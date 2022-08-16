Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Brandi Rhodes Working A Match At The WWE Performance Center
Brandi Rhodes hasn't wrestled since the January 31 episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation," where she defeated KiLynn King. Since that day, a lot has changed. In February, Brandi and her husband Cody Rhodes left AEW. Cody walked away from his role as an Executive Vice President in the company. Brandi held the position of Chief Brand Officer.
PWMania
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Set to Appear on AEW Dynamite
AEW President Tony Khan announced that WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will appear on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Steamboat will appear as a special guest timekeeper in the show, which will be presented by HBO’s Game of Thrones “House of the Dragon” in a Warner Bros. Discovery tie-in.
wrestlinginc.com
Top WWE Star Continues To Tease Bray Wyatt Return
Tick Tock. Karrion Kross is anxiously awaiting Bray Wyatt's rumored WWE comeback. A week after teasing a Hell in a Cell match pitting himself & Scarlett against Wyatt & Alexa Bliss, Kross shared a fan-made image Monday which shows the main event of Clash at the Castle being changed to a Fatal Four-Way between himself, Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. A little later, Kross responded to former ECW personality Joel Gertner who floated the possibility of a Kross vs. Wyatt match at next year's WrestleMania 39. Needless to say, Kross welcomed the idea of such a match.
PWMania
Latest on Dexter Lumis, WWE RAW Backstage Happenings Continue, Bray Wyatt Trends
The mystery backstage antics continued when Dexter Lumis was acknowledged on this week’s WWE RAW. Last week’s RAW included a strange backstage car crash and security activity, which resulted in Lumis being held back by security in the crowd as he attempted to storm the ring after the main event, in which AJ Styles defeated The Miz in a No DQ match. On commentary, WWE acknowledged the attempted run-in and later confirmed on social media that this was Lumis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Billy Corgan: There Wasn't Enough Female Free Agent Talent To Justify Doing Empowerrr Again This Year
Billy Corgan ensures that there will be another Empowerrr pay-per-view soon. When the NWA announced that they were returning to St. Louis for the upcoming NWA 74 event, there was a notable absence of another Empowerrr event. The NWA's first all-women's pay-per-view was a major part of the NWA 73 weekend that took place last year. Although the event was well received amongst fans, the company decided not to bring back this year.
Beyond Wrestling Founder Drew Cordeiro Discusses Impact Of AEW And WWE On Independent Wrestling
Beyond Wrestling has become one of the top independent promotions on the scene, especially in the northeast. The company was founded in 2009 by Drew Cordeiro and has spotlighted talent like John Silver, Kris Statlander, Orange Cassidy, Wheeler Yuta and more throughout the years. With the rise of AEW and...
AEW Dark: Elevation Results (8/15): The Acclaimed, Thunderstorm, More In Action
The August 15 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation premiered last night at 7 p.m. ET on AEW's YouTube channel. You can watch the episode in the video above & check out the results below. AEW Dark: Elevation Results (8/15) Josh Woods & Tony Nese def. Arik Cannon & Travis Titan.
Triple H Hypes Up WWE NXT Heatwave, Thinks The North American Title Match Will Be 'Special'
In string of tweets, Triple H previewed the special "Heatwave" edition of NXT 2.0 and shared his excitement about the lineup. Triple H is often called the father of NXT, and while he is now the head of all WWE creative, he is still passionate about the brand. On August 16, a few hours before the new episode, he highlighted each match on the card in a number of tweets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AEW Dynamite (8/17) Preview: Dragon vs. Dragon Slayer, Trios Tournament Begins, And More!
Tonight, AEW Dynamite is presented by Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon. With CM Punk’s return keeping the AEW faithful buzzing, tonight's episode continues the road to AEW All Out. Bryan Danielson faces Daniel Garcia in a specialty match that favors the technical wizardry both men possess, The Young Bucks’ mystery partner has everyone talking, and much more is slated to go down just one week after Quake by the Lake.
D-Generation X Episode Of A&E Biography Viewership Up From Lex Luger Episode, WWE Rivals Trends Down
The numbers are in for WWE on A&E on August 14. Brandon Thurston reports the D-Generation X episode of A&E Biography: WWE Legends drew 594,000 viewers. This number is up from the 586,000 viewers the episode focusing on Lex Luger drew the previous Sunday. The DX episode posted a 0.15...
Tyler Bate Appears At NXT Heatwave, Goes Face-To-Face With Bron Breakker
Tyler Bate wanted to pick a fight with Bron Breakker. Bron Breakker successfully defended the NXT Championship against former NXT UK Superstar JD McDonagh at the end of NXT Heatwave. However, he would then be confronted by the current NXT UK Champion. Despite the spoiler for the outcome the ongoing NXT UK Championship Tournament, Tyler Bate came out with the championship and engaged in a stare-down with Breakker.
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results 8/19/22
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, the August 19 edition of AEW “Rampage” was taped Wednesday night from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV. Full spoilers are listed below, courtesy of PWInsider.com’s Billy Krotchsen:. – ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli came out...
Kenny Omega Returns! | AEW Dynamite 8/17/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Alex Pawowski (@AlexSourGraps) review AEW Dynamite for August 17, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee and FOUR MONTHS FREE!!
wrestlinginc.com
CM Punk Makes Reference To Current WWE Star On AEW Dynamite
On "AEW Dynamite" this week, AEW World Champion CM Punk opened the show. He cut a fiery promo on AEW Interim World Champion, Jon Moxley, even inciting a fight between himself and Mox. He wouldn't stop at Moxley though, as Punk would go after long-time rival Eddie Kingston as well.
Kenny Omega, WWE Golden Era? Sasha Banks | The List & Ya Boy 8/17 w/ Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Jimmy Van (@JimmyVan74) talk wrestling news for August 17!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic Greens' AG1! AthleticGreens.com/Fightful.
Steve Austin Acknowledges Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns has been acknowledged by Steve Austin. Reigns is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has been the WWE Universal Champion for nearly two years. All he wants to do is be acknowledged by those around him. Steve Austin acknowledges. “Hey, I’ll acknowledge it,” Austin said in an...
Massive 6-Way Elimination Match! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 8/18/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for August 18, 2022. - Eddie Edwards vs. Maclin vs. Moose vs. Sami Callihan vs. Bandido vs. Rich Swann - Elimination match for Impact World Championship match vs. Josh Alexander at Bound For Glory. - Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Chris...
Thunder Rosa Discusses Challenges Of AEW Women's Title Run, Doesn't Want To Talk About Britt Baker
Thunder Rosa has been AEW Women's Champion since AEW Dynamite St. Patrick's Day Slam on March 16 when she defeated Britt Baker. In that time, Rosa had defended the title against the likes of Jamie Hayter, Toni Storm, Miyu Yamashita, Serena Deeb, and more. Speaking to Bullet Cast at StocktonCon,...
Jack Evans: My AEW Stint Motivates Me, I Would Love To Get Back There If I Could
Jack Evans' time in All Elite Wrestling motivates him to keep pushing forward. Evans signed with AEW when it was still in its infancy in 2019. He competed alongside Angelico as The Hybrid2, and while they were featured in the tag team division early on, they were gradually relegated to AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation. Even after the duo joined the Hardy Family Office, they still struggled to consistently get TV time. Angelico went down with an injury at the end of 2021, and AEW later opted not to renew his contract, which ran out at the end of April.
Drew McIntyre: Karrion Kross Deserves This Opportunity
On the August 5 episode of WWE SmackDown, Karrion Kross made his return to WWE, attacking Drew McIntyre. Kross was released by WWE in November 202 after being moved to the main roster during the summer as NXT Champion. Upon movng to WWE Raw, Scarlett was not part of his act or presentation, but she was by his side when he attacked McIntyre.
Fightful
13K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0