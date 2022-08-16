Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Related
247Sports
GoVols247 Podcast: What next for Vols hoops after Dilione commitment?
Looking for discussion on the newest elite prospect to commit to Tennessee basketball, and what’s next for that program on the trail?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Grant Ramey (from GoVols247’s Blount County Satellite Office in Maryville) convened via...
allfortennessee.com
Tennessee football’s top five sophomores for 2022
In addition to redshirt freshmen, lots of second year players for Tennessee football are entering this season the traditional way, by becoming sophomores. The Vols have players who were recruited or signed by Jeremy Pruitt in their 2021 class, and they also have sophomores who signed in 2020 and took a redshirt.
247Sports
Tennessee continues to add key pieces on the recruiting trail
Tennessee has had a couple exciting days on the recruiting trail as of late, winning out for a couple coveted defensive backs. Over the weekend, the Vols beat out Georgia among others for Hewitt-Trusville (Ala.) High cornerback Rickey Gibson. On Monday, it was Top247 cornerback Jordan Matthews picking Tennessee over Texas among others.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols newcomer is already a ‘fan favorite’ among coaches and players
A Tennessee Vols newcomer is already a “fan favorite” among coaches and players in Knoxville. True freshman running back Dylan Sampson is having a solid fall camp and he could end up playing a key role in the Vols’ offense this season. Sampson, a former three-star recruit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Preps to Pros: Analyzing Tennessee's 2023 class
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, headlined by superstar QB Nico Iamaleava.
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Football’s 2023 Recruiting Class Ranks Following Pair Of Key Commitments
After a quiet four week stretch, Tennessee football recruiting gained a pair of crucial commitments over the last two days. Vols’ defensive backs coach Willie Martinez bolstered his group by adding a pair of cornerbacks: Rickey Gibson and Jordan Matthews. Gibson committed to Tennessee over Georgia and Penn State...
247Sports
45K+
Followers
362K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0