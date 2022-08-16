Read full article on original website
BBC
Cost of Living: NI households to face further gas price rises
Northern Ireland's energy regulator has warned that households will face further gas prices rises in the coming weeks. The region's two suppliers, SSE and Firmus, last increased their prices at the start of July. The price of gas on global markets has surged in the last two months. A Treasury...
Narcity
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Again Tomorrow & These Cities Will Be The Cheapest
All money-conscious drivers are better off treating the pumps like the relative you're not fond of today because Ontario gas prices are about to take a hit. According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, Thursday will witness a three-cent drop, bringing totals to 160.9 cents per litre for cities such as Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor and Kingston.
Narcity
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Climb Back Up Tomorrow & Even The 'Cheap' Spots Will Be Pricier
Life offers enough opportunities to procrastinate over, but Ontario gas predictions..maybe not. Those are stats worth keeping a tab on, especially this tumultuous summer. According to gas price monitoring portal Gas Wizard, most of the province will see a two-cent hike on Friday, robbing motorists of most of today's three-cent decrease. So, you'll definitely want to sweep into the local station at your earliest convenience.
Gas Prices Are Falling Nationwide, Except in These States
Analysts say that recent nationwide declines in gas prices come from lower demand at the pump and a drop in crude oil prices, The Wall Street Journal reports. According to data from AAA, the average...
The Price of Gas Every Year Since 1990
Gas prices across the nation reached levels unheard of in recent years, and they have become a topic of contention. Only a year ago, gas prices were just above the $2 per gallon mark, but since then we have seen them rise as high as $5 and more in some states. Only recently has there […]
Here's why gas prices are sinking
Prices at the pump continue to sink, providing relief to inflation-weary consumers and an economy mired in a slowdown.
Cheapest Gas Stations Today, July 25, 2022
Gas prices reached unprecedented highs in June. But have fallen in July. The prices are still higher than they were last year. But drivers are experiencing the relief of lower prices.
Gas prices keep falling, but experts say lower cost could help push them back up
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The cost of gasoline keeps falling in the United States during what's normally a busy summer driving season, but experts say the lower prices may lead to more cars on the road and possibly an uptick in prices at the pump. The national average on Tuesday...
Rival Gas Stations Slice Prices Under $3 Per Gallon in Cheapest Fuel Battle
One gas station owner said Thursday that "it's just a friendly competition between two business owners."
Energy Secretary Says Gas Prices Will Continue to Fall — Unless This Happens
The nation's top energy official has some cheery news for American motorists -- your gas prices should continue to fall in the coming months, and possibly hit their lowest point since last winter....
Gas Rebate Checks: These States and Cities Are Offering Fuel Relief
The national average for a gallon of regular gas topped $5 in June. While today's $4.16 is still high compared to the $3.18 motorists were paying this time last year, at least they're coughing up only...
The Best and Worst Days of the Week To Buy Gas May Surprise You
Gas prices have declined for the ninth straight week, but filling up at the pumps will still set you back a hefty sum. When it comes to steep gas prices, it pays to know where and when to fill up....
nationalinterest.org
Bottoming Out? Summer Slump in Gas Prices May Reach Its End
This summer’s drop in gas prices has continued, although there are that signs prices are nearing their bottom. This summer’s drop in gas prices has continued, although there are that signs prices are nearing their bottom. According to GasBuddy, the average gas price in the United States dropped...
Narcity
Toronto's Average Rent Rose Nearly 25% Since Last July & Other Ontario Spots Are Pricey Too
It seems like Torontonians can't escape expensive living situations in the city as both the real estate and rental markets alike are both seeing tear-jerking prices. A recent Rentals.ca and Bullpen Research and Consulting rental report not only showed how much rent costs in Toronto and the GTA, but how much it has gone up across Ontario too.
The long, hot inflationary summer of high gas prices is ending and Americans are less afraid of what comes next
The gasoline dragon has been slain. Inflation is slinking back into its cave as the consumers rejoice. On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its most recent monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI). The report, which tracks prices across various consumer products, showed no net price growth over the last month.
State Stimulus Funds Provide Discounts To Drivers
Inflation is raising the cost of living for all Americans. At every cash register, customers are paying more. The price of gas has dropped from record-high amounts earlier in the year. But, the fees per gallon have not gone down to $4. (source)
4 Ways to Find the Cheapest Gas Prices
With the right tools, you can find the cheapest gas prices in your area.
Why Are Cars Designed to Go Over the Speed Limit?
Have you ever wondered why cars are designed to go over the speed limit? There are several reasons for this. The post Why Are Cars Designed to Go Over the Speed Limit? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Gas prices drop below $4 a gallon for first time since early March
Gasoline prices dipped to just under the $4 mark for the first time in more than five months - good news for consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials. AAA said the national average for a gallon of regular was $3.99 on Thursday. Prices have dropped 15 cents in the past week and 68 cents in the last month, according to the auto club. The shopping app GasBuddy reported that the national average was already down to $3.98 on Wednesday.The nationwide average for gas hasn't been under $4 since early March. Prices topped out at $5.02...
Truth About Cars
Chinese Toyota Plant Runs Out of Electricity
Toyota has suspended operations at a factory in China because local authorities issued an order for the region to conserve electricity. Sichuan province is reportedly rationing energy for both residential and industrial zones, complicating things for manufacturers. Toyota has said that the plant is likely to be closed through Saturday — adding that it would be monitoring the situation and taking guidance from the Chinese government. But the issue could have sweeping ramifications because the area is also home to numerous part suppliers.
