel to Monmouth County, New Jersey, you'll find a little magic hidden in the woods.
Ashanti comes to Atlantic City for book signing and bookbag giveaway
Grammy award-winning artist Ashanti will show the other side of her artistry Thursday, as part of back-to-school event in Atlantic City. The singer returns to Atlantic City 20 years after her debut self-named album. This time, she’s bringing her children’s book, “My Name is a Story.”. The...
This Quaint New Jersey Town Is Crowned The Best For Fall Family Fun
Are you looking to make some amazing family plans this fall? Well, allow me to pencil you in for all the fall fabulousness going on in New Jersey's most quaint and cozy town!. Fall is a great time to beat the crowds and enjoy the award-winning beaches, cozy fireplaces, exquisite farm-to-table dining, and amazing small-town amenities, including exploring one of America’s most beautiful and historic beach towns, Cape May, NJ. You love it, I love it, we all love Cape May but when was the last time you went to celebrate fall with a sip of hot cider and a bulky sweater and riding boots on? This is another way to take in Cape May that will put the cozy in the season!
shorelocalnews.com
Live & Local Music Calendar
Country at the Point: Tony Mart Allstars 6-10pm. The Point. Cheezy and the Crackers 6-10pm, Laguna Grill & Rum Bar. Gnarly Peters w/ The Goons, Desert Jellies 8pm,Anchor Rock Club. 247 S. New York Ave. Atlantic City. Karaoke hosted by Eric Jonston 8:30pm, Caroline’s by the Bay. 450 Bay...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Housing Complex Getting $1.1M. Renovation
A formerly drab public housing complex that occupies a prominent spot in downtown Ocean City is getting a makeover – both inside and out. The five-story Bayview Manor building owned by the Ocean City Housing Authority has already received a new roof, windows and a new facade to brighten up what had been a dreary exterior.
Somers Point, NJ, Restaurant to Appear on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” on Friday
The popular TV show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives will be back in South Jersey, stopping by The Anchorage in Somers Point. The Food Network will air the episode on Friday, August 19th, at 9 pm featuring the popular Somers Point establishment, which is the oldest continuously operated business establishment in the city.
‘A shining light’ — Friends remember Point Pleasant teen struck by NJ Transit train
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Friends of the teen struck and killed by an NJ Transit train are remembering him as a "shining light" on a GoFundMe page they created to help pay for his funeral. The page identifies Raul Cartagena as the Point Pleasant High School student who died...
atlanticcityweekly.com
3 places to grab a drink and watch the Atlantic City Airshow
The Atlantic City Airshow is coming up at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. If you’re unsure where to grab a few cocktails before, during and after the big show, don’t worry, we got you covered. Be sure to pack sunscreen, sunglasses, and your cameras. Here are 3 places...
Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ
There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
