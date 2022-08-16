ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Wednesday Weather: Light winds and humid conditions continue

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light winds linger with partly cloudy skies and isolated showers. There is a chance of heavy spotty afternoon showers for central and leeward sections, with a possibility of thunderstorms for the slopes of Hawai'i Island. Highs are expected to be around 84 to 89 degrees. Light east to southeast winds 5 to 15 mph daytime sea breezes.
KHON2

Portions of Windward Oahu under a flood advisory

UPDATE: The flood advisory for Windward Oahu has been extended through 2 A.M. Wednesday. The same areas are affected with the heaviest rain near Kaaawa and Punaluu as of 11:20 P.M. HONOLULU (KHON2) — FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall on […]
yourmileagemayvary.net

3rd Iconic Hawaiian Tourist Attraction Has Closed Due To Safety Issues

Hawaii is falling apart, y’all. Last September, the Honolulu City Council voted to remove the 3,922-step Haiku Stairs. The site was already closed to the public because it was private property and deemed too dangerous. But people were still trespassing on the property to climb the stairs because of the photo/selfie appeal. The budget for their removal was approved in June, 2022.
KITV.com

Oahu's last coal power plant officially closes

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- August 18, 2022 is the day Oahu's last-standing coal power plant will officially close. Serving as the island's largest electricity source, about 13% of the state's overall power comes from the plant. Back in 2014, Hawaii became the first state to make a net zero pledge,...
#Thunderstorms
KITV.com

Liliha Bakery opening central Oahu location on August 31

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Voted one of the top bakeries in Hawaii, Liliha Bakery will open a new location in Central Oahu on August 31. The 7,000 square foot full-service coffee shop and bakery will be at the Pearl Highlands Center, in the former Pier 1 Imports space.
hawaiipublicradio.org

Here are some tips on how to prepare for back-to-school Oʻahu traffic

Prepare yourself. If you are on the road on Oʻahu next week, expect delays as 50,000 more motorists hit the road. The University of Hawaiʻi faculty and students return fully in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Jon Nouchi, deputy transportation services director...
KITV.com

Baby BOOM! 9th Monk seal pup of 2022 born on Oahu's North Shore

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It’s a Monk seal BABY BOOM! Hawaii Marine Animal Response (HMAR) announced that on Aug. 3, another Monk seal pup was born on Oahu. Monk seal R016, also known as “Right Spot”, gave birth on Oahu’s North Shore. The pup has been named PO9 officially but will get a new name once its gender is revealed and a name is chosen.
