BBC

Cost of Living: NI households to face further gas price rises

Northern Ireland's energy regulator has warned that households will face further gas prices rises in the coming weeks. The region's two suppliers, SSE and Firmus, last increased their prices at the start of July. The price of gas on global markets has surged in the last two months. A Treasury...
Narcity

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Again Tomorrow & These Cities Will Be The Cheapest

All money-conscious drivers are better off treating the pumps like the relative you're not fond of today because Ontario gas prices are about to take a hit. According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, Thursday will witness a three-cent drop, bringing totals to 160.9 cents per litre for cities such as Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor and Kingston.
Narcity

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Climb Back Up Tomorrow & Even The 'Cheap' Spots Will Be Pricier

Life offers enough opportunities to procrastinate over, but Ontario gas predictions..maybe not. Those are stats worth keeping a tab on, especially this tumultuous summer. According to gas price monitoring portal Gas Wizard, most of the province will see a two-cent hike on Friday, robbing motorists of most of today's three-cent decrease. So, you'll definitely want to sweep into the local station at your earliest convenience.
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of Gas Every Year Since 1990

Gas prices across the nation reached levels unheard of in recent years, and they have become a topic of contention. Only a year ago, gas prices were just above the $2 per gallon mark, but since then we have seen them rise as high as $5 and more in some states. Only recently has there […]
nationalinterest.org

Bottoming Out? Summer Slump in Gas Prices May Reach Its End

This summer’s drop in gas prices has continued, although there are that signs prices are nearing their bottom. This summer’s drop in gas prices has continued, although there are that signs prices are nearing their bottom. According to GasBuddy, the average gas price in the United States dropped...
Cadrene Heslop

State Stimulus Funds Provide Discounts To Drivers

Inflation is raising the cost of living for all Americans. At every cash register, customers are paying more. The price of gas has dropped from record-high amounts earlier in the year. But, the fees per gallon have not gone down to $4. (source)
CBS New York

Gas prices drop below $4 a gallon for first time since early March

Gasoline prices dipped to just under the $4 mark for the first time in more than five months - good news for consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials. AAA said the national average for a gallon of regular was $3.99 on Thursday. Prices have dropped 15 cents in the past week and 68 cents in the last month, according to the auto club. The shopping app GasBuddy reported that the national average was already down to $3.98 on Wednesday.The nationwide average for gas hasn't been under $4 since early March. Prices topped out at $5.02...
Truth About Cars

Chinese Toyota Plant Runs Out of Electricity

Toyota has suspended operations at a factory in China because local authorities issued an order for the region to conserve electricity. Sichuan province is reportedly rationing energy for both residential and industrial zones, complicating things for manufacturers. Toyota has said that the plant is likely to be closed through Saturday — adding that it would be monitoring the situation and taking guidance from the Chinese government. But the issue could have sweeping ramifications because the area is also home to numerous part suppliers.
