lvpnews.com

Lehigh County GIS room named in honor of Percy Dougherty

According to information provided by the Dougherty family, the GIS Room in the Lehigh County Government Center was named in honor of recently retired Lehigh County Commissioner Dr. Percy H. Dougherty. GIS is the Geographical Information Systems which has saved the county millions of dollars. In the last tax assessment,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
wdiy.org

U.S. Army Orders Additional 144 Mack Heavy Dump Trucks, to Be Built in Allentown | WDIY Local News

The U.S. Army has ordered over 100 new Mack dump trucks that are being manufactured at the company’s Allentown production line. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. Mack Defense announced Tuesday that the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve have ordered an additional 144 of its M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks, which will be used by the U.S. Army Reserve and the Army National Guard.
ALLENTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

Douglas R. Gaumer

Douglas R. Gaumer, 73, of New Tripoli, died Aug. 14, 2022, in St. Luke’s University Hospital, Bethlehem Campus. He and his wife, Diane L. (Derr) Gaumer were married 50 years in April. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Richard Gaumer and Doris (Murdy) Bierei, and...
NEW TRIPOLI, PA
MONTCO.Today

In the Lanternfly Wars, This Plymouth Meeting Retiree Has a Record Number of Notches on Her Fly Swatter

Harriet Campbell, Plymouth Meeting lanternfly hunter, tracked her success on the Squishr app. Collected data from user postings on the Squishr app — an online tracker of self-posted lanternfly hits in Pa. — reveals a particularly ruthless Montgomery County hunter. Colin Deppen’s antenna was raised by the figures, leading him to report the performance for Spotlight PA.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Moore Twp. officials go on offense in Southmoore Golf Course warehouse hearing

MOORE TWP., Pa. – The Moore Township Zoning Hearing Board held a second, three-hour public hearing on a potential warehouse Wednesday night at Moore Elementary School. The applicant, Water's Edge at Wind Gap, has challenged several township zoning officer decisions and the substantive validity of three zoning ordinance sections, and eight sections of the township subdivision and land development ordinance pursuant to two sections of the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek missing man known to visit Easton, Bethlehem areas

EASTON, Pa. - Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a man missing from Easton. Justin Little, 31, was last seen Sunday at his home in Easton, police said. He was reported missing on Wednesday. He drives a black 2008 Ford Crown Victoria with Pennsylvania license plate LSE-9259. He's about...
EASTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

2022 Northampton County Senior Day

Lamont McClure and Area Agency on Aging will hold a 2022 Senior Day on Thursday, September 8th from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM on the east side of Louise Moore Park, 151 Country Club Road, Easton, PA. The event will be held rain or shine and will feature food vendors, crafts, live music and Bingo.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

Buttigieg visits LCCC; discusses truck driver shortage

Lehigh Carbon Community College, Schnecksville, hosted U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Aug. 2 to discuss the nation’s shortage of truck drivers. “Truck drivers are finally well understood to be the essential workers they have always been in our supply chains and our economy,” Buttigieg said. Buttigieg and...
SCHNECKSVILLE, PA
lvpnews.com

L.C. commissioners celebrate Pa. Junior Miss Amazing

During their July 29 meeting, Lehigh County Commissioners honored Rose Varano who was recently crowned Pennsylvania Junior Miss Amazing 2022. Varano, an Emmaus High School graduate, has cerebral palsy. A proclamation, sponsored by District 5 Commissioner Jeffrey Dutt, passed unanimously by commissioners, congratulating and wishing Varano all the best for...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Peron Development could sell Phillipsburg warehouse to a national developer, spokesman says

A cold-storage warehouse developer is in talks to buy the controversial property between Howard Street and the Delaware River in Phillipsburg from Peron Development LLC. Phillipsburg Town Council heard a request by the Bethlehem-based developer Tuesday for a 15-foot variance on a 50-foot warehouse proposed for 170 Howard St. The height variance is a must-have for the buyer, Peron’s director of development told council.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Supermarket News

Gerrity’s conversion to The Fresh Grocer gets under way

Gerrity’s Supermarkets has begun transitioning its 10 stores to The Fresh Grocer banner. Gerrity’s said Tuesday that it held a grand reopening for its first converted store, at 702 S. Main Ave. in its hometown of Scranton, Pa., on Friday. Plans call for the Fasula family-owned grocer to switch its other nine stores in Pennsylvania to The Fresh Grocer over the next 10 weeks.
SCRANTON, PA
lvpnews.com

Two Coplay boys are recognized

At the Aug. 8 Coplay Borough Council meeting, Mayor Stephen Burker presented certificates of achievement to two thoughtful, hardworking boys who reside in town. Chase Hallman and Damon Marason set up a lemonade stand at the corner of Ninth and Chestnut streets to cool down community members during a recent heat wave. They decided to use their stand for a good cause.
COPLAY, PA
lvpnews.com

Margaret A. Hudsco

Margaret A. Hudsco, 89, formerly of Northampton, died Aug. 8, 2022. She was the wife of the late John J. Hudsco Sr. Born in Bath, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Schramel) Kerbacher. She was a trimmer for Tama Manufacturing for many years. She was a...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Dog shot in the Poconos, police investigating

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — An investigation is underway in Monroe County after police say a dog was shot. Pocono Mountain Regional Police say a yellow Lab mix was found in the area of Ryans Road and Horned Owl Lane in Coolbaugh Township. Police in the Poconos are not saying...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Woman, 43, died in Monroe fire

A 43-year-old Effort woman died in a fire Wednesday morning, according to Monroe County Coroner Tom Yanac. The fire started shortly after 7 a.m. at a house in the 2200 block of Hill Road in Effort, Chestnuthill Township. Firefighters were on scene from West End, Polk, Blue Ridge, Kunkletown, Jackson,...
EFFORT, PA

