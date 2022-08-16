ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Daily Mail

'They still ain't the best team in LA': Stephen A. Smith takes aim at the Lakers... amid reports LeBron James is 'privately adamant' the team needs to trade for Nets guard Kyrie Irving

Notorious ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith tried to lower expectations surrounding the Lakers Thursday, saying they're not even the best team in Los Angeles and that 'we need to pump our brakes' regarding the franchise. Smith's critique comes as LeBron James is reportedly putting pressure on the Lakers to improve...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Start of Celtics, Sixers, Bucks 2022-23 NBA schedules leak

The NBA has yet to release the full details of the 2022-23 NBA season schedule, but Shams Charania of The Athletic has already been busy spilling out dates of key NBA games. In one of his latest updates, Charania revealed that Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will play their first game of the season against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on the road on Oct. 20. Aside from that Bucks vs. Sixers tilt, Charania also bared that the Boston Celtics will lock horns with the Miami Heat on Oct. 21.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Sixers Finally Move on From Simmons Saga as Grievance Concludes

The Philadelphia 76ers might’ve moved on from Ben Simmons back in February after they traded to three-time All-Star to the Brooklyn Nets to land James Harden and Paul Millsap. However, trading Simmons away didn’t signal the end of the Simmons saga in Philadelphia. When Simmons moved on, the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Report: Cedi Osman Discussed In Cavs Trade Talks This Summer

While many of the Cavaliers have been enjoying the summer away from competitive basketball, the same can’t be said of Cedi Osman. The Turkish wing has shown out for his country in a series of exhibition games ahead of Eurobasket 2022. Eurobasket is a European national team basketball tournament...
CLEVELAND, OH
Black Enterprise

Brooklyn Nets Guard Ben Simmons Settles Grievance Against Philadelphia 76ers

Earlier this spring, Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons filed a grievance against the Philadelphia 76ers. CBS Sports reported that both sides have come to a settlement. According to ESPN, Simmons filed a grievance against his former NBA team to challenge the almost $20 million salary that the team withheld from him when he didn’t suit up at the beginning of the season. The grievance, filed in April, named the Sixers, the NBA, and the National Basketball Players Association.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

5 must-watch Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Clippers games in 2022-23 NBA schedule release

The NBA’s 2022-23 season schedule has officially been released. Fans lining up to watch Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and the LA Clippers can start to plan for their trips to Crypto Dot Com Arena. Let’s not waste any time and jump right into my personal five must-watch games in the 2022-23 regular season. The LA […] The post 5 must-watch Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Clippers games in 2022-23 NBA schedule release appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA

