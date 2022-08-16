ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Alec Baldwin talks ‘Rust’ shooting with Chris Cuomo

By Nexstar Media Wire, Cassie Buchman, Tyler Wornell
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a4PEL_0hJBEZAV00

(NewsNation) — “Every single person” on the “Rust” movie set knows what happened the day cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot, actor Alec Baldwin said in an interview with incoming NewsNation host Chris Cuomo on his podcast.

Speaking on Cuomo’s podcast “The Chris Cuomo Project,” Baldwin said, “The people who are talking the loudest about what happens or speculating about what happened were not on the set of the film.”

“The LA Times, The Hollywood Reporter, they are talking on and on about this,” he said. “The thing that they have in common was no one was there.”

The actor fatally shot Hutchins on Oct. 21 while filming for the movie “Rust.” Director Joel Souza was also wounded when the Colt .45-caliber revolver went off.

Baldwin said in an ABC interview in December that he never pulled the trigger, but an FBI report released this week said otherwise. It concluded that the gun could not have been fired without pulling the trigger.

Baldwin’s lawyer, in a statement to NPR, called the FBI’s findings “misconstrued” and said the gun was in “poor condition.”

Speaking to Cuomo, Baldwin broke down what “fanning a gun” can look like and how that may have contributed to what happened.

“In old Western movies, you would see someone fan the hammer of the gun,” Baldwin said.

If the hammer didn’t lock, and someone pulled it back far enough, it would fire the bullet without someone having to pull the trigger, Baldwin explained.

“The man who is the principal safety officer of the set of the film declared the gun was safe when he handed it to me,” Baldwin said. “The man who was the principal safety officer of the film declared in front of the entire assemblage, ‘This is a cold gun.’ Now, why did he say that if he didn’t know and hadn’t checked? The point is we were told everything was cool and you can relax and we are working with a gun that is safe to rehearse with.”

For Baldwin, there is only one question to ask now: “Who put a live round in the gun?”

“What is likely is that someone who was responsible for one situation or one line of responsibility and the other person — a tandem of the two people — one of them or both were negligent,” Baldwin said.

New Mexico’s Office of the Medical Investigator ruled the shooting an accident after completing an autopsy and review of law enforcement reports. Prosecutors have not yet made a decision about any charges, and police are waiting to receive data from Baldwin’s cellphone before completing the investigation.

Baldwin’s legal team suggested the medical investigator’s report was further proof that the shooting was “a tragic accident” and that he should not face criminal charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sh2QJ_0hJBEZAV00

“This is the third time the New Mexico authorities have found that Alec Baldwin had no authority or knowledge of the allegedly unsafe conditions on the set, that he was told by the person in charge of safety on the set that the gun was ‘cold,’ and believed the gun was safe,” attorney Luke Nikas said in a statement.

Multiple agencies launched investigations into the shooting, and in April, New Mexico workplace safety regulators fined the production company more than $136,000 and outlined a litany of safety failures that took place on the set. There were two misfires on set prior to the fatal shooting, according to the report.

In all his years making movies, Baldwin said he’s never before had “one problem” with these kinds of props.

“Why would anybody believe that I worked in this business for 40 years and that day I decided to play with a gun?” he asked. “That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard.”

Despite this, Baldwin said there are people who have seized on the opportunity to use the shooting against him.

“We’ve come down to a point where it doesn’t matter what you do. This is something that was a delight to the people who hate my guts politically,” he said, pointing out how former President Donald Trump claimed that Baldwin “may have had something to do with” the shooting. Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., even made T-shirts mocking the incident that were sold on his website.

“It doesn’t matter what you do, the ones who are out to get you are out to get you,” Baldwin said.

Reflecting on this “cancel culture,” Baldwin attributed it to social media and the current political climate, especially the “disconnect” between politicians and the average person.

People don’t think politicians “who are bought and owned by the people who put them in office” will listen to them or pass laws in their interest, Baldwin said.

So instead, he said the average person uses “cancel culture, ending your career, saying something that will have some impact” to make their voices heard.

Still, Baldwin, on Cuomo’s podcast, insisted: “I’m not the real victim here.”

“Things for me are going to get better,” he said. “Things for me are going to get cleared up, I’m 1000% confident of that. Nothing’s going to bring this woman back. She died. She has a little boy. This is the real tragedy.”

Hutchins’ shooting death was a reminder of the dangers that can be present on film sets, which have resulted in deaths in the past. Most notably, actor Brandon Lee died in 1993 after he was shot on the set of “The Crow” when a makeshift bullet was mistakenly left in a gun.

This interview was edited for clarity.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

‘Another World’ actress, Robyn Griggs, dead at 49

Editor’s note: NewsNation has clarified Griggs’ age. She was 49, not 53. (NewsNation) — Soap opera actress Robyn Griggs has died, her publicist Lisa Rodrigo confirmed to USA TODAY on Sunday. She was 49. Star of the popular daytime soap “Another World,” Griggs did not hide her...
CELEBRITIES
WSAV News 3

Multiple vehicle crash in Burton hospitalizes 3

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A multiple vehicle crash in Burton caused “potentially critical injuries” Thursday afternoon. The Burton Fire District said the crash happened at Trask Parkway and Laurel Bay Road around 2:30 p.m. Firefighters extinguished one of the cars that caught fire. They then pulled people from that car and another that had turned […]
BURTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
TheDailyBeast

FBI Forensic Report Concludes That Alec Baldwin May Have Pulled Trigger in 'Rust' Shooting

The FBI has concluded their forensic report on the shooting on the set of Rust—and concluded that the gun used to fatally kill cinematographer Halyna Hutchins could not have been fired without pulling the trigger, according to a forensic report obtained by ABC News. In October 2021, Hutchins, 42, died after being hit by a prop gun that Baldwin was holding for a scene. The western film’s director, 48-year-old Joel Souza, was also hit during the incident. Baldwin has repeatedly stated it was a horrible accident but insisted he did not pull the trigger. But ABC News reports that the accidental discharge testing determined the firearm used in the shooting—a .45 Colt—could not have been fired without pulling the trigger. The report is a part of the criminal investigation into the on-set shooting led by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. It is not immediately clear whether the gun used in the FBI’s report was the exact gun used during the shooting or a similar type. Read it at ABC News
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Donald Trump
Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
POTUS
WSAV News 3

Family seeks federal inquiry into Georgia drug raid death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Attorneys for the family of a Georgia woman killed by gunfire last year as sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at her cousin’s home are calling for the Justice Department to investigate, arguing the deadly raid echoes the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky. Shooting broke out within seconds after […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Fbi#Newsnation#Abc#Npr#Trig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Law & Crime

Alec Baldwin Suggests He Was ‘Fanning’ Revolver During Film Set Shooting: ‘Only’ Question Is ‘Who Put a Live Round in the Gun’

Alec Baldwin on Tuesday suggested he was “fanning” a revolver on the set of the Western film Rust when the movie’s cinematographer was fatally shot. Baldwin made the comments to podcast host and ex-CNN anchor Chris Cuomo as a cache of FBI documents and other law enforcement materials were released about the deadly shooting. Prosecutors in New Mexico, where the incident occurred, are still reviewing the material and waiting for additional documents pertaining to Baldwin’s phone to ascertain whether or not to file a criminal case against anyone in connection with the fatality.
MOVIES
WSAV News 3

Brunswick woman charged after using pepper spray on school bus

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A Brunswick woman is jailed after police said she pepper-sprayed a school bus driver and bus monitor who were trying to remove her from a bus. Shaquayle Cuyler, 29, was arrested after she boarded a bus Tuesday morning in Brunswick following a Friday disagreement with the bus driver, Glynn County Schools […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
WSAV News 3

Police search for missing man, last seen in Tatemville

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man. According to officials, Diontae Roberson, 32, was last seen around noon last Thursday in Tatemville. He is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. Police say that he was driving a silver or […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Woman injured in Monday night shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured on Monday night. Police responded to the shooting at W 39th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The woman sustained non life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The incident remains under investigation.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

49K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy