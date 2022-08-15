ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas brother-sister pair pull two 50-pound catfish

MAYFLOWER, Ark. – Do you have a big fish story? A brother-sister central Arkansas duo may well have you beat. Arkansas Game and Fish is reporting Aug. 17 that Haylee and Logan Applegate caught two huge flathead catfish, each over 50 pounds, while night-fishing in Lake Conway. Their father Roger does not think these two fish, each as long as the young fishers are tall, are not the largest in the lake.
Oklahoma school district warns family of Arkansas inmate’s escape

CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned families of an Arkansas inmate on the run. Parents posted on social media saying they’re not sending their children to school until the fugitive is back behind bars. There was an overflow of Facebook posts and comments from concerned parents in Crescent.
Northwest Arkansas rancher calls rain 'a blessing'

GENTRY, Ark. — Wet and cool weather is a welcome relief for Arkansas farmers and ranchers. "We were to the point where we were hoping for a hurricane," said Gentry ranch manager, Toby Lester. "That’s the only answer I knew that would bring water to this area." Every...
Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE

GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
RSV spreading in Arkansas during summer months

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We all know how quickly viruses can spread, especially in children. Arkansas doctors said that this year, more kids have been coming down with winter-time illnesses that we don't usually see this time of year— such as respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. "We're not...
Rural Eateries Enhance Outdoor Recreation in Arkansas

One of our favorite things about recreating in rural Arkansas is enjoying some local foods. While there are fantastic local restaurants in the Arkansas’s larger cities, the countryside has its fair share of “good eats.”. The Arkansas Outside crew has been known to set up a grill, get...
Farmers deal with theft after difficult summer season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With theft and hotter temperatures plaguing many northeast Arkansas farmers, it’s been a difficult summer. A social media post on the evening of Monday, Aug. 16, shared that a truck had been stolen in Lawrence County. In Craighead County, reports of theft on farm property...
Arkansas officials prepping for 2024 solar eclipse

ROGERS, Ark. — The 2024 Great American Solar Eclipse was discussed on Wednesday at the Arkansas Emergency Management Conference at the Rogers Convention Center. Kim Williams from the Arkansas Department of Parks is the project manager for the eclipse. “We have not had an eclipse over Arkansas in over...
