ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mixmag.net

NYC to open "House Of Cannabis" weed museum

A museum about all things marijuana is set to open in New York, according to new reports. The Real Deal reports that former Las Vegas club owner Robert Frey has just signed a 10-year lease at 427 Broadway by Howard Street in Soho. He allegedly wants to turn the 30,000-square-foot space into a weed museum.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
City
Hanover, NY
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tunnels#The World Trade Center
NJ.com

JC Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival to pack a punch

New York City isn’t the only place to have a Puerto Rican Day Parade. Jersey City celebrates the community, its history and culture, with its 62nd annual Puerto Rican Heritage Festival and Parade on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20 and 21, throughout the city. The two-day event will include...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Bayonne, NJ, cop charged as toll cheat – owes $50k

A Bayonne police officer is accused of being a toll cheat. Officer Jeffrey Veloz allegedly used a mechanical device to shield his license plate, avoiding more than $50,000 in tolls at the Bayonne bridge. The Jersey Journal is quoting multiple law enforcement sources to detail the violations and Veloz' arrest...
BAYONNE, NJ
longisland.com

Attorney General Cracks Down on Tenant Blacklisting

New York Attorney General Letitia James today continued her efforts to protect New York tenants by cracking down on “tenant blacklisting,” or when landlords use housing court records as a basis to deny a potential tenant’s rental application. Tenant blacklisting was made illegal in 2019 following changes to the Real Property Law, which outlawed efforts to deny housing to renters with a history of landlord-tenant court cases. As a part of her efforts to eliminate tenant blacklisting in New York, Attorney General James took action against, and secured a settlement with, Clipper Equity, LLC (Clipper Equity), a New York City real estate company that denied applicants with past housing court records and violated city and state Human Rights Laws by requiring applicants to disclose their marital status. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has also launched an online complaint form for New Yorkers to report instances in which landlords have engaged in tenant blacklisting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
One Green Planet

Scrapyard Owned by Famous Gotti Family Sued For Releasing Dangerous Chemicals

Firms owned by the famous Gotti family have been sued for releasing dangerous chemicals and toxic ooze from a scrapyard that they run in Queens. The California state Attorney General Letitia James, along with environmental officials, named LSM Auto Parts & Recycling, Liberty Scrap Metal Inc., BGN Real Estate LLC, and Three Sons Real Estate Group as defendants in the lawsuit.
QUEENS, NY
Wiredpr News

New York City wants to charge up to $23 a day to drive into Manhattan

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy