Milwaukee, WI

Wisconsin Examiner

Evictions are surging in Milwaukee County

“Eviction filings are on the rise again in Milwaukee County after tapering off for a few months,” the Milwaukee Autonomous Tenants Union (MATU) warns in a statement to Wisconsin Examiner. During the first week of August, 327 evictions were filed, about 72% above average. Numbers like those haven’t been seen in Milwaukee County since last […] The post Evictions are surging in Milwaukee County appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wgtd.org

Concealed Carry Referendum Nixed in Kenosha County; Fatality in Rochester

Voters in Kenosha County this November won’t be asked whether holders of concealed carry permits should be allowed to bring guns into most county-owned buildings. Although the county board repealed a long-standing ban earlier this summer, Supervisor Jeff Gentz proposed that the voters be allowed to weigh in after the fact anyway. His proposal was defeated in committee Tuesday night. Then later at a meeting of the County Board, a move to suspend the rules to allow the full board to vote on the referendum idea failed to get the necessary two-thirds majority. An overwhelming majority of citizens who spoke during public comments before the vote supported the referendum. Jodi Muerhoff noted that the committee members who voted against the referendum were some of the same supervisors who earlier this summer voted to put a ‘second amendment sanctuary’ question on the ballot. Another speaker accused those who supported the referendum of "whining."
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

4 Wisconsin human trafficking victims recovered, 8 arrested

MILWAUKEE - Four Wisconsin human trafficking victims were recovered and eight people were arrested during "Operation Cross Country," a nationwide FBI initiative to disrupt human trafficking organizations. The four victims recovered and eight arrested in Wisconsin were among 84 minor victims of child sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation offenses...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

More than 230 teacher vacancies in Milwaukee Public Schools

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public School District has more than 230 teacher vacancies, according to its website. The district did not respond to WISN 12 News' repeated requests for comment, but according to the 'Careers' tab on the MPS website, hundreds of teacher jobs are available district wide. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pride flags political? Kettle Moraine School Board affirms ban

WALES, Wis. - The Kettle Moraine School Board voted Tuesday night, Aug. 16 to keep a policy in place that bans pride flags and other items. Board member Jim Romanowski was the sole no vote, saying he changed his mind about the policy after hearing from students and staff. The superintendent says pride flags are considered political and, therefore, against the employee Code of Conduct. Students and the ACLU question that.
WALES, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MacArthur Square death; homeless population rising, group says

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office believes a homeless man found dead Tuesday in MacArthur Square may have died of a drug overdose. Street Angels comes to MacArthur Square three times a week. The outreach group said it has seen a 10% increase in the number of people living on the streets compared to this point last year – more than 200 people.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: Racine Clerk Tara McMenamin

MADISON — The real “Big Lie” about the 2020 elections is that there were no problems with the 2020 elections. That lie has been foisted on us by the people who have spent the better part of the past two years covering up or papering over multiple incidents of election law violations— mainly the Democratic Party and their complicit pals in the mainstream media.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

YouTuber finds skeleton in abandoned Milwaukee building

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's medical examiner shared information about a skeleton found on Aug. 10. The remains were found by a YouTuber filming abandoned buildings for his YouTube channel. Milwaukee Police Department said that the body was mostly skeletonized, and no resuscitation was attempted. They assume the skeleton is from...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex to close, transition services

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Behavioral Health Services (BHS) announced on Monday, Aug. 15 the Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex and Psychiatric Crisis Services (PCS), located for more than 40 years at 9455 W. Watertown Plank Road in Wauwatosa, will permanently close its doors Sept. 9, transitioning services to the new Mental Health Emergency Center, Granite Hills Hospital and other community-based services.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Closing the book on my mother’s eviction: ‘A sad thing that happened’

Last week my sister, Diane, and I met with two officials from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, at their invitation, to discuss the state’s decision to dismiss two citations it had issued against a Milwaukee-area senior care facility that last fall evicted our then-97-year-old mother, Elaine Benz. It was the first time that anyone […] The post Closing the book on my mother’s eviction: ‘A sad thing that happened’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE

