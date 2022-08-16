The NBA has yet to release the full details of the 2022-23 NBA season schedule, but Shams Charania of The Athletic has already been busy spilling out dates of key NBA games. In one of his latest updates, Charania revealed that Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will play their first game of the season against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on the road on Oct. 20. Aside from that Bucks vs. Sixers tilt, Charania also bared that the Boston Celtics will lock horns with the Miami Heat on Oct. 21.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO