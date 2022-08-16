ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Voters look ahead to November elections following Ohio's second primary

Jim Gaines is the statehouse bureau chief for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News newspapers. In this interview with WYSO, he talks about voter turnout in Tuesday’s primary and what voters will face in the November midterms. Jim Gaines: On the ballot this time were state central...
Ohio Capital Journal

Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted like to claim “there is nothing new” whenever startling new information is revealed about their administration’s role in Ohio’s corrupt political bribery and nuclear bailout scandal. I suppose it’s true they have personally known the extent of their own involvement all along, but the public hasn’t. […] The post Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Capital Journal

After sluggish summer, some Ohio Republicans predict Vance comeback while others have doubts

The dog days of summer are usually the time when political campaigns lay low, biding their time for a post-Labor Day blitz. Tim Ryan didn’t get the message. Ryan poured more than $7.5 million into advertising since winning the Democratic U.S. Senate primary in May. Spending at that clip is a recognition of the challenge […] The post After sluggish summer, some Ohio Republicans predict Vance comeback while others have doubts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Groups join court fight over Ohio’s municipal income tax collections

(The Center Square) – Business groups, trade associations and one city joined a policy group’s challenge of Ohio cities taxing nonresidents despite not working in those cities. The groups filed amicus briefs with the Ohio Supreme Court in support of the Buckeye Institute’s lawsuit for a Blue Ash...
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan AG Dana Nessel Sobs During Liz Cheney's Concession Speech

These crazy times have created some unusual moments. Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel and Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney are on opposite sides on most issues. Nessel regards herself as a liberal. Cheney sees herself as a classic conservative. But after Cheney lost her primary Tuesday night by a wide...
MICHIGAN STATE

