Local News: Assemblywoman Buttenschon Presents $15,000 Grant to Broadway Theater League
Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D-Utica/Rome) announced that she attended a press conference at the Broadway Theatre League of Utica on Wednesday, Aug. 17, to present the organization with $15,000 in grant funding. The funding will go towards its Students on Broadway program, which allows children enrolled in local K-12 schools to immerse themselves in the arts.
Press Release: Story Hour at the History Center August 24th Celebrates Women’s Right to Vote
Utica, NY — Join the Oneida County History Center, Utica Public Library, and Utica-Rome League of Women Voters for history-themed Story Hour to celebrate Women’s Equality Day. The event will take place on Wednesday, August 24th at 10:30 AM at the History Center at 1608 Genesee St, Utica, NY 13502.
Press Release: American Red Cross Seeking Nominations for Real Heroes Celebration
SYRACUSE (August 17, 2022) — Do you know an individual, group, or organization who has performed heroic acts to help others in need or made a meaningful impact in the community this year?. The American Red Cross of Central and Northern New York is accepting nominations for this year’s...
75th edition of the New York State Woodsmen's Field Days is "nearly sold out"
BOONVILLE- Earlier this spring, Woodsmen's Field Days event coordinator and spokesperson Phyllis White told us she expected a down year for vendor turnout at the 75th anniversary edition this summer. Based on a two-year hiatus from COVID, White had heard numerous reports from vendors about low inventory and high uncertainty...
29 Years Ago Sara Anne Wood Disappeared, Search Continues Today For Her Body
August 18th marks a solemn anniversary in Central New York. It's the tragic day 12-year-old Sara Anne Wood disappeared from a rural road near her Frankfort home. 29 years ago, on August 18, 1993, Sara vanished while riding her bike home from bible school at Norwich Corners Church on Roberts Road. Her abductor, Lewis S. Lent Jr. eventually confessed to kidnapping and murdering Sara while in custody for another child crime. He's currently serving a life sentence without parole.
Press Release: Retired Public Employees Association Membership Meeting
For Immediate Release — There is a Retired Public Employees Association Membership Meeting scheduled for Thursday, September 8th at Vernon Downs. The even will include a Breakfast Buffet and a presentation by guest speaker Billy the Liquor Guy, author of “Under Too Long.”. Additionally, there will be door...
“The last few days have been painful for the people we serve…” Vera House Co-Executive Directors Randi Bregman and Angela Douglas and Vera House Board of Directors Issue Statement
Syracuse, N.Y. – Today, Co-Executive Directors Randi Bregman and Angela Douglas and Vera House Board of Directors issued the following statement:. Over the past few days, Vera House leadership and Board of Directors has collectively reflected on recent events relating to the employment of Marcus Jackson. During this time, Vera House management has started an open dialogue with our staff, people we serve and partners. And, the Vera House Board of Directors will initiate a process to increase transparency as we review our hiring, personnel, and governance policies.
Local News: MVCC CCED Trains 50 Community Members in CPR Through Grant
Mohawk Valley Community College’s Center for Corporate and Community Education, through partnerships with Mohawk Valley YouthBuild, The Center, Indium Corporation, and the New York State Adult Literacy Education Program, completed training for 50 community members in heart health, adult/child/infant CPR, and AED use. All 50 participants are now certified in American Heart Association CPR. The training was possible through a $4,000 grant from Excellus.
Local News: Upstate Family Health Center Receives Excellus BCBS Community Health Award
UTICA, N.Y. — Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded Upstate Family Health Center a Community Health Award of $2,500 to support their School-based Integrated Health Program. This funding will allow for the expansion of the School-based Integrated Health Program to include occupational therapy services and vision assessments for children served by the School-based Health Centers in Utica, Rome, and Waterville.
Have Family Fun At No Cost At This Central NY Zoo
If you want to take advantage of a night of free family fun with the family here in Central New York, then this is the event for you. The Utica Zoo is hosting their annual FREE Admission Nights this summer. Their second free night this year allows parents to bring the entire family to the zoo at no additional cost.
Bouckville antique show kicks off Monday with over 2000 dealers & vendors on site
BOUCKVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Antique lovers are not going to want to miss this! New York’s largest antique and collectibles show is back, starting August 15 until August 21. According to madison-bouckville.com, over 2,000 dealers and vendors will be on-site and have an array of collectibles from past centuries...
Press Release: The Family Counseling Center Announces Award Honorees
Gloversville, NY — The Family Counseling Center of Fulton County is excited to announce its first-ever fundraising gala will be held on Thursday, September 29th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the organization’s newly renovated Broadway Street location in Gloversville, New York. The event will welcome community members, partners, and others in a celebration of the organization’s 46 years working with clients in the Mohawk Valley and Southern Adirondacks. All proceeds from the event will go toward supporting and expanding the programs of The Family Counseling Center.
This Upstate New York Swim Area Is Now Closed Due To Dangerous Algae
Unfortunately the swimming area at this one Upstate New York beach is now closed due to dangerous algae. Verona Beach State Park has been closed due to the presence of harmful algal blooms. They made the announcement on the Verona Beach State Park Facebook page. According to that post, the beach would remain closed until further notice.
Former diner at busy CNY corner is sold after closing 4 years ago. What will it become?
DeWitt, NY - A tailoring business has plans to move into the former IHOP and Mac’s Local Yolk diner at the busy corner of East Genesee Street and Erie Boulevard East. Karim Courgi, who owns several apartment complexes in Syracuse, bought the property and building in April 2022 for $500,000.
Exclusive: CNY developer to buy Great Northern Mall. Here’s what he plans to do with it
Clay, N.Y. - A Central New York developer has a signed contract to purchase the troubled Great Northern Mall and plans to convert it into a “lifestyle center” with luxury apartments and townhomes, a movie theater and hotel, high-end shops and restaurants. Guy Hart Jr. of Hart Lyman...
Upstate Horror: 12 Year Old Shot In The Head At Candlelight Vigil
Shots rang out at a candlelight vigil in Upstate New York on Tuesday night, leaving a 12-year-old shot in the face. Now police are struggling to find even basic leads and information as a community refuses to cooperate in the investigation. The vigil was being held on Columbia Street in...
One week out: Vendors prepare for the return of the NYS Fair amid rising inflation
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Fairgrounds were hustling and bustling with workers setting up vendors and other attractions just a week ahead of opening day. From the midway rides to Chevy Court and everything in between preparation for the Great New York State Fair is in full swing and ‘Bosco’s at the Fair’ owner, Steve Bosco was right alongside everyone getting his stand ready.
City of Syracuse Department of Water to Announces Lane Closures at Intersection of West Genesee Street and Leavenworth Avenue for Dig Once Work
Water service on surrounding streets will be impacted until work is complete. Syracuse, N.Y. – The City of Syracuse Department of Water will close lanes in both directions the intersection of West Genesee Street and Leavenworth Avenue beginning Thursday, August 18 at 2 p.m. to install a new water main and valving at the intersection. While work is being done, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction at the intersection. The project is expected to last 8 hours. Actual project start dates and timeframes are contingent on favorable weather.
Upstate-Crouse plan to merge hospitals, but not their health care staffs, raises thorny questions
Syracuse, N.Y. – There’s a pedestrian bridge connecting Upstate University and Crouse hospitals. But the more than 13,000 Upstate and Crouse union employees won’t be allowed to cross it to work side by side when and if the hospitals merge.
Press Release: Crust & Bonacio Construction, Inc. to Host Golf Tournament to Benefit The Kelberman Center
Rome , New York — Crust Kitchen & Bar and Bonacio Construction are hosting a NEW Golf tournament called the Negotiator open. The plan is to select a charity every year to support and donate all the proceeds the tournament generates. For the inaugural year we’ve chosen The Kelberman Center. This year the tournament will be held at Rome Country Club on September 22nd, 2022. Join Crust for a relaxing, fun day of golf, including Awards, Contests and Raffles!
