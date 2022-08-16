Read full article on original website
Related
svinews.com
Single vehicle accident knocks out power to Thayne area residents
Lower Valley Energy customers were without power for a short time on Tuesday, August 16 after a single vehicle accident knocked down a power line. The responding officer with the Wyoming High Patrol told SVI News that the accident occurred on Highway 89 about mile marker 102, near Kearsley Nursery north of Thayne.
buckrail.com
Jackson Hole Fire, JPD resolve concern over suspicious bag at St. John’s
A “poorly placed amount of slightly burning garbage” resulted in a temporary lockdown at St. John’s Health this afternoon, according to Lt. Russ Ruschill of the Jackson Police Department (JPD). Around 1:30 p.m. an individual reported two bags burning near a trash can to JPD. Both the...
iqstock.news
Jackson, Wyoming Estate Bordering the National Elk Refuge to Auction with No Reserve via Sothebys Concierge Auctions
In cooperation with Jake Kilgrow of Jackson Hole Sothebys International Realty, 2205 North Nowlin Trail will auction with no reserve in September. NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bordering the National Elk Refuge just fifteen minutes from downtown Jackson, 2205 North Nowlin Trail will auction next month via Sothebys Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Jake Kilgrow of Jackson Hole Sothebys International Realty. Listed for $8.5 million, the property will sell with no reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 9-15 September via the firms digital marketplace, CaSothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.
eastidahonews.com
Builders may be able to connect to sewer system during curtailment. Here’s how
SHELLEY — Building projects in parts of Bonneville and Bingham counties have been in limbo for some time due to a restriction placed on new connections to the sewer system. But there is hope in sight as some more sewer capacity has been created. “We know there are some...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
svinews.com
Muddy String Road Crash claims life of Star Valley Ranch Man
A Star Valley Ranch man lost his life in a single vehicle crash on County Road 117 (Muddy String Road) east of Thayne on Monday, August 8. Captain Brian Andrews with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said the 911 call came in at about 11:49 p.m. Sheriff’s Deputies along with Wyoming Highway Patrol, Star Valley EMS and Thayne Fire Department were all dispatched. Upon arrival, 20-year-old Bradley Breidsenstein of Star Valley Ranch was pronounced deceased on scene.
frommers.com
Huge Collection of Military Vehicles Now on Display Near Yellowstone
Travelers in northwest Wyoming can now tour a collection of 500 military vehicles, artillery pieces, naval vessels, and aircraft at the new National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois, located east of Jackson, the gateway to Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks. The $100 million, 140,000-square-foot museum, which had its...
eastidahonews.com
Man allegedly runs from burning car, asks deputies to kill him
IDAHO FALLS – A man is being charged with felony DUI and multiple misdemeanors from a July incident involving a burning car. Christopher Thomas Reynolds, 35, was charged with felony DUI, two counts of misdemeanor resisting and obstructing officers and misdemeanor failure to stop for an accident or leaving the scene of an accident.
eastidahonews.com
Girl life-flighted to hospital following motorcycle crash at Palisades
SWAN VALLEY – A girl is in the hospital following a crash in Swan Valley Sunday morning. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened just before 10 a.m. A 14-year-old girl was riding a motorcycle at Palisades and crashed below the dam.
IN THIS ARTICLE
svinews.com
Man in custody after fleeing scene of Afton single vehicle accident
The Afton Police Department has a man in custody after he fled the scene of an accident. Afton PD Chief Jason Romberg said the suspect fled the scene after driving into two power poles on 2nd Avenue in Afton at about 1:45 p.m. Chief Romberg stated that the driver was located and apprehended and there is no current threat to the public.
One man dies, three people injured in three separate weekend motorcycle crashes
One man died and three people were injured in three separate East Idaho motorcycle crashes this weekend. The first incident occurred around 11:55 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 30 at milepost 360 near McCammon, according to Idaho State Police. Mark Allan Waller, 58, of Bancroft, was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 30 near BJ Barnes Trucking when he struck a deer in the roadway, authorities said. ...
Wyoming Men Dead After Being Struck by SUV Friday Night
Two Wyoming men are dead after being struck by an SUV in Thayne Friday night, according to the highway patrol. The crash happened around 10:22 p.m. near milepost 99.95 on U.S. 89 (Main Street). According to a crash summary, a GMC Yukon was headed south when 59-year-old Phillip Pinney and...
Jackson officials warn on phishing scam
The Town of Jackson is warning about suspicious email messages being sent to local residents about water and sewer billing. Officials say these are phishing emails that try to trick community members into sharing their personal information. They say If you receive one of these spam emails. do not respond.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
subletteexaminer.com
Letter to the editor: Is this heaven? No, it’s Pinedale, Wyoming
C.S. Lewis, author of “The Chronicles of Narnia,” tells us that life occasionally presents us with hints of what heaven will be like. We experienced what Lewis meant when our car broke down in Pinedale, Wyoming on July 29th. What appeared to be an inconvenience turned out to be a revelation of what America is really still all about: Friendly, charitable citizens who care about their neighbors. The real America, the one the media rarely talks about, is alive and well in Pinedale and undoubtedly in other such small towns across our country.
svinews.com
Motorcyclist rides off cliff, dies on Teton Pass
JACKSON (WNE) — A motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon after his motorcycle went off the cliff on Teton Pass. Roger Davis, 56, was traveling eastbound into Jackson when Wyoming Highway Patrol received the call at 11:44 a.m. Highway patrol said Davis was returning from West Yellowstone, Montana, to his home in Georgia at the time of the crash.
cowboystatedaily.com
Only Ketamine Clinic in Wyoming Helps Residents with Chronic Pain and Mental Health
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming residents may not know it, but they might have more options to treat mental health problems than they realize. A drug used as an anesthetic on battlefields is now being used to fight another battle, one which is claiming more Wyoming lives per capita than in any other state.
eastidahonews.com
Woman charged after reportedly trafficking heroin in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – A woman appeared in court Monday after being charged with multiple drug-related felonies. Rebecca Muir, 34, was charged with felony drug trafficking of heroin, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia after police performed a house check. Bonneville County...
KUTV
Rep. Liz Cheney, former VP Dick Cheney cast votes in Wyoming Republican primary
JACKSON, Wyo. (KUTV) — Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who has drawn the ire of some Republicans for her role in the investigation into Jan. 6, cast her vote Tuesday in the party's primary election. She and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, voted in person at the Teton...
Comments / 0