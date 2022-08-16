Read full article on original website
Related
Wendy Williams' Ex-Staffers Found Bottles Of Liquor Hidden In The Ceiling As Talk Show Host ‘Unraveled’ Behind The Scenes
Wendy Williams' ex-staffers revealed they were constantly having to check on the talk show host to make sure she didn’t go out on stage “inebriated,” Radar has learned. “Everybody on that staff and crew witnessed all kinds of things,” one source said. The crew said things took a turn in 2017 after she fainted on stage during the taping of a Halloween episode. Over the next four years, the staffers said things started “unraveling.” One insider told The Hollywood Reporter that during this period, producers sent over 25 text messages expressing concern for Wendy’s sobriety. The texts were sent prior...
OG Expendables Star Randy Couture Explains Why Newbies Megan Fox, 50 Cent And More Were Added To Expendables 4
One original Expendables star has some thoughts on the new blood like Megan Fox and 50 Cent
Collider
Stephen King Calls Netflix's 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Adaptation "Nothing Short of Brilliant"
With an adaptation of one of Stephen King's more recent stories coming soon to Netflix, the author himself recently revealed that he has seen a cut of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, praising the film which is due for release later this year on the streaming service — high praise for the streamer and director John Lee Hancock.
Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films
Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
RELATED PEOPLE
John Wayne vs. Clint Eastwood: One of the Most Noticeable Differences in Their Movie Style
When you think of Western movies, there are two names that immediately come to mind. John Wayne helped usher in the genre as one of Hollywood’s most iconic styles, and Clint Eastwood in many ways served as a spiritual successor to Wayne’s trademark macho-laden western films. Both stars...
Salem's Lot: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Stephen King Movie Adaptation
One of Stephen King's most beloved vampire stories, Salem's Lot, gets the big screen treatment for the first time.
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Day Shift'
A British crime thriller and video game adaptation are also trending on the streaming service.
spoilertv.com
MOVIES: Nope - Review
Nope is the latest masterpiece from Jordan Peele; on the back of the incredibly good Get Out and Us, and has finally arrived in the UK - its release date inexplicably delayed, we can only speculate, because nobody told Universal Pictures that the FIFA World Cup was happening in the winter this year and not in the summer, where it would regularly take place and have a knock on effect on movie schedules in the UK.
FIFA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Using Different Languages, Robin Williams Snuck ‘Dirty Stuff’ Past ‘Mork & Mindy’ Censors
Robin Williams is regarded as one of America’s greatest comedians. His fame grew exponentially following his appearance in Mrs. Doubtfire, but before his role in that 1993 film, he had been cast as Mork, first in the TV show Happy Days and then in the spin-off Mork & Mindy. In the sitcom, Mork was an alien from the planet Ork who came to Earth to experience a primitive civilization in the company of his friend and eventual, love interest, Mindy McConnell (Pam Dawber), reporting home on all he discovers.
‘The Wizard Of Oz’ Is Getting A Remake With Award-Winning Sitcom Creator
We’re off to see the wizard – again. The Wizard of Oz premiered back in 1939 and will be getting a remake. In contrast to the original, which starred Judy Garland as Dorothy, this latest Warner Bros. production will have a modern twist. Those are the plans of writer and director Kenya Barris.
Netflix Releases First Look at Guillermo del Toro’s Horror Series ‘Cabinet of Curiosities,’ Sets October Release Date
Something sinister is lurking in the shadows. Netflix has shared a special first look at “Cabinet of Curiosities,” its upcoming horror anthology series from Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro. The streamer has also set a premiere date of Oct. 25. “Curiosities” consists of eight stories, each intended to challenge traditional notions of horror. Featuring two original stories by del Toro, “Cabinet of Curiosities” also involves different directors and writers for each episode, including Jennifer Kent (“The Babadook”), David Prior (“The Empty Man”), Guillermo Navarro (“Narcos”), Keith Thomas (“Firestarter”), Panos Cosmatos (“Mandy”), Catherine Hardwicke (“Twilight”), Vincenzo Natali (“In the Tall Grass”)...
Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Guaranteed to Stream on HBO Max 45 Days After Theatrical Release
If you want to stream Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, you’ll have to pay a premium. Warner Bros. movies are no longer guaranteed to stream on HBO Max after 45 days, Vulture reports. Instead, Warner will evaluate its release strategy on a “case-by-case basis” — such is the case with Elvis, which has not yet been made available on HBO Max but was released for digital purchase (and premium rental) on Tuesday. As part of “Project Popcorn,” all of Warner’s 2021 theatrical releases — including In the Heights, The Suicide Squad and Dune — were made available day-and-date on HBO Max, affording audiences an opportunity...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Netflix's Wednesday Reveals First Full Look At Its Addams Family, As Creators Explain How Tim Burton Series Stands Apart
Along with providing the first look at Wednesday’s version of the Addams Family, the Netflix show’s creators explained how the Tim Burton-helmed series stands apart from previous live-action outings with these characters.
The 50 best movies of all time, according to critics
Classic movies like "The Godfather" and "Casablanca" appear alongside modern masterpieces like "Moonlight" and "Parasite."
Kenya Barris to Reimagine ‘The Wizard of Oz’ for Warner Bros.
Kenya Barris is set to do a fresh take on The Wizard of Oz for Warner Bros., The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Barris will reimagine the Oscar-winning fantasy musical, which starred Judy Garland, Billie Burke, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr and Jack Haley. Warner Bros. Pictures owns the rights to the 1939 Hollywood classic. More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. to Release MGM Movies Overseas, Excluding Next Bond PicTimothee Chalamet, Taylor Russell Go on Wild Ride in Teaser for 'Bones and All'Snoop Dogg, Kenya Barris Team for 'The Underdoggs' Comedy for MGM Barris will also produce Wizard of Oz through his production banner,...
28 Movies That Tried To Get Away With Changing VERY Key Plot Points In The Sequel
" Evil Dead II retold the entire story of Evil Dead in the first half minus most of the characters."
‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris to Direct ‘Wizard of Oz’ Remake at Warner Bros.
Kenya Barris is taking the yellow brick road to Oz for Warner Bros.’ upcoming “Wizard of Oz” remake. The creator of “Black-ish” is set to write and direct the reimagining, which is completely separate from New Line’s previously announced retelling of “The Wizard of Oz.” New Line’s version will be directed by Nicole Kassell (“Watchmen”) and is described as “fresh take” on Dorothy and the Land of Oz. Any specifics about Barris’s version have been kept under wraps. Both projects are based on L. Frank Baum’s beloved book “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” which has been retold on the big and small...
411mania.com
Warner Bros. Signs Deal With MGM To Release Movies Overseas Except Next Bond Film
Warner Bros. Pictures has gained some new overseas content, striking a deal with MGM to release the studios’ films (except the next Bond film) internationally. THR reports that Warner Bros. will be MGM’s new international partner, with Warner Bros. International releasing all MGM movies overseas starting with November 2022’s Bones And All.
tvinsider.com
HBO Max Axing 36 Titles, Including 20 Originals
The changes continue at Warner Bros. Discovery as it has been reported that HBO Max will remove 36 titles, including 20 originals, from streaming as early as this week. According to Variety, the decision was made due to the upcoming merger of the HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming services. The company is looking to streamline its services in addition to cutting costs. HBO Max has dropped several titles over the past few weeks, including several Warner Bros. movies and HBO TV shows such as Camping, Vinyl, Mrs. Fletcher, and Run.
‘The Gray Man’ Cracks Netflix’s Top 5 All-Time Movies List
“The Gray Man” has notched a spot in the top five of Netflix’s all-time list of most popular films. According to Netflix’s Top 10 stats for the week of Aug. 8 through Aug. 14, the film netted 21.16 million viewing hours in its fourth week on the streamer, landing it in the No. 4 spot in the rankings with 245.0 hours viewed.
Comments / 0