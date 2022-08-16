C.S. Lewis, author of “The Chronicles of Narnia,” tells us that life occasionally presents us with hints of what heaven will be like. We experienced what Lewis meant when our car broke down in Pinedale, Wyoming on July 29th. What appeared to be an inconvenience turned out to be a revelation of what America is really still all about: Friendly, charitable citizens who care about their neighbors. The real America, the one the media rarely talks about, is alive and well in Pinedale and undoubtedly in other such small towns across our country.

PINEDALE, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO