ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

A New Type of Blockchain Announced by Unifi Protocol (UNFI) - Solving Volatility and Speculation in the Cryptocurrency Industry

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022--

Unifi Protocol ( $UNFI ) is creating the next class of blockchain, built on the principle of economic sustainability.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005417/en/

Unifi Protocol claims to have solved the issues of volatility and speculation that plague the cryptocurrency industry. Stablechain, the new blockchain announced today by Unifi, will not have its own native cryptocurrency, but rather will rely on existing stablecoins to pay for transaction costs (gas). Stablecoins are pegged to another currency, like the US Dollar, and usually do not fluctuate in price.

How Does Stablechain Work?

A stablecoin as the gas token removes transaction volatility and speculation from the expense of running a business utilizing blockchain technology. Unpredictable operating costs is currently the biggest hurdle to blockchain adoption.

What Does Stablechain Offer?

Businesses will be able to build on Stablechain with known costs and no exposure to holding volatile cryptocurrencies. All industries can benefit from these efficiencies and cut down on their network and server costs by incorporating blockchain tech into their business models. While previously this was seen as disruptive and risky, building on Stablechain can offer a seamless transition to Web3 without requiring customers to interact with any “crypto app.”

Unifi Protocol - the Team Behind Stablechain

Stablechain is a brand new type of blockchain free of the limitations imposed from building a network that relies on cryptocurrency tokenomics to operate. Unifi Protocol is no stranger to pioneering innovative blockchain solutions. Unifi is launching its fully-collateralized UP token on the first of many blockchains, serving as one of the first “crypto savings accounts” with low-risk, secure yield generation.

Juliun Brabon, Unifi Protocol CEO, says, “A tokenless blockchain like Stablechain will incentivize innovation across all industries more sustainably, by creating a cycle of reliability, predictability, and efficiency. When businesses and users are only paying for the cost of using the network, instead of acting as investors in a native token, it creates the stable ecosystem necessary for innovation. I cannot wait to see what people will build on Stablechain.”

About Unifi Protocol

Unifi Protocol is a community-founded organization, with the drive, passion, and ability to be disruptive in the most disruptive industry of our lifetimes. We believe blockchain technology has a crypto problem, so we’re looking to challenge the standards of the industry and build a more economically sustainable blockchain without creating a native currency.

Website | Twitter | YouTube | Governance | Blog

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005417/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Steve Green - Operations

steve@unifiprotocol.com

KEYWORD: DELAWARE UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY FINANCE FINTECH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS INTERNET CRYPTOCURRENCY WEB3

SOURCE: Unifi Protocol

PUB: 08/16/2022 10:30 AM/DISC: 08/16/2022 10:32 AM

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Coinbase Plans to Halt Ethereum Deposits and Withdrawals During the Merge

Even after the merge, staked ETH will still be unavailable for withdrawal for many months to come. Coinbase – the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States – will temporarily suspend Ethereum-based deposits and withdrawals during September’s “merge” upgrade. The exchange posted a blog post...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unfi#Currency#Us Dollar#Blockchains#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Unifi Protocol Lrb#The Us Dollar
The Associated Press

Mouser Electronics Breaks Ground on Major New Expansion of Global Distribution Center

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is greatly expanding its large global headquarters and distribution center to continue meeting the needs of its flourishing business well into the next decade. The company recently broke ground on a 416,000-square-foot, three-story building that will expand its distribution center, located south of Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005729/en/ Mouser has undergone multiple expansions over the last decade and has recently broken ground on a 416,000-square-foot building with an extra 200,000 square feet of mezzanine space, greatly expanding its distribution center. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
u.today

New SHIB Game Rocks in Vietnam, XRP Classified as “Digital Currency” by Goldman Sachs, “Big Short” Michael Burry Exits All Markets: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

"Big Short" hero Michael Burry exits all markets; is it a sign for crypto?. Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. In a recent tweet, Shiba Inu Games’ alpha director William Volk shared a follow-up of the early testing of Shiba Eternity, a new collectible card game, in Vietnam. He stated that due to a higher-than-expected number of players, the team had to increase the capacity of gameplay servers 50-fold, which indicates that the game is already seeing great popularity. Shiba Eternity was created in partnership with Melbourne, Australia-based game developer PlaySide Studios, and its name was unveiled in early August to much fanfare. Apart from Shiba Inu Games’ success, the meme coin gladdened its community by climbing to 12th place by market capitalization on CoinMarketCap.
VIDEO GAMES
CoinDesk

Former Coinbase VP Adam White Joins Blackstone as Crypto Investment Adviser

Adam White, a veteran of Coinbase (COIN) and most recently the president and chief operating officer of trading platform Bakkt (BKKT), has joined private equity giant Blackstone (BX), where he will act as an investment advisor and help direct the firm’s growing efforts in the crypto sector. White begins...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Strategist Says One Ethereum Rival Is Preparing for Liftoff, With Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom Likely In

A closely followed crypto analyst is predicting a surge for a popular Ethereum (ETH) challenger while saying that Bitcoin (BTC) may have already printed this cycle’s low. Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 142,300 Twitter followers that smart contract platform Solana (SOL) is gearing up for a move that could trigger a strong rally from current prices.
MARKETS
forkast.news

Australian superannuation and institutions await clarity to invest in crypto

There’s growing interest from Australian self-managed super [retirement] funds (SMSF) to invest in crypto but are being let down by a lack of regulatory clarity, Caroline Bowler, chief executive officer of Australian exchange BTC Markets said at an industry panel on Wednesday. See related article: Australia’s Holon Global got...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Coinbase to Suspend All ETH Transactions During Ethereum Merge Upgrade

The largest U.S.-based crypto exchange announced its intent to temporarily halt ETH-related activity during the blockchain upgrade set for Sept. 15. On Wednesday, Coinbase issued a statement that it plans to pause transactions for Ethereum's ETH coin when developers deploy the software updates necessary for the Ethereum Merge to go live on that blockchain.
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

$ETH: The “Merge” Protocol Upgrade Will Not Lower Ethereum’s Gas Fees

Contrary to what many seem to believe, Ethereum’s upcoming “Merge” hard fork, which is when the Ethereum network is making the transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS), will not lower Ethereum’s gas fees (i.e. transaction costs). Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains The Merge, which...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Prime Brokerage Genesis Announces Leadership Shake Up

Genesis, a digital asset prime brokerage providing services for qualified individuals and global institutional investors, has announced a number of executive changes to “position the company for its next phase of growth.” Genesis is controlled by the Digital Currency Group. Effective immediately, Michael Moro, Genesis CEO is stepping...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Is Solana the Next Bitcoin?

Solana is the one cryptocurrency with the greatest potential to become the next Bitcoin. It has an unbeatable value proposition and a rapidly growing ecosystem of users, developers, tech entrepreneurs, and brand advocates. The last piece of the puzzle is a "killer app." Right now, NFTs and blockchain gaming are...
MARKETS
pymnts

FinTech Qenta Acquires Crypto Company Noble Money

Financial insurance platform Qenta has acquired digital currency company Noble Money, Inc. for an undisclosed amount, the FinTech said in a news release Wednesday (Aug. 17). Noble Money works to scale digital currencies, starting with governmental adoption, the release said. It is backed by investors that include 8 VC, Tribe Capital, Social Capital and Green Sands Equity, all of whom will join Qenta’s investor group.
BUSINESS
zycrypto.com

Singapore Calls For Consistency In Global Crypto Regulations

Zipmex crypto exchange has been granted a moratorium by Singapore’s High Court until Dec 2, 2022, to formulate a funding plan. This follows Zipmex’s application for a 6-months moratorium to solve its liquidity crisis. Zipmex faced liquidity problems totalling over US$50 million due to exposure to troubled crypto lenders Babel Finance and the Celsius Network.
WORLD
NEWSBTC

Keninah Concord: Saving The World With Blockchain-Based Solutions

Decentralized finance, DeFi, has created a new approach to the world of finance, by eliminating traditional intermediaries and implementing blockchain-related technologies, such as wallets, digital assets, and smart contracts, and piggybacking on DeFi a great example of this is Keninah Concord (KEN), which is a new crypto token. Keninah Concord...
ETHEREUM
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy