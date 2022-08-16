ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

uticaphoenix.net

Local News: Assemblywoman Buttenschon Presents $15,000 Grant to Broadway Theater League

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D-Utica/Rome) announced that she attended a press conference at the Broadway Theatre League of Utica on Wednesday, Aug. 17, to present the organization with $15,000 in grant funding. The funding will go towards its Students on Broadway program, which allows children enrolled in local K-12 schools to immerse themselves in the arts.
UTICA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

75th edition of the New York State Woodsmen's Field Days is "nearly sold out"

BOONVILLE- Earlier this spring, Woodsmen's Field Days event coordinator and spokesperson Phyllis White told us she expected a down year for vendor turnout at the 75th anniversary edition this summer. Based on a two-year hiatus from COVID, White had heard numerous reports from vendors about low inventory and high uncertainty...
BOONVILLE, NY
Utica, NY
Entertainment
City
Utica, NY
Big Frog 104

29 Years Ago Sara Anne Wood Disappeared, Search Continues Today For Her Body

August 18th marks a solemn anniversary in Central New York. It's the tragic day 12-year-old Sara Anne Wood disappeared from a rural road near her Frankfort home. 29 years ago, on August 18, 1993, Sara vanished while riding her bike home from bible school at Norwich Corners Church on Roberts Road. Her abductor, Lewis S. Lent Jr. eventually confessed to kidnapping and murdering Sara while in custody for another child crime. He's currently serving a life sentence without parole.
FRANKFORT, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Press Release: Retired Public Employees Association Membership Meeting

For Immediate Release — There is a Retired Public Employees Association Membership Meeting scheduled for Thursday, September 8th at Vernon Downs. The even will include a Breakfast Buffet and a presentation by guest speaker Billy the Liquor Guy, author of “Under Too Long.”. Additionally, there will be door...
VERNON, NY
urbancny.com

“The last few days have been painful for the people we serve…” Vera House Co-Executive Directors Randi Bregman and Angela Douglas and Vera House Board of Directors Issue Statement

Syracuse, N.Y. – Today, Co-Executive Directors Randi Bregman and Angela Douglas and Vera House Board of Directors issued the following statement:. Over the past few days, Vera House leadership and Board of Directors has collectively reflected on recent events relating to the employment of Marcus Jackson. During this time, Vera House management has started an open dialogue with our staff, people we serve and partners. And, the Vera House Board of Directors will initiate a process to increase transparency as we review our hiring, personnel, and governance policies.
SYRACUSE, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Local News: MVCC CCED Trains 50 Community Members in CPR Through Grant

Mohawk Valley Community College’s Center for Corporate and Community Education, through partnerships with Mohawk Valley YouthBuild, The Center, Indium Corporation, and the New York State Adult Literacy Education Program, completed training for 50 community members in heart health, adult/child/infant CPR, and AED use. All 50 participants are now certified in American Heart Association CPR. The training was possible through a $4,000 grant from Excellus.
UTICA, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Local News: Upstate Family Health Center Receives Excellus BCBS Community Health Award

UTICA, N.Y. — Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded Upstate Family Health Center a Community Health Award of $2,500 to support their School-based Integrated Health Program. This funding will allow for the expansion of the School-based Integrated Health Program to include occupational therapy services and vision assessments for children served by the School-based Health Centers in Utica, Rome, and Waterville.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Have Family Fun At No Cost At This Central NY Zoo

If you want to take advantage of a night of free family fun with the family here in Central New York, then this is the event for you. The Utica Zoo is hosting their annual FREE Admission Nights this summer. Their second free night this year allows parents to bring the entire family to the zoo at no additional cost.
UTICA, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Press Release: The Family Counseling Center Announces Award Honorees

Gloversville, NY — The Family Counseling Center of Fulton County is excited to announce its first-ever fundraising gala will be held on Thursday, September 29th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the organization’s newly renovated Broadway Street location in Gloversville, New York. The event will welcome community members, partners, and others in a celebration of the organization’s 46 years working with clients in the Mohawk Valley and Southern Adirondacks. All proceeds from the event will go toward supporting and expanding the programs of The Family Counseling Center.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
localsyr.com

One week out: Vendors prepare for the return of the NYS Fair amid rising inflation

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Fairgrounds were hustling and bustling with workers setting up vendors and other attractions just a week ahead of opening day. From the midway rides to Chevy Court and everything in between preparation for the Great New York State Fair is in full swing and ‘Bosco’s at the Fair’ owner, Steve Bosco was right alongside everyone getting his stand ready.
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

City of Syracuse Department of Water to Announces Lane Closures at Intersection of West Genesee Street and Leavenworth Avenue for Dig Once Work

Water service on surrounding streets will be impacted until work is complete. Syracuse, N.Y. – The City of Syracuse Department of Water will close lanes in both directions the intersection of West Genesee Street and Leavenworth Avenue beginning Thursday, August 18 at 2 p.m. to install a new water main and valving at the intersection. While work is being done, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction at the intersection. The project is expected to last 8 hours. Actual project start dates and timeframes are contingent on favorable weather.
SYRACUSE, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Press Release: Crust & Bonacio Construction, Inc. to Host Golf Tournament to Benefit The Kelberman Center

Rome , New York — Crust Kitchen & Bar and Bonacio Construction are hosting a NEW Golf tournament called the Negotiator open. The plan is to select a charity every year to support and donate all the proceeds the tournament generates. For the inaugural year we’ve chosen The Kelberman Center. This year the tournament will be held at Rome Country Club on September 22nd, 2022. Join Crust for a relaxing, fun day of golf, including Awards, Contests and Raffles!
ROME, NY

