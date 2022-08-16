Read full article on original website
mixmag.net
NYC to open "House Of Cannabis" weed museum
A museum about all things marijuana is set to open in New York, according to new reports. The Real Deal reports that former Las Vegas club owner Robert Frey has just signed a 10-year lease at 427 Broadway by Howard Street in Soho. He allegedly wants to turn the 30,000-square-foot space into a weed museum.
AdWeek
Pioneering Black Journalist Bill McCreary Gets New York Street Named After Him
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Former WNYW news anchor Bill McCreary had a street in Queens named after him on Saturday. McCreary was one of the first...
New York City to remove abandoned outdoor dining structures, Open Restaurants program here to stay
The mayor reiterated "outdoor dining is here to stay," while acknowledging that abandoned or dangerous outdoor dining structures must be quickly torn down.
fox40jackson.com
New York’s Chelsea residents say drug users are taking over their once upscale neighborhood
Some New York residents are complaining their once chic and upscale neighborhood has been overwhelmed by an influx of drugs and other obscenities that law enforcement has been unable to control, according to a report. In Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, once known for its voguish condominiums and ritzy restaurants, drug users...
pethelpful.com
Video of Dolphins Jumping in the Hudson River in New York City Is Something Else
There's not much you'd expect to see when kayaking in the Hudson River. That is except for the iconic New York City skyline. But ask any New Yorker and they'll tell you how that river is disgusting. And how could any animal live in it? That's why it was so unusual for these kayakers to see what they did in the water.
NYC seeking 5,000 emergency shelter beds as Texas buses migrants north
New York City is searching for 5,000 rooms to shelter thousands of migrants arriving in Manhattan on buses from Texas, according to city documents obtained by the Washington Examiner.
Police in NYC seize 20 trucks being used to sell cannabis
"If you are looking to buy illegal cannabis from the Weed World Bus located on 5th Avenue & 40th Street it is no longer open for business," Maddrey tweeted.
Fact Check: Is A ‘Serial Killer Hunting’ In Hudson Valley, New York?
Multiple reports on social media say a "serial killer or abductor" is "currently hunting" across the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, the City Middletown, New York Police Department took to Facebook to report on social media posts claiming one "serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Middletown." Fact Check:...
NBC New York
NYC Demanding Asylum Seekers Provide Papers That They Say Don't Exist
New York City says it is prepared to welcome asylum seekers with open arms — but for at least some families, the city will only shelter them if they can produce carefully itemized paperwork after a treacherous and often deadly journey thousands of miles long through deserts and jungles.
JC Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival to pack a punch
New York City isn’t the only place to have a Puerto Rican Day Parade. Jersey City celebrates the community, its history and culture, with its 62nd annual Puerto Rican Heritage Festival and Parade on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20 and 21, throughout the city. The two-day event will include...
Bayonne, NJ, cop charged as toll cheat – owes $50k
A Bayonne police officer is accused of being a toll cheat. Officer Jeffrey Veloz allegedly used a mechanical device to shield his license plate, avoiding more than $50,000 in tolls at the Bayonne bridge. The Jersey Journal is quoting multiple law enforcement sources to detail the violations and Veloz' arrest...
longisland.com
Attorney General Cracks Down on Tenant Blacklisting
New York Attorney General Letitia James today continued her efforts to protect New York tenants by cracking down on “tenant blacklisting,” or when landlords use housing court records as a basis to deny a potential tenant’s rental application. Tenant blacklisting was made illegal in 2019 following changes to the Real Property Law, which outlawed efforts to deny housing to renters with a history of landlord-tenant court cases. As a part of her efforts to eliminate tenant blacklisting in New York, Attorney General James took action against, and secured a settlement with, Clipper Equity, LLC (Clipper Equity), a New York City real estate company that denied applicants with past housing court records and violated city and state Human Rights Laws by requiring applicants to disclose their marital status. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has also launched an online complaint form for New Yorkers to report instances in which landlords have engaged in tenant blacklisting.
One Green Planet
Scrapyard Owned by Famous Gotti Family Sued For Releasing Dangerous Chemicals
Firms owned by the famous Gotti family have been sued for releasing dangerous chemicals and toxic ooze from a scrapyard that they run in Queens. The California state Attorney General Letitia James, along with environmental officials, named LSM Auto Parts & Recycling, Liberty Scrap Metal Inc., BGN Real Estate LLC, and Three Sons Real Estate Group as defendants in the lawsuit.
Here’s Where New York State Ranks On List Of Most Violent States
A list of ranking the 50 states from most violent to most peaceful has been released and you might be surprised where New York landed on it. New York seems to have a reputation as being a violent state, but is that really accurate?. It's not too far-fetched that people...
Wiredpr News
New York City wants to charge up to $23 a day to drive into Manhattan
New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
NYC carpenters union will hire 65 apprentices; here’s how to apply
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City carpenters union in partnership with the state will start a recruitment effort next month in search of 65 apprentices for a variety of positions. From Sept. 14, 2022 through Aug. 9, 2023, the search will be for 25 carpenter apprentices in...
wabcradio.com
Adams Invokes Emergency Powers to House Thousands More Migrants Being Sent From Texas
NEW YORK (77WABC) — New York City officials are urgently seeking another 5,000 rooms in Big Apple hotels to house migrants being sent to NYC from Texas by Governor Greg Abbott. Texas and Arizona are overrun with record numbers of migrants due to the open border policy under the...
FDNY invests in new generator to keep Bronx fire engine powered 24/7
After receiving more than $1 million for a generator, the FDNY has announced that Engine 89 in Throggs Neck will be powered around the clock.
thedigestonline.com
These Three Hot Dog Joints Have Been Serving Jersey for a Combined 245 Years
New Jersey is rich in food history, no question. Pizza, bagels and Chinese American take-out are some of the longest-served fare in the state. An intense food history has lead to countless debates among Jersey residents:. Is it Taylor Ham or Pork Roll?. Is it a sub or a hoagie?
Race for governor in NY: Zeldin agrees to debate Hochul in NYC
Zeldin has already accepted a debate invitation from CBS2.
