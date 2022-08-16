Read full article on original website
Camp Bow Wow releases the 2022 top 5 dog breeds in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In honor of National Dog Day on Aug. 26, Camp Bow Wow released its list of top dog breeds. According to Camp Bow Wow's database of campers, the top dog breed in Ohio is the Labrador Retriever. Top Five Dog Breeds in Ohio. Labrador Retriever.
Northern lights potentially visible as far south as Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — People living in the northern tier of the United States may see the aurora borealis Thursday night after a geomagnetic storm launched the northern lights-producing energetic solar plasma toward Earth’s magnetic field. The show could be visible on Thursday from as far South from the...
UNCF teams up with local business to send students to college
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Making a difference in the lives of young students. Central Ohio businesses and executives are stepping up in a big way to ensure that local kids have a bright future. Many are coming together to support the work of the United Negro College Fund. “A...
CDC investigating E. coli outbreak in Michigan and Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 14 people in Ohio have gotten sick with the E. coli bacteria and another 15 people are ill in Michigan. The CDC said E. coli infections are typically spread through contaminated food or water, but the food source hasn't been identified. More people are expected...
Ohio reports under 24,100 COVID-19 cases over past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Over the past seven days, the Ohio Department of Health reports under 24,100 new COVID-19 cases in the state. In the last week, Ohio has reported 24,067 new COVID-19 cases, 665 new COVID-related hospitalizations, 36 new COVID-related ICU admissions and 90 deaths. Last Thursday, August...
Texas school district pulls Bible, Anne Frank's diary amid concern about book challenges
WASHINGTON (TND) — A school district in Texas is pulling over 40 books from its libraries and classrooms that had previously been challenged by parents, including the Bible and an illustrated version of Anne Frank’s diary. The move follows a newly adopted school board policy regarding how the...
Fire breaks out at Clinton Township house
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Clinton Township early Wednesday morning. The fire broke out around midnight near the corner of Manor and Ferris Road. Officials said everyone living in the house escaped safely. A van in the driveway was also damaged by the...
How the new Inflation Reduction Act could impact Ohioans
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- From tax credits and discounts on everything, from electric cars to solar energy, to cheaper prescription medications and health care, the mammoth, $738 billion Inflation Reduction Act signed into law, covers a lot of ground. But will it reduce current inflation? Economic Professor at Cedarville University,...
