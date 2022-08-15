Read full article on original website
Arkansas brother-sister pair pull two 50-pound catfish
MAYFLOWER, Ark. – Do you have a big fish story? A brother-sister central Arkansas duo may well have you beat. Arkansas Game and Fish is reporting Aug. 17 that Haylee and Logan Applegate caught two huge flathead catfish, each over 50 pounds, while night-fishing in Lake Conway. Their father Roger does not think these two fish, each as long as the young fishers are tall, are not the largest in the lake.
Two from Arkansas in Kids Mullet Championship finals
One day left to vote in the Kids Mullet Championship!
Arkansas “Clear the Shelters” weekend event looks to find homes for furry friends
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Saturday you may be able to find yourself a new furry friend.
South Arkansas residents react to survey revealing Arkansas as the 4th worst state to live in this year
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– According to a report released by the personal finance website, WalletHub, Arkansas is the 4th worst state to live in this year. With a historically low percentage of the American population moving to a different state last year, the finance website conducted a survey that highlights which states are the best […]
Arkansas prison escapee with Oklahoma ties remains at large despite nationwide manhunt
CRESCENT, Okla. — A convicted rapist remains at large after escaping out of Arkansas, and he has ties to at least two Oklahoma cities. A nationwide search is underway for Samuel Hartman and his alleged accomplices. Court documents detail how Hartman was convicted of raping a 9-year-old girl and...
Prison Escape In Arkansas Sparks Fears In Crescent
A prison escape nearly 500 miles away in Arkansas has incited panic in a school district in Oklahoma. Crescent Public Schools sent parents an alert Wednesday, warning them of a convicted rapist who could be headed to their town because of his ties to the community. Samuel Hartman’s wife and...
Oklahoma school district warns family of Arkansas inmate’s escape
CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned families of an Arkansas inmate on the run. Parents posted on social media saying they’re not sending their children to school until the fugitive is back behind bars. There was an overflow of Facebook posts and comments from concerned parents in Crescent.
Last Northwest Arkansas drive-in movie theater closing after 42 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville's 112 Drive-In is one of three Arkansas drive-in theaters remaining in 2022. Soon, there will only be two left in the state once the drive-in closes after 42 years in Northwest Arkansas. The 112 Drive-in opened in 1980 off of Highway 112 in Fayetteville after...
Central Arkansas saw the hottest temperature in 6 years Monday!
For a few hours Monday afternoon, the wind shifted from the North to the West, allowing drier air from the river valley to move into Little Rock.
Northwest Arkansas rancher calls rain 'a blessing'
GENTRY, Ark. — Wet and cool weather is a welcome relief for Arkansas farmers and ranchers. "We were to the point where we were hoping for a hurricane," said Gentry ranch manager, Toby Lester. "That’s the only answer I knew that would bring water to this area." Every...
RAIN TOTALS: Many Arkansans saw big rain totals Wednesday!
Wednesday morning Northern and Southern Arkansas saw several hours of heavy rainfall. Many locations picked up well over an inch of rain.
Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE
GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
RSV spreading in Arkansas during summer months
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We all know how quickly viruses can spread, especially in children. Arkansas doctors said that this year, more kids have been coming down with winter-time illnesses that we don't usually see this time of year— such as respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. "We're not...
Rural Eateries Enhance Outdoor Recreation in Arkansas
One of our favorite things about recreating in rural Arkansas is enjoying some local foods. While there are fantastic local restaurants in the Arkansas’s larger cities, the countryside has its fair share of “good eats.”. The Arkansas Outside crew has been known to set up a grill, get...
Child left in car dies in Arkansas
At 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, Fort Smith Police responded to a call at a local hospital that stemmed from the 3600 block of Boone Avenue.
Farmers deal with theft after difficult summer season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With theft and hotter temperatures plaguing many northeast Arkansas farmers, it’s been a difficult summer. A social media post on the evening of Monday, Aug. 16, shared that a truck had been stolen in Lawrence County. In Craighead County, reports of theft on farm property...
Arkansas officials prepping for 2024 solar eclipse
ROGERS, Ark. — The 2024 Great American Solar Eclipse was discussed on Wednesday at the Arkansas Emergency Management Conference at the Rogers Convention Center. Kim Williams from the Arkansas Department of Parks is the project manager for the eclipse. “We have not had an eclipse over Arkansas in over...
Arkansas State Police, Little Rock police tie 3 more incidents to violent weekend spree
Three shooting incidents have been added to the roster of violence that plagued Little Rock over the weekend, now marking 18 cases in total.
Arkansas officers urging drivers to watch out for school buses, school zones
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It’s back-to-school week for many and as expected, there’s a lot more traffic in the morning and afternoons. Police across the area are urging drivers to be more cautious around buses and school zones. Not only is it illegal to speed in these zones,...
Arkansas to pay atheist group $16,000 in Jason Rapert social media lawsuit
A settlement was reached Tuesday after an atheist group accused Arkansas state Senator Jason Rapert of wrongfully blocking users on his social media accounts.
