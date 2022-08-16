Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Spotlight on abortion pushes Nebraska candidates to share their views
Nebraska leaders’ decision to punt on a special legislative session on abortion hasn’t put the issue entirely on the back burner until January. In fact, the decision may be putting abortion front-and-center for politicians and voters in the November election. It’s too soon to tell whether abortion will...
Kearney Hub
Oklahoma governor grants 60-day reprieve to Richard Glossip
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt granted death row inmate Richard Glossip a 60-day stay of execution on Tuesday while a state appeals court considers his claim of innocence. Stitt signed an executive order delaying Glossip’s execution for the 1997 killing of Glossip's boss, motel owner Barry...
Kearney Hub
US West hit with water cuts but rebuffs call for deeper ones
SALT LAKE CITY — For the second year in a row, Arizona and Nevada will face cuts in the amount of water they can draw from the Colorado River as the West endures more drought, federal officials announced Tuesday. Though the cuts will not result in any immediate new...
Kearney Hub
New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates
ALBANY, N.Y. — As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars: It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home. Under the new policy,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney Hub
Idaho salmon may hold key to survival of species
BOISE, Idaho — In less than 20 years, wild Chinook salmon may disappear. But one group nestled in Central Idaho’s rugged wilderness may be the key to the threatened species’ recovery throughout the Northwest. Protecting salmon in the Middle Fork of the Salmon River will be especially...
Comments / 0