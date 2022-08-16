Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Related
A federal prosecutor wants to block some investigations into Ohio’s scandalous Statehouse corruption: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A federal prosecutor asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to freeze its four investigations into FirstEnergy and the House Bill 6 bribery scandal, arguing it may interfere with an ongoing federal investigation. We’re talking about the separation of government powers, and who answers to whom, on...
WOUB
Ohio Republican lawmaker proposes bill to create safety protection orders, other gun reforms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — An Ohio Republican state senator is proposing a five-point plan to change gun laws that includes a court-ordered gun seizure mechanism, a co-signer requirement for gun buyers under 21, and money to increase the number of mental health workers and expansion of regional mental health centers.
wyso.org
Voters look ahead to November elections following Ohio's second primary
Jim Gaines is the statehouse bureau chief for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News newspapers. In this interview with WYSO, he talks about voter turnout in Tuesday’s primary and what voters will face in the November midterms. Jim Gaines: On the ballot this time were state central...
What a scam -- Lose $3 billion for Ohio teachers, get rewarded with $9.7 million in bonuses: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The board governing the Ohio’s teacher pension fund is considering a proposal on to award its investment associates $9.7 million in performance-based incentives, despite the fund losing $3 billion in 11 months. We’re talking about the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio on Today in Ohio....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted like to claim “there is nothing new” whenever startling new information is revealed about their administration’s role in Ohio’s corrupt political bribery and nuclear bailout scandal. I suppose it’s true they have personally known the extent of their own involvement all along, but the public hasn’t. […] The post Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio attorney pleads guilty to insurance fraud
A Valley attorney pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that he inflated claims and raked in close to $800,000.
After sluggish summer, some Ohio Republicans predict Vance comeback while others have doubts
The dog days of summer are usually the time when political campaigns lay low, biding their time for a post-Labor Day blitz. Tim Ryan didn’t get the message. Ryan poured more than $7.5 million into advertising since winning the Democratic U.S. Senate primary in May. Spending at that clip is a recognition of the challenge […] The post After sluggish summer, some Ohio Republicans predict Vance comeback while others have doubts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wyso.org
Ohio elections officials being hit with requests for lots of records from the 2020 vote
Despite no credible claims of problems with the November 2020 vote in Ohio, dozens of huge requests for voting records from that election are coming in to county elections officials, as they’re finishing up work on a second statewide primary and gearing up for this fall’s election. Delivering...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox 19
Cincinnati officers who said ‘N-word,’ city head to mediation instead of second trial in racial discrimination lawsuit
CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A jury recently could not decide whether the city of Cincinnati and the now-former police chief intentionally discriminated against two officers based on their race when the officers said the same racial slur on duty but received very different discipline. Saying the jury was “hopelessly deadlocked,”...
DOJ asks state regulators to back off investigation into FirstEnergy bribery case
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: This story was originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Federal prosecutors who brought a sweeping criminal case against FirstEnergy Corp. and Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder are now asking state regulators to hold off on their own investigations into the matter. In a...
Federal prosecutor asks Ohio utilities commission to freeze investigations into House Bill 6 scandal
COLUMBUS, Ohio—A federal prosecutor has asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to freeze its four investigations into FirstEnergy and the House Bill 6 bribery scandal, saying it may interfere with an ongoing federal investigation. In a letter to PUCO commissioners sent this week, Kenneth Parker, U.S. attorney for...
Big Ohio donors to GOP group behind Nan Whaley attack ad include DeWine appointees, state contractors
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Republican group now airing a TV ad to help Gov. Mike DeWine’s re-election this year has received big-dollar donations from DeWine appointees to state boards and companies that do business with the state, public records show. The Republican Governors Association’s campaign arm, the RGA...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecentersquare.com
Groups join court fight over Ohio’s municipal income tax collections
(The Center Square) – Business groups, trade associations and one city joined a policy group’s challenge of Ohio cities taxing nonresidents despite not working in those cities. The groups filed amicus briefs with the Ohio Supreme Court in support of the Buckeye Institute’s lawsuit for a Blue Ash...
wyso.org
'This is a huge push in the right direction': What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Ohio farmers
A big chunk of the money will go toward conservation programs under the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Some of those programs managed by departments such as the Natural Resources Conservation Service help restore farming ecosystems and reduce carbon emissions. About $20 billion will go toward climate focused agriculture practices, according...
The fringe conservatives who created the CRT fiction failed; parents still have faith in teachers: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A new survey shows Ohio parents overwhelmingly trust their children’s teachers, despite all the political furor over critical race theory and curriculum. We’re talking about that support on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast, this week...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Masking Not Required for Cincinnati Public Schools, Despite Administration’s Own Safety Plan
Cincinnati Public School students and their families are gearing up for a new school year starting Aug. 18, but packing a mask won’t be a requirement for CPS parents, despite the administration’s own COVID-19 safety plan amid high coronavirus case numbers. Hamilton County experiencing high COVID levels. Hamilton...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
Colerain Township’s top administrative official resigns, veteran police chief retiring soon
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The top administrative official in Colerain Township announced his resignation this week in an email to staff and trustees, according to a copy obtained by FOX19 NOW. Geoff Milz is a longtime township employee, working as the director of planning and zoning before being promoted...
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan AG Dana Nessel Sobs During Liz Cheney's Concession Speech
These crazy times have created some unusual moments. Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel and Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney are on opposite sides on most issues. Nessel regards herself as a liberal. Cheney sees herself as a classic conservative. But after Cheney lost her primary Tuesday night by a wide...
Ohio utility customers, after years of paying HB6 coal subsidies, are now getting (some) money back
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Thanks to the scandal-scarred House Bill 6, Ohio utility customers have paid nearly $187 million during the past two years to help subsidize two 1950s-era coal plants in Ohio and Indiana, state records show. But now, thanks to rising energy prices, utility customers are getting some of that...
Comments / 1