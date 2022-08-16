ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: What next for Vols hoops after Dilione commitment?

Looking for discussion on the newest elite prospect to commit to Tennessee basketball, and what’s next for that program on the trail?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Grant Ramey (from GoVols247’s Blount County Satellite Office in Maryville) convened via...
KNOXVILLE, TN
allfortennessee.com

Tennessee football’s top five sophomores for 2022

In addition to redshirt freshmen, lots of second year players for Tennessee football are entering this season the traditional way, by becoming sophomores. The Vols have players who were recruited or signed by Jeremy Pruitt in their 2021 class, and they also have sophomores who signed in 2020 and took a redshirt.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee continues to add key pieces on the recruiting trail

Tennessee has had a couple exciting days on the recruiting trail as of late, winning out for a couple coveted defensive backs. Over the weekend, the Vols beat out Georgia among others for Hewitt-Trusville (Ala.) High cornerback Rickey Gibson. On Monday, it was Top247 cornerback Jordan Matthews picking Tennessee over Texas among others.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
247Sports

247Sports

45K+
Followers
362K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy