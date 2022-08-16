Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Warns You To Never Leave Your Car Without This ItemBryan DijkhuizenPhillipsburg, NJ
Visit America's Oldest Drive-In Theater Right Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Related
wdiy.org
Philadelphia Folk Festival Returns, Both In-Person and Online
The Philadelphia Folk Festival returns to the Old Poole Farm in Montgomery County, with ticketed concerts running from Friday through Sunday. The festival had been entirely digital for two years -- due to the pandemic. WHYY's Peter Crimmins reports the festival is keeping one-foot in the dirt and the other...
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Aug. 19-25)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “A Glimpse Through Glass,” exhibit exploring the forms, functions and social history of different types of glass, through Aug. 28. Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts, 427 N. New St. historicbethlehem.org, 800-360-8687.
Meet the 2022 Liberty High School Grenadier Band (PHOTOS)
A new season is fast approaching, and The Liberty High School Grenadier Band is back at it again. The band practiced Wednesday outside the high school in Bethlehem. This year’s total number of band and color guard members is 180. They will be led by Drum Major Christopher Giannaras.
morethanthecurve.com
6ABC Action News’ covered local band performing at Musikfest
Three Plymouth Whitemarsh High School students and two other bandmates played at Bethlehem’s Musikfest on Sunday. 6ABC Action News interviewed the band and has some video of the performance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Musikfest announces record-breaking attendance mark for 2022, reveals 2023 dates
ArtsQuest announced on Tuesday that 2022′s Musikfest set a new attendance record of 1,240,000 fest-goers, more than 16 times Bethlehem’s population of nearly 76,000 people. The 11-day festival broke the previous Musikfest attendance record, according to a release from ArtsQuest. The previous record came in 2019 when 1,226,000...
buckscountyherald.com
Party at the Park to be held in memory of Jason Kutt
Party at the Park, a Jason Kutt Legacy event, is set to take place 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at The Univest Performance Center, 301 W. Mill St., Quakertown. Music will be provided by: Strange Culture (Bucks County rock cover band), Clean Slate (Lehigh Valley rock and dance cover band), Street Survivors (Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band), Van Halen Nation (tribute band) and The Land of Ozz (Ozzy Osbourne tribute band).
Phillymag.com
On the Market: Contemporary Designer Farmhouse in Sellersville
Elle Decor called interior designer Ghislaine Viñas’s redo of this 1930 farmhouse “the ultimate fun house.” You should have fun living here, too. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Have you dreamed of having an...
visitbuckscounty.com
What's Up This Weekend: 26+ Summer Festivals, Markets, Tours and More
Music Festivals, car shows, outdoor markets and more. There is so much to do this weekend in Bucks County!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s coming up next week with our Upcoming Events Calendar. FRIDAY,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wlvr.org
Countdown is on for long-awaited Bethlehem Food Co-Op
After years of planning, the Bethlehem Food Co-Op plans to open its community-owned grocery store next summer at 250 E. Broad St. in Bethlehem. WLVR’s Brad Klein speaks with Carol Ritter, board chair of the Bethlehem Food Co-Op. She says organizers are still raising funds, and notes that there...
thevalleyledger.com
Grace Church Bethlehem Funds New Floor for the Allentown Rescue Mission
(ALLENTOWN, PA) – The Allentown Rescue Mission is pleased to announce it received a $15,120 donation from Grace Church Bethlehem to replace its’ aging kitchen floor. The donation resulted from the church’s special offering at its Christmas Eve Service 2021. With the donation, the Allentown Rescue Mission...
wlvr.org
Allen High School’s first Black woman principal has a background in boosting achievement
William Allen High School has its first female African American principal. Cheryl Clark this week took over leadership at the school, where the enrollment of more than 2,500 students is 90% racial minorities. Allentown School District says Clark began her career in education as “a whole-school reform teacher and facilitator.”...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek missing man known to visit Easton, Bethlehem areas
EASTON, Pa. - Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a man missing from Easton. Justin Little, 31, was last seen Sunday at his home in Easton, police said. He was reported missing on Wednesday. He drives a black 2008 Ford Crown Victoria with Pennsylvania license plate LSE-9259. He's about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In the Lanternfly Wars, This Plymouth Meeting Retiree Has a Record Number of Notches on Her Fly Swatter
Harriet Campbell, Plymouth Meeting lanternfly hunter, tracked her success on the Squishr app. Collected data from user postings on the Squishr app — an online tracker of self-posted lanternfly hits in Pa. — reveals a particularly ruthless Montgomery County hunter. Colin Deppen’s antenna was raised by the figures, leading him to report the performance for Spotlight PA.
lvpnews.com
Two Coplay boys are recognized
At the Aug. 8 Coplay Borough Council meeting, Mayor Stephen Burker presented certificates of achievement to two thoughtful, hardworking boys who reside in town. Chase Hallman and Damon Marason set up a lemonade stand at the corner of Ninth and Chestnut streets to cool down community members during a recent heat wave. They decided to use their stand for a good cause.
wdiy.org
'You're Packing Your Suitcase Right Now': PennDOT, LVTS to Launch Passenger Rail Study | WDIY Local News
PennDOT and a local metropolitan planning organization will be launching a study to look at possibly bringing rail service back to the Lehigh Valley. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. During a virtual Lehigh Valley Transportation Study meeting Wednesday, Jennie Louwerse, PennDOT’s Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation said PennDOT will...
PA Man Finds Rare Purple Pearl In Clam While Eating Out On Vacation: Report
A Pennsylvania man on vacation with his family made an unusual discovery while enjoying an otherwise usual meal at a Delaware restaurant, Fox5DC reports. Scott Overland, of Phoenixville, thought he found a piece of candy in the clam he ordered at Salt Air Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach, but it turned out to be a rare purple pearl, the outlet says.
WFMZ-TV Online
EASD establishes strategic goals for middle school
EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Directors approved a comprehensive plan for the district's middle school Tuesday night. The plan is in response to the Pennsylvania Department of Education's requirements for schools designated for "Targeted Support and Improvement," and encompasses the 2022-23 school year. The...
wdiy.org
U.S. Army Orders Additional 144 Mack Heavy Dump Trucks, to Be Built in Allentown | WDIY Local News
The U.S. Army has ordered over 100 new Mack dump trucks that are being manufactured at the company’s Allentown production line. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. Mack Defense announced Tuesday that the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve have ordered an additional 144 of its M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks, which will be used by the U.S. Army Reserve and the Army National Guard.
wlvr.org
New walk-in mental health clinic opening in greater Lehigh Valley
Mental health resources are not always easy to find, but a new walk-in clinic in Carbon County aims to change that. It’s a place people can go for help with emotional situations such as grief and depression. St. Luke’s University Health Network will open the new center Monday in...
wdiy.org
Philadelphia Opens New Genome Lab to Sequence, Study COVID-19 and Other Viruses
The Philadelphia Health Department recently opened a new lab to study the genetic makeup of the virus that causes COVID-19. This makes Philadelphia one of a handful of cities in the U-S that can do this, and it fills an important gap in data collection. WHYY's Alan Yu has more.
Comments / 0