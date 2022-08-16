ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

RadarOnline

Wendy Williams' Ex-Staffers Found Bottles Of Liquor Hidden In The Ceiling As Talk Show Host ‘Unraveled’ Behind The Scenes

Wendy Williams' ex-staffers revealed they were constantly having to check on the talk show host to make sure she didn’t go out on stage “inebriated,” Radar has learned. “Everybody on that staff and crew witnessed all kinds of things,” one source said. The crew said things took a turn in 2017 after she fainted on stage during the taping of a Halloween episode. Over the next four years, the staffers said things started “unraveling.” One insider told The Hollywood Reporter that during this period, producers sent over 25 text messages expressing concern for Wendy’s sobriety. The texts were sent prior...
Variety

Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films

Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Nope - Review

Nope is the latest masterpiece from Jordan Peele; on the back of the incredibly good Get Out and Us, and has finally arrived in the UK - its release date inexplicably delayed, we can only speculate, because nobody told Universal Pictures that the FIFA World Cup was happening in the winter this year and not in the summer, where it would regularly take place and have a knock on effect on movie schedules in the UK.
DoYouRemember?

Using Different Languages, Robin Williams Snuck ‘Dirty Stuff’ Past ‘Mork & Mindy’ Censors

Robin Williams is regarded as one of America’s greatest comedians. His fame grew exponentially following his appearance in Mrs. Doubtfire, but before his role in that 1993 film, he had been cast as Mork, first in the TV show Happy Days and then in the spin-off Mork & Mindy. In the sitcom, Mork was an alien from the planet Ork who came to Earth to experience a primitive civilization in the company of his friend and eventual, love interest, Mindy McConnell (Pam Dawber), reporting home on all he discovers.
Variety

Netflix Releases First Look at Guillermo del Toro’s Horror Series ‘Cabinet of Curiosities,’ Sets October Release Date

Something sinister is lurking in the shadows. Netflix has shared a special first look at “Cabinet of Curiosities,” its upcoming horror anthology series from Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro. The streamer has also set a premiere date of Oct. 25. “Curiosities” consists of eight stories, each intended to challenge traditional notions of horror. Featuring two original stories by del Toro, “Cabinet of Curiosities” also involves different directors and writers for each episode, including Jennifer Kent (“The Babadook”), David Prior (“The Empty Man”), Guillermo Navarro (“Narcos”), Keith Thomas (“Firestarter”), Panos Cosmatos (“Mandy”), Catherine Hardwicke (“Twilight”), Vincenzo Natali (“In the Tall Grass”)...
TVLine

Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Guaranteed to Stream on HBO Max 45 Days After Theatrical Release

If you want to stream Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, you’ll have to pay a premium. Warner Bros. movies are no longer guaranteed to stream on HBO Max after 45 days, Vulture reports. Instead, Warner will evaluate its release strategy on a “case-by-case basis” — such is the case with Elvis, which has not yet been made available on HBO Max but was released for digital purchase (and premium rental) on Tuesday. As part of “Project Popcorn,” all of Warner’s 2021 theatrical releases — including In the Heights, The Suicide Squad and Dune — were made available day-and-date on HBO Max, affording audiences an opportunity...
The Hollywood Reporter

Kenya Barris to Reimagine ‘The Wizard of Oz’ for Warner Bros.

Kenya Barris is set to do a fresh take on The Wizard of Oz for Warner Bros., The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Barris will reimagine the Oscar-winning fantasy musical, which starred Judy Garland, Billie Burke, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr and Jack Haley. Warner Bros. Pictures owns the rights to the 1939 Hollywood classic. More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. to Release MGM Movies Overseas, Excluding Next Bond PicTimothee Chalamet, Taylor Russell Go on Wild Ride in Teaser for 'Bones and All'Snoop Dogg, Kenya Barris Team for 'The Underdoggs' Comedy for MGM Barris will also produce Wizard of Oz through his production banner,...
Variety

‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris to Direct ‘Wizard of Oz’ Remake at Warner Bros.

Kenya Barris is taking the yellow brick road to Oz for Warner Bros.’ upcoming “Wizard of Oz” remake. The creator of “Black-ish” is set to write and direct the reimagining, which is completely separate from New Line’s previously announced retelling of “The Wizard of Oz.” New Line’s version will be directed by Nicole Kassell (“Watchmen”) and is described as “fresh take” on Dorothy and the Land of Oz. Any specifics about Barris’s version have been kept under wraps. Both projects are based on L. Frank Baum’s beloved book “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” which has been retold on the big and small...
411mania.com

Warner Bros. Signs Deal With MGM To Release Movies Overseas Except Next Bond Film

Warner Bros. Pictures has gained some new overseas content, striking a deal with MGM to release the studios’ films (except the next Bond film) internationally. THR reports that Warner Bros. will be MGM’s new international partner, with Warner Bros. International releasing all MGM movies overseas starting with November 2022’s Bones And All.
tvinsider.com

HBO Max Axing 36 Titles, Including 20 Originals

The changes continue at Warner Bros. Discovery as it has been reported that HBO Max will remove 36 titles, including 20 originals, from streaming as early as this week. According to Variety, the decision was made due to the upcoming merger of the HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming services. The company is looking to streamline its services in addition to cutting costs. HBO Max has dropped several titles over the past few weeks, including several Warner Bros. movies and HBO TV shows such as Camping, Vinyl, Mrs. Fletcher, and Run.
TheWrap

‘The Gray Man’ Cracks Netflix’s Top 5 All-Time Movies List

“The Gray Man” has notched a spot in the top five of Netflix’s all-time list of most popular films. According to Netflix’s Top 10 stats for the week of Aug. 8 through Aug. 14, the film netted 21.16 million viewing hours in its fourth week on the streamer, landing it in the No. 4 spot in the rankings with 245.0 hours viewed.
MOVIES

