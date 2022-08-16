ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Security Robot Reports for Duty at Texas Lubricant Manufacturer

The Associated Press
 2 days ago
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022--

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that a Houston manufacturer of premium quality lubricants and associated products for the automotive, industrial and drilling markets has successfully deployed its Knightscope K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) to help protect this industrial plant and storage facility in the northeast corner of the city. Petrochemical plants pose unique challenges that include threats to the environment, neighboring populations, and site employees’ lives and health. An accidental or intentional incident at such a plant could cause the company to incur crippling costs, or worse, loss of life. Knightscope is delighted to be a trusted part of this important safety program.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

