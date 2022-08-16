ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Brandi Rhodes Working A Match At The WWE Performance Center

Brandi Rhodes hasn't wrestled since the January 31 episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation," where she defeated KiLynn King. Since that day, a lot has changed. In February, Brandi and her husband Cody Rhodes left AEW. Cody walked away from his role as an Executive Vice President in the company. Brandi held the position of Chief Brand Officer.
PWMania

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Set to Appear on AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan announced that WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will appear on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Steamboat will appear as a special guest timekeeper in the show, which will be presented by HBO’s Game of Thrones “House of the Dragon” in a Warner Bros. Discovery tie-in.
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Star Continues To Tease Bray Wyatt Return

Tick Tock. Karrion Kross is anxiously awaiting Bray Wyatt's rumored WWE comeback. A week after teasing a Hell in a Cell match pitting himself & Scarlett against Wyatt & Alexa Bliss, Kross shared a fan-made image Monday which shows the main event of Clash at the Castle being changed to a Fatal Four-Way between himself, Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. A little later, Kross responded to former ECW personality Joel Gertner who floated the possibility of a Kross vs. Wyatt match at next year's WrestleMania 39. Needless to say, Kross welcomed the idea of such a match.
PWMania

Latest on Dexter Lumis, WWE RAW Backstage Happenings Continue, Bray Wyatt Trends

The mystery backstage antics continued when Dexter Lumis was acknowledged on this week’s WWE RAW. Last week’s RAW included a strange backstage car crash and security activity, which resulted in Lumis being held back by security in the crowd as he attempted to storm the ring after the main event, in which AJ Styles defeated The Miz in a No DQ match. On commentary, WWE acknowledged the attempted run-in and later confirmed on social media that this was Lumis.
Fightful

Billy Corgan: There Wasn't Enough Female Free Agent Talent To Justify Doing Empowerrr Again This Year

Billy Corgan ensures that there will be another Empowerrr pay-per-view soon. When the NWA announced that they were returning to St. Louis for the upcoming NWA 74 event, there was a notable absence of another Empowerrr event. The NWA's first all-women's pay-per-view was a major part of the NWA 73 weekend that took place last year. Although the event was well received amongst fans, the company decided not to bring back this year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Fightful

Triple H Hypes Up WWE NXT Heatwave, Thinks The North American Title Match Will Be 'Special'

In string of tweets, Triple H previewed the special "Heatwave" edition of NXT 2.0 and shared his excitement about the lineup. Triple H is often called the father of NXT, and while he is now the head of all WWE creative, he is still passionate about the brand. On August 16, a few hours before the new episode, he highlighted each match on the card in a number of tweets.
Fightful

AEW Dynamite (8/17) Preview: Dragon vs. Dragon Slayer, Trios Tournament Begins, And More!

Tonight, AEW Dynamite is presented by Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon. With CM Punk’s return keeping the AEW faithful buzzing, tonight's episode continues the road to AEW All Out. Bryan Danielson faces Daniel Garcia in a specialty match that favors the technical wizardry both men possess, The Young Bucks’ mystery partner has everyone talking, and much more is slated to go down just one week after Quake by the Lake.
Fightful

Tyler Bate Appears At NXT Heatwave, Goes Face-To-Face With Bron Breakker

Tyler Bate wanted to pick a fight with Bron Breakker. Bron Breakker successfully defended the NXT Championship against former NXT UK Superstar JD McDonagh at the end of NXT Heatwave. However, he would then be confronted by the current NXT UK Champion. Despite the spoiler for the outcome the ongoing NXT UK Championship Tournament, Tyler Bate came out with the championship and engaged in a stare-down with Breakker.
PWMania

Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results 8/19/22

After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, the August 19 edition of AEW “Rampage” was taped Wednesday night from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV. Full spoilers are listed below, courtesy of PWInsider.com’s Billy Krotchsen:. – ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli came out...
CHARLESTON, WV
wrestlinginc.com

CM Punk Makes Reference To Current WWE Star On AEW Dynamite

On "AEW Dynamite" this week, AEW World Champion CM Punk opened the show. He cut a fiery promo on AEW Interim World Champion, Jon Moxley, even inciting a fight between himself and Mox. He wouldn't stop at Moxley though, as Punk would go after long-time rival Eddie Kingston as well.
Fightful

Steve Austin Acknowledges Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been acknowledged by Steve Austin. Reigns is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has been the WWE Universal Champion for nearly two years. All he wants to do is be acknowledged by those around him. Steve Austin acknowledges. “Hey, I’ll acknowledge it,” Austin said in an...
Fightful

Jack Evans: My AEW Stint Motivates Me, I Would Love To Get Back There If I Could

Jack Evans' time in All Elite Wrestling motivates him to keep pushing forward. Evans signed with AEW when it was still in its infancy in 2019. He competed alongside Angelico as The Hybrid2, and while they were featured in the tag team division early on, they were gradually relegated to AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation. Even after the duo joined the Hardy Family Office, they still struggled to consistently get TV time. Angelico went down with an injury at the end of 2021, and AEW later opted not to renew his contract, which ran out at the end of April.
Fightful

Drew McIntyre: Karrion Kross Deserves This Opportunity

On the August 5 episode of WWE SmackDown, Karrion Kross made his return to WWE, attacking Drew McIntyre. Kross was released by WWE in November 202 after being moved to the main roster during the summer as NXT Champion. Upon movng to WWE Raw, Scarlett was not part of his act or presentation, but she was by his side when he attacked McIntyre.
