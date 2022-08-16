ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdiy.org

Philadelphia Folk Festival Returns, Both In-Person and Online

The Philadelphia Folk Festival returns to the Old Poole Farm in Montgomery County, with ticketed concerts running from Friday through Sunday. The festival had been entirely digital for two years -- due to the pandemic. WHYY's Peter Crimmins reports the festival is keeping one-foot in the dirt and the other...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allentown, PA
Allentown, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
buckscountyherald.com

Party at the Park to be held in memory of Jason Kutt

Party at the Park, a Jason Kutt Legacy event, is set to take place 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at The Univest Performance Center, 301 W. Mill St., Quakertown. Music will be provided by: Strange Culture (Bucks County rock cover band), Clean Slate (Lehigh Valley rock and dance cover band), Street Survivors (Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band), Van Halen Nation (tribute band) and The Land of Ozz (Ozzy Osbourne tribute band).
QUAKERTOWN, PA
Phillymag.com

On the Market: Contemporary Designer Farmhouse in Sellersville

Elle Decor called interior designer Ghislaine Viñas’s redo of this 1930 farmhouse “the ultimate fun house.” You should have fun living here, too. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Have you dreamed of having an...
SELLERSVILLE, PA
visitbuckscounty.com

What's Up This Weekend: 26+ Summer Festivals, Markets, Tours and More

Music Festivals, car shows, outdoor markets and more. There is so much to do this weekend in Bucks County!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s coming up next week with our Upcoming Events Calendar. FRIDAY,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Art#Composers#Lafayette College#Musicians#Lehigh Valley Arts Salon
wlvr.org

Countdown is on for long-awaited Bethlehem Food Co-Op

After years of planning, the Bethlehem Food Co-Op plans to open its community-owned grocery store next summer at 250 E. Broad St. in Bethlehem. WLVR’s Brad Klein speaks with Carol Ritter, board chair of the Bethlehem Food Co-Op. She says organizers are still raising funds, and notes that there...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Grace Church Bethlehem Funds New Floor for the Allentown Rescue Mission

(ALLENTOWN, PA) – The Allentown Rescue Mission is pleased to announce it received a $15,120 donation from Grace Church Bethlehem to replace its’ aging kitchen floor. The donation resulted from the church’s special offering at its Christmas Eve Service 2021. With the donation, the Allentown Rescue Mission...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek missing man known to visit Easton, Bethlehem areas

EASTON, Pa. - Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a man missing from Easton. Justin Little, 31, was last seen Sunday at his home in Easton, police said. He was reported missing on Wednesday. He drives a black 2008 Ford Crown Victoria with Pennsylvania license plate LSE-9259. He's about...
EASTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
MONTCO.Today

In the Lanternfly Wars, This Plymouth Meeting Retiree Has a Record Number of Notches on Her Fly Swatter

Harriet Campbell, Plymouth Meeting lanternfly hunter, tracked her success on the Squishr app. Collected data from user postings on the Squishr app — an online tracker of self-posted lanternfly hits in Pa. — reveals a particularly ruthless Montgomery County hunter. Colin Deppen’s antenna was raised by the figures, leading him to report the performance for Spotlight PA.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
lvpnews.com

Two Coplay boys are recognized

At the Aug. 8 Coplay Borough Council meeting, Mayor Stephen Burker presented certificates of achievement to two thoughtful, hardworking boys who reside in town. Chase Hallman and Damon Marason set up a lemonade stand at the corner of Ninth and Chestnut streets to cool down community members during a recent heat wave. They decided to use their stand for a good cause.
COPLAY, PA
wdiy.org

'You're Packing Your Suitcase Right Now': PennDOT, LVTS to Launch Passenger Rail Study | WDIY Local News

PennDOT and a local metropolitan planning organization will be launching a study to look at possibly bringing rail service back to the Lehigh Valley. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. During a virtual Lehigh Valley Transportation Study meeting Wednesday, Jennie Louwerse, PennDOT’s Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation said PennDOT will...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

EASD establishes strategic goals for middle school

EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Directors approved a comprehensive plan for the district's middle school Tuesday night. The plan is in response to the Pennsylvania Department of Education's requirements for schools designated for "Targeted Support and Improvement," and encompasses the 2022-23 school year. The...
EASTON, PA
wdiy.org

U.S. Army Orders Additional 144 Mack Heavy Dump Trucks, to Be Built in Allentown | WDIY Local News

The U.S. Army has ordered over 100 new Mack dump trucks that are being manufactured at the company’s Allentown production line. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. Mack Defense announced Tuesday that the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve have ordered an additional 144 of its M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks, which will be used by the U.S. Army Reserve and the Army National Guard.
ALLENTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy