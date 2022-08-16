RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022--

Merz Aesthetics ® , the world’s largest dedicated medical aesthetics business, today announced Joe Jonas as the latest Xeomin ® (incobotulinumtoxinA) brand partner. The U.S. partnership with Jonas kicks off a new, ground-breaking ‘Beauty on Your Terms’ campaign for Xeomin ® and represents the first time the singer, songwriter and actor has partnered with an aesthetics brand. Xeomin ® (pronounced phonetically: Zeo-min) is an FDA-approved double filtered anti-wrinkle injection to temporarily help improve the appearance of frown lines with only the ingredients that work and none that don’t.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005151/en/

Merz Aesthetics® announces Joe Jonas as new Xeomin® (incobotulinumtoxinA) brand partner (Photo: Business Wire)

“Making the decision to have an aesthetic treatment was really about self-care and looking and feeling like the best version of myself,” said 33-year-old Jonas, who is known for his confidence and charisma onstage. “As I explored options with my doctor, it was important to me to understand exactly what was in a product before I am treated with it. That’s one of the main reasons Xeomin® has become a complement to my skincare treatment regimen. It provides me with consistent results for my frown lines without any unnecessary ingredients.”

The announcement of Jonas as the newest Xeomin® brand partner is also the start of a multi-channel campaign from Merz Aesthetics®, which includes unique content and experiential activations all creatively integrated to reach today’s customers and consumers wherever they are. Through the ‘Beauty on Your Terms’ campaign, Jonas will help continue the mission to empower women and men to embrace beauty on their own terms.

Joe Jonas is an international pop icon, songwriter and actor and the front man of the multiplatinum group DNCE, although he is perhaps best known for the global pop-rock band Jonas Brothers with his brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas. On the acting front, Joe most recently was seen as a guest-star in HBO’s critically acclaimed comedy Righteous Gemstones and is set to make his feature film debut in 2022 as one of the stars of the highly anticipated Korean war movie Devotion .

“Joe Jonas epitomizes what it means to live with confidence,” said Patrick Urban, Merz Aesthetics ® President, North America. “As one of biggest pop culture icons today, we are excited to partner with him as we aim to inspire women and men everywhere to prioritize self-care and embrace the freedom to make their own aesthetic decisions.”

Follow @XeominAesthetic to stay up to speed on the latest news from Joe Jonas.

To learn more about Xeomin ® and locate a provider near you, visit XeominAesthetic.com where you can access the Find a Provider tool. You can also sign up for the Xperience+ Loyalty Program at xperiencemerz.com to receive instant and future rewards on Xeomin ® and additional Merz Aesthetics ® treatments at your preferred practice.

About Merz Aesthetics

At Merz Aesthetics, we are a medical aesthetics business with a long history of empowering health care professionals, patients and employees to live every day with confidence. We aim to help people around the world look, feel and live like the best versions of themselves — however they define it. Clinically proven, our product portfolio includes injectables, devices and skin care treatments designed to meet each patient’s needs with the highest standards of safety and efficacy. We are known for building unique connections with customers who feel like family. Our global headquarters is in Raleigh, N.C., USA, with locations in 32 countries worldwide. Merz Aesthetics is part of Merz Group, a family-owned company founded in 1908 and based in Frankfurt, Germany. Learn more at merzaesthetics.com.

About Xeomin ® (incobotulinumtoxinA)

XEOMIN ® (incobotulinumtoxinA) is a botulinum toxin type A approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines) in adults. For more information, including Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide, please visit www.xeominaesthetic.com . See below for Important Consumer Safety Information.

XEOMIN® (incobotulinumtoxinA) IMPORTANT CONSUMER SAFETY INFORMATION

Read the Medication Guide before you start receiving XEOMIN (Zeo-min) and each time XEOMIN is given to you as there may be new information. The risk information provided here is not comprehensive.

To learn more:

Talk to your health care provider or pharmacist

Visit www.xeominaesthetic.com to obtain the FDA-approved product labeling

Call 1-866-862-1211

Uses: XEOMIN is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to improve the look of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines) in adults for a short period of time (temporary). It is not known if XEOMIN is safe and effective in children under 18 years of age. Please see additional Important Safety Information below and Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide at XeominAesthetic.com.

Warnings: XEOMIN may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Call your doctor or get medical help right away if you have any of these problems anytime (hours to weeks) after treatment with XEOMIN :

Problems with swallowing, speaking, or breathing can happen within hours to weeks after an injection of XEOMIN if the muscles that you use to breathe and swallow become weak. Death can happen as a complication if you have severe problems with swallowing or breathing after treatment with XEOMIN.

if the muscles that you use to breathe and swallow become weak. Death can happen as a complication if you have severe problems with swallowing or breathing after treatment with XEOMIN. People with certain breathing problems may need to use muscles in their neck to help them breathe and may be at greater risk for serious breathing problems with XEOMIN.

Swallowing problems may last for several months, and during that time you may need a feeding tube to receive food and water. If swallowing problems are severe, food or liquids may go into your lungs. People who already have swallowing or breathing problems before receiving XEOMIN have the highest risk of getting these problems.

Spread of toxin effects. In some cases, the effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas of the body away from the injection site and cause symptoms of a serious condition called botulism. The symptoms of botulism include: loss of strength and muscle weakness all over the body, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, trouble swallowing.

These symptoms can happen hours to weeks after you receive an injection of XEOMIN. These problems could make it unsafe for you to drive a car or do other dangerous activities.

Do not use XEOMIN if you are allergic to XEOMIN or any of the ingredients in XEOMIN (see the end of this Guide for a list of ingredients in XEOMIN), had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin products such as rimabotulinumtoxinB (MYOBLOC®), onabotulinumtoxinA (BOTOX®, BOTOX® COSMETIC), or abobotulinumtoxinA (DYSPORT®) or have a skin infection at the planned injection site.

Before receiving XEOMIN, tell your doctor about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have a disease that affects your muscles and nerves (such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis [ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease], myasthenia gravis or Lambert-Eaton syndrome)

have had any side effect from any other botulinum toxin in the past

have a breathing problem such as asthma or emphysema

have a history of swallowing problems or inhaling food or fluid into your lungs (aspiration) • have bleeding problems

have drooping eyelids

have plans to have surgery

have had surgery on your face

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if XEOMIN can harm your unborn baby.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if XEOMIN passes into breast milk.

Tell your doctor about all of the medicines you take , including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and herbal supplements. Talk to your doctor before you take any new medicines after you receive XEOMIN .

Using XEOMIN with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received XEOMIN in the past. Especially tell your doctor if you :

have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last four months

have received injections of botulinum toxin such as rimabotulinumtoxinB (MYOBLOC®), onabotulinumtoxinA (BOTOX®, BOTOX® COSMETIC) and abobotulinumtoxinA (DYSPORT®) in the past. Be sure your doctor knows exactly which product you received. The dose of XEOMIN may be different from other botulinum toxin products that you have received.

have recently received an antibiotic by injection

take muscle relaxants

take an allergy or cold medicine

take a sleep medicine

Ask your doctor if you are not sure if your medicine is one that is listed above. Know the medicines you take. Keep a list of your medicines with you to show your doctor and pharmacist each time you get a new medicine.

Possible Side Effects

XEOMIN can cause serious side effects that can be life threatening including allergic reactions. Symptoms of an allergic reaction to XEOMIN may include: itching, rash, redness, swelling, wheezing, asthma symptoms, or dizziness or feeling faint. Tell your doctor or get medical help right away if you get wheezing or asthma symptoms, or if you get dizzy or faint.

See “Warnings.”

The most common side effect of XEOMIN in people with frown lines include:

headache

These are not all the possible side effects of XEOMIN. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

General information about the safe and effective use of XEOMIN

Medicines are sometimes prescribed for purposes other than those listed in a Medication Guide. You can ask your pharmacist or doctor for information about XEOMIN that is written for health professionals.

Active Ingredient : botulinum toxin type A

Inactive Ingredients : human albumin and sucrose

Copyright © 2018 Merz North America, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005151/en/

CONTACT: Dan Strickford

Director, U.S. Brand Communications, Merz Aesthetics

Tel: (919) 302-8239

dan.strickford@merz.comJanell Vanarthos

Vice President, DeVries Global

Tel: (212) 546-8578

jvanarthos@devriesglobal.com

KEYWORD: NORTH CAROLINA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN ENTERTAINMENT CELEBRITY HEALTH COSMETICS CONSUMER PHARMACEUTICAL GENERAL HEALTH RETAIL

SOURCE: Merz Aesthetics

PUB: 08/16/2022 10:20 AM/DISC: 08/16/2022 10:22 AM