Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
How Many Murders Have There Been in Milwaukee?Foodie TravelerMilwaukee, WI
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Why is Milwaukee the Most Popular City to Visit in the Midwest?Foodie Traveler
Related
Evictions are surging in Milwaukee County
“Eviction filings are on the rise again in Milwaukee County after tapering off for a few months,” the Milwaukee Autonomous Tenants Union (MATU) warns in a statement to Wisconsin Examiner. During the first week of August, 327 evictions were filed, about 72% above average. Numbers like those haven’t been seen in Milwaukee County since last […] The post Evictions are surging in Milwaukee County appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
I-TEAM: Health coverage for Racine Police & Firefighters in legal limbo
A new ruling by the state opens the door for cities and municipalities to stop providing health care coverage for public safety employees.
wpr.org
Voters in some Wisconsin cities will weigh in on abortion ban in fall election referendums
Some Wisconsin voters will have a chance to offer their views on the state's 1849 ban on abortions, as several cities are putting the question to an advisory referendum this fall. On Tuesday, the Racine City Council unanimously approved a resolution to put the referendum on the ballot this fall....
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson addresses deadly Kilbourn bridge accident
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson addressed for the first time the tragic accident that resulted in an elderly man falling to his death from a raised Kilbourn bridge in the city's downtown on Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
captimes.com
State Debate: Gableman's firing was a million dollars tardy, comments Matt Rothschild
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild insists the Robin Vos' heave-ho of Michael Gableman was a million dollars tardy. Gableman was an embarrassment from the very moment Vos appointed him to run an election investigation and should have fired him back then, he says. Political Heat blogger Chris Walker writes...
CBS 58
Burlington community decries racist attitudes, lack of action at council meeting
BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Tuesday night in Burlington, dozens of community members sounded off at the city council meeting, alleging a widespread culture of racism. Many of the speakers during the public comment portion of the meeting say little is being done to improve that culture. Last spring Mayor...
WISN
Sen. Johnson praises Wisconsin man who fraudulently requested absentee ballots
MILWAUKEE — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson praised the Wisconsin man who fraudulently requested absentee ballots in the names of several people including Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. "He was a white hat hacker," Johnson said Tuesday after an event on border security in Milwaukee. "He...
wgtd.org
Concealed Carry Referendum Nixed in Kenosha County; Fatality in Rochester
Voters in Kenosha County this November won’t be asked whether holders of concealed carry permits should be allowed to bring guns into most county-owned buildings. Although the county board repealed a long-standing ban earlier this summer, Supervisor Jeff Gentz proposed that the voters be allowed to weigh in after the fact anyway. His proposal was defeated in committee Tuesday night. Then later at a meeting of the County Board, a move to suspend the rules to allow the full board to vote on the referendum idea failed to get the necessary two-thirds majority. An overwhelming majority of citizens who spoke during public comments before the vote supported the referendum. Jodi Muerhoff noted that the committee members who voted against the referendum were some of the same supervisors who earlier this summer voted to put a ‘second amendment sanctuary’ question on the ballot. Another speaker accused those who supported the referendum of "whining."
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
4 Wisconsin human trafficking victims recovered, 8 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Four Wisconsin human trafficking victims were recovered and eight people were arrested during "Operation Cross Country," a nationwide FBI initiative to disrupt human trafficking organizations. The four victims recovered and eight arrested in Wisconsin were among 84 minor victims of child sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation offenses...
WISN
More than 230 teacher vacancies in Milwaukee Public Schools
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public School District has more than 230 teacher vacancies, according to its website. The district did not respond to WISN 12 News' repeated requests for comment, but according to the 'Careers' tab on the MPS website, hundreds of teacher jobs are available district wide. The...
I-TEAM: Milwaukee facing hurdles in replacing lead service lines
Milwaukee is facing challenges in replacing more than 60,000 lead service lines that could be carrying lead into your home.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pride flags political? Kettle Moraine School Board affirms ban
WALES, Wis. - The Kettle Moraine School Board voted Tuesday night, Aug. 16 to keep a policy in place that bans pride flags and other items. Board member Jim Romanowski was the sole no vote, saying he changed his mind about the policy after hearing from students and staff. The superintendent says pride flags are considered political and, therefore, against the employee Code of Conduct. Students and the ACLU question that.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MacArthur Square death; homeless population rising, group says
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office believes a homeless man found dead Tuesday in MacArthur Square may have died of a drug overdose. Street Angels comes to MacArthur Square three times a week. The outreach group said it has seen a 10% increase in the number of people living on the streets compared to this point last year – more than 200 people.
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: Racine Clerk Tara McMenamin
MADISON — The real “Big Lie” about the 2020 elections is that there were no problems with the 2020 elections. That lie has been foisted on us by the people who have spent the better part of the past two years covering up or papering over multiple incidents of election law violations— mainly the Democratic Party and their complicit pals in the mainstream media.
WISN
YouTuber finds skeleton in abandoned Milwaukee building
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's medical examiner shared information about a skeleton found on Aug. 10. The remains were found by a YouTuber filming abandoned buildings for his YouTube channel. Milwaukee Police Department said that the body was mostly skeletonized, and no resuscitation was attempted. They assume the skeleton is from...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex to close, transition services
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Behavioral Health Services (BHS) announced on Monday, Aug. 15 the Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex and Psychiatric Crisis Services (PCS), located for more than 40 years at 9455 W. Watertown Plank Road in Wauwatosa, will permanently close its doors Sept. 9, transitioning services to the new Mental Health Emergency Center, Granite Hills Hospital and other community-based services.
Procedures that should be in place to prevent deaths on Milwaukee drawbridges
According to law enforcement, the man, whose wife crossed just ahead of him, was near the middle of the bridge when it went up and he tried to hang on for nearly two minutes before falling Monday.
Closing the book on my mother’s eviction: ‘A sad thing that happened’
Last week my sister, Diane, and I met with two officials from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, at their invitation, to discuss the state’s decision to dismiss two citations it had issued against a Milwaukee-area senior care facility that last fall evicted our then-97-year-old mother, Elaine Benz. It was the first time that anyone […] The post Closing the book on my mother’s eviction: ‘A sad thing that happened’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wuwm.com
Public Service Commission considers We Energies' proposal to raise rates in 2023, community advocates speak out
Every two years electric utilities in Wisconsin are allowed to request more money from customers. The complicated process is called a “rate case” and the Public Service Commission coordinates it. We Energies is asking for more than an 8% increase starting in 2023. Every new rate case brings...
Wisconsin parents prepare for the end of universal free school lunches
The nationwide universal lunch program, which was launched at the beginning of the pandemic, expired at the end of June.
Comments / 4