lvpnews.com
Lehigh County GIS room named in honor of Percy Dougherty
According to information provided by the Dougherty family, the GIS Room in the Lehigh County Government Center was named in honor of recently retired Lehigh County Commissioner Dr. Percy H. Dougherty. GIS is the Geographical Information Systems which has saved the county millions of dollars. In the last tax assessment,...
wdiy.org
U.S. Army Orders Additional 144 Mack Heavy Dump Trucks, to Be Built in Allentown | WDIY Local News
The U.S. Army has ordered over 100 new Mack dump trucks that are being manufactured at the company’s Allentown production line. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. Mack Defense announced Tuesday that the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve have ordered an additional 144 of its M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks, which will be used by the U.S. Army Reserve and the Army National Guard.
1752 farmhouse moved in Palmer Township to make way for development (PHOTOS)
Moving out of the house you grew up in is one thing. Seeing that house actually move is something else altogether. “I lived in this house that’s being moved so it’s a pretty surreal experience,” Lena Young said as she watched the historic farmhouse her family moved out of some years back travel south along Van Buren Road in Palmer Township.
lvpnews.com
Douglas R. Gaumer
Douglas R. Gaumer, 73, of New Tripoli, died Aug. 14, 2022, in St. Luke’s University Hospital, Bethlehem Campus. He and his wife, Diane L. (Derr) Gaumer were married 50 years in April. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Richard Gaumer and Doris (Murdy) Bierei, and...
In the Lanternfly Wars, This Plymouth Meeting Retiree Has a Record Number of Notches on Her Fly Swatter
Harriet Campbell, Plymouth Meeting lanternfly hunter, tracked her success on the Squishr app. Collected data from user postings on the Squishr app — an online tracker of self-posted lanternfly hits in Pa. — reveals a particularly ruthless Montgomery County hunter. Colin Deppen’s antenna was raised by the figures, leading him to report the performance for Spotlight PA.
WFMZ-TV Online
Moore Twp. officials go on offense in Southmoore Golf Course warehouse hearing
MOORE TWP., Pa. – The Moore Township Zoning Hearing Board held a second, three-hour public hearing on a potential warehouse Wednesday night at Moore Elementary School. The applicant, Water's Edge at Wind Gap, has challenged several township zoning officer decisions and the substantive validity of three zoning ordinance sections, and eight sections of the township subdivision and land development ordinance pursuant to two sections of the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek missing man known to visit Easton, Bethlehem areas
EASTON, Pa. - Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a man missing from Easton. Justin Little, 31, was last seen Sunday at his home in Easton, police said. He was reported missing on Wednesday. He drives a black 2008 Ford Crown Victoria with Pennsylvania license plate LSE-9259. He's about...
thevalleyledger.com
2022 Northampton County Senior Day
Lamont McClure and Area Agency on Aging will hold a 2022 Senior Day on Thursday, September 8th from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM on the east side of Louise Moore Park, 151 Country Club Road, Easton, PA. The event will be held rain or shine and will feature food vendors, crafts, live music and Bingo.
lvpnews.com
Buttigieg visits LCCC; discusses truck driver shortage
Lehigh Carbon Community College, Schnecksville, hosted U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Aug. 2 to discuss the nation’s shortage of truck drivers. “Truck drivers are finally well understood to be the essential workers they have always been in our supply chains and our economy,” Buttigieg said. Buttigieg and...
lvpnews.com
L.C. commissioners celebrate Pa. Junior Miss Amazing
During their July 29 meeting, Lehigh County Commissioners honored Rose Varano who was recently crowned Pennsylvania Junior Miss Amazing 2022. Varano, an Emmaus High School graduate, has cerebral palsy. A proclamation, sponsored by District 5 Commissioner Jeffrey Dutt, passed unanimously by commissioners, congratulating and wishing Varano all the best for...
Peron Development could sell Phillipsburg warehouse to a national developer, spokesman says
A cold-storage warehouse developer is in talks to buy the controversial property between Howard Street and the Delaware River in Phillipsburg from Peron Development LLC. Phillipsburg Town Council heard a request by the Bethlehem-based developer Tuesday for a 15-foot variance on a 50-foot warehouse proposed for 170 Howard St. The height variance is a must-have for the buyer, Peron’s director of development told council.
Lehigh Valley passenger rail: PennDOT, local transportation group starting study
Two months after local rail advocates complained the Lehigh Valley was falling behind in efforts to bring passenger rail back to the region, PennDOT and the Lehigh Valley Transportation Study announced they will lead an analysis on rail options for the region. The move comes after a proposed Allentown-NYC route...
Supermarket News
Gerrity’s conversion to The Fresh Grocer gets under way
Gerrity’s Supermarkets has begun transitioning its 10 stores to The Fresh Grocer banner. Gerrity’s said Tuesday that it held a grand reopening for its first converted store, at 702 S. Main Ave. in its hometown of Scranton, Pa., on Friday. Plans call for the Fasula family-owned grocer to switch its other nine stores in Pennsylvania to The Fresh Grocer over the next 10 weeks.
wlvr.org
New walk-in mental health clinic opening in greater Lehigh Valley
Mental health resources are not always easy to find, but a new walk-in clinic in Carbon County aims to change that. It’s a place people can go for help with emotional situations such as grief and depression. St. Luke’s University Health Network will open the new center Monday in...
lvpnews.com
Two Coplay boys are recognized
At the Aug. 8 Coplay Borough Council meeting, Mayor Stephen Burker presented certificates of achievement to two thoughtful, hardworking boys who reside in town. Chase Hallman and Damon Marason set up a lemonade stand at the corner of Ninth and Chestnut streets to cool down community members during a recent heat wave. They decided to use their stand for a good cause.
lvpnews.com
Margaret A. Hudsco
Margaret A. Hudsco, 89, formerly of Northampton, died Aug. 8, 2022. She was the wife of the late John J. Hudsco Sr. Born in Bath, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Schramel) Kerbacher. She was a trimmer for Tama Manufacturing for many years. She was a...
Funeral held for wood-chipper accident victim as emergency responders recover from horrific scene
A deadly wood-chipper accident that claimed the life of a Lehigh County teen is still under investigation, as emergency personnel emotionally recover from responding to the gruesome scene. Isiah Bedocs, 17, was going to be a senior at Lehigh Career & Technical Institute, entering his fourth year of automechanics. His...
Dog shot in the Poconos, police investigating
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — An investigation is underway in Monroe County after police say a dog was shot. Pocono Mountain Regional Police say a yellow Lab mix was found in the area of Ryans Road and Horned Owl Lane in Coolbaugh Township. Police in the Poconos are not saying...
Arrest in shooting at basketball court in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In Monroe County, a suspect is locked up after police say he left a man paralyzed because of a game. Back in June, Pocono Township police say Esthan Estrada from East Stroudsburg shot the victim at the Tannersville Learning Center basketball court. Officers say Estrada...
Times News
Woman, 43, died in Monroe fire
A 43-year-old Effort woman died in a fire Wednesday morning, according to Monroe County Coroner Tom Yanac. The fire started shortly after 7 a.m. at a house in the 2200 block of Hill Road in Effort, Chestnuthill Township. Firefighters were on scene from West End, Polk, Blue Ridge, Kunkletown, Jackson,...
