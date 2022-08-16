Read full article on original website
Related
KITV.com
Thursday Weather: A mix of sunshine and clouds as trade winds gradually return
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Trade winds gradually build Thursday. Partly sunny skies with scattered to isolated showers. Highs 85 to 92. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy. Scattered showers over windward and mauka showers. Lows 71 to 76. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph.
KITV.com
Wednesday Weather: Light winds and humid conditions continue
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light winds linger with partly cloudy skies and isolated showers. There is a chance of heavy spotty afternoon showers for central and leeward sections, with a possibility of thunderstorms for the slopes of Hawai'i Island. Highs are expected to be around 84 to 89 degrees. Light east to southeast winds 5 to 15 mph daytime sea breezes.
KITV.com
Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast: August 17, 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) –Trade winds return Thursday. Tonight, a few passing trade wind showers windward and mauka. Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 70s.
Portions of Windward Oahu under a flood advisory
UPDATE: The flood advisory for Windward Oahu has been extended through 2 A.M. Wednesday. The same areas are affected with the heaviest rain near Kaaawa and Punaluu as of 11:20 P.M. HONOLULU (KHON2) — FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall on […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yourmileagemayvary.net
3rd Iconic Hawaiian Tourist Attraction Has Closed Due To Safety Issues
Hawaii is falling apart, y’all. Last September, the Honolulu City Council voted to remove the 3,922-step Haiku Stairs. The site was already closed to the public because it was private property and deemed too dangerous. But people were still trespassing on the property to climb the stairs because of the photo/selfie appeal. The budget for their removal was approved in June, 2022.
KITV.com
Oahu's last coal power plant officially closes
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- August 18, 2022 is the day Oahu's last-standing coal power plant will officially close. Serving as the island's largest electricity source, about 13% of the state's overall power comes from the plant. Back in 2014, Hawaii became the first state to make a net zero pledge,...
KITV.com
Marshall Islands face first COVID outbreak, here's how Hawaii can help
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After remaining nearly COVID-free during the pandemic, the Marshall Islands, a Pacific island nation with a population of about 60,000, is now facing its first major outbreak. Before the current surge, the country reported just 60 cases over the past two and a half years.
Monk seal pup rescued from Manana Island
The Marine Mammal Center reported a rescue of a monk seal pup on Manana Island off of Oahu.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
NOAA: Hawaiian monk seal Rocky appears to have weaned her famous Waikiki pup
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Koalani is growing up!. Federal wildlife experts say the Hawaiian monk seal pup was likely weaned at Kaimana Beach on Wednesday. NOAA confirmed Koalani’s mom, Rocky, has not been seen with her pup Koalani since 5:45 a.m. Wednesday. The two were last spotted together at the...
KITV.com
Liliha Bakery opening central Oahu location on August 31
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Voted one of the top bakeries in Hawaii, Liliha Bakery will open a new location in Central Oahu on August 31. The 7,000 square foot full-service coffee shop and bakery will be at the Pearl Highlands Center, in the former Pier 1 Imports space.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Here are some tips on how to prepare for back-to-school Oʻahu traffic
Prepare yourself. If you are on the road on Oʻahu next week, expect delays as 50,000 more motorists hit the road. The University of Hawaiʻi faculty and students return fully in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Jon Nouchi, deputy transportation services director...
Hawaii reports 2,696 COVID cases, 13 new deaths
There are 1,886 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 338 on the Big Island, 116 on Kauai, four on Lanai, 311 on Maui, one on Molokai, and 40 diagnosed out of state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
You’ll have a good excuse for snapping photos of your food at this Hawaii udon spot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular Japanese udon spot in Hawaii is considered one of the most photogenic eateries in the U.S. and Canada. According to a recent Yelp ranking, Marugame Udon is the third most photo-worthy restaurants, according to a recent Yelp ranking. Known for its assortment of udon, the...
KITV.com
Baby BOOM! 9th Monk seal pup of 2022 born on Oahu's North Shore
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It’s a Monk seal BABY BOOM! Hawaii Marine Animal Response (HMAR) announced that on Aug. 3, another Monk seal pup was born on Oahu. Monk seal R016, also known as “Right Spot”, gave birth on Oahu’s North Shore. The pup has been named PO9 officially but will get a new name once its gender is revealed and a name is chosen.
KITV.com
Okinawan Festival returns September 3-4 at the Hawaii Convention Center
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 40th Okinawan Festival returns on September 3-4 at the Hawaii Convention Center. The Hawaii United Okinawa Association (HUOA) welcomes the festival back to in-person, showcasing Hawaii’s multi-ethnic culture.
KITV.com
Bicyclist critically injured after crash with truck on Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) – A bicyclist is in critical condition after getting into a crash with a truck on the Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City, early Thursday morning. The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. on the westbound side of the Kam Highway at Lehua Avenue.
‘Aloha Las Vegas’ returns to Hawaii with special treat
For this upcoming 52nd season, audiences will be treated to a lineup devoted exclusively to some of the most popular presentations throughout the decades -- it's a first for the theatre.
Coffee competition kicks off in Hawaii this weekend
The U.S. Coffee Championship returns this year to recapture the pre-pandemic momentum it once had, and to kick things off, Hawaii is at the top of the list to host the first rounds.
Ricochet prompts temporary limits at Oahu gun range
Bullets larger than .22 caliber will not be allowed at north-facing gun ranges starting on Wednesday, Aug. 24 after a ricochet incident.
Injured hiker rescued from Lanikai Pillbox Trail
The Honolulu Fire Department received an emergency call about a distressed hiker on Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua.
Comments / 0