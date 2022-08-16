Press Release: Crust & Bonacio Construction, Inc. to Host Golf Tournament to Benefit The Kelberman Center

Read full article on original website
Local News: Upstate Family Health Center Receives Excellus BCBS Community Health Award
UTICA, N.Y. — Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded Upstate Family Health Center a Community Health Award of $2,500 to support their School-based Integrated Health Program. This funding will allow for the expansion of the School-based Integrated Health Program to include occupational therapy services and vision assessments for children served by the School-based Health Centers in Utica, Rome, and Waterville.
Local News: Assemblywoman Buttenschon Presents $15,000 Grant to Broadway Theater League
Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D-Utica/Rome) announced that she attended a press conference at the Broadway Theatre League of Utica on Wednesday, Aug. 17, to present the organization with $15,000 in grant funding. The funding will go towards its Students on Broadway program, which allows children enrolled in local K-12 schools to immerse themselves in the arts.
Press Release: American Red Cross Seeking Nominations for Real Heroes Celebration
SYRACUSE (August 17, 2022) — Do you know an individual, group, or organization who has performed heroic acts to help others in need or made a meaningful impact in the community this year?. The American Red Cross of Central and Northern New York is accepting nominations for this year’s...
Press Release: AmeriCU to Host 10th Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert
FORT DRUM, NY – AUGUST 18, 2022: AmeriCU’s Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert will celebrate its tenth year as part of FMWR’s Mountainfest. The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held on August 31, 2022. AmeriCU is honored to host its...
Local News: MVCC CCED Trains 50 Community Members in CPR Through Grant
Mohawk Valley Community College’s Center for Corporate and Community Education, through partnerships with Mohawk Valley YouthBuild, The Center, Indium Corporation, and the New York State Adult Literacy Education Program, completed training for 50 community members in heart health, adult/child/infant CPR, and AED use. All 50 participants are now certified in American Heart Association CPR. The training was possible through a $4,000 grant from Excellus.
Press Release: Learn How ‘It Just Clicks’ at CCE Oswego Workshop on August 25th
Oswego, NY — Marketing products using social media and the internet can unlock a world of benefits for businesses large and small, and in any industry, including agriculture. Whether it’s increasing public awareness of your brand, engaging more effectively with your audience, and simply saving yourself some money, the benefits are clear. Understanding how to use social media marketing (or SMM) to your business’ advantage can make all the difference in launching a successful SMM campaign.
Press Release: Retired Public Employees Association Membership Meeting
For Immediate Release — There is a Retired Public Employees Association Membership Meeting scheduled for Thursday, September 8th at Vernon Downs. The even will include a Breakfast Buffet and a presentation by guest speaker Billy the Liquor Guy, author of “Under Too Long.”. Additionally, there will be door...
Press Release: Story Hour at the History Center August 24th Celebrates Women’s Right to Vote
Utica, NY — Join the Oneida County History Center, Utica Public Library, and Utica-Rome League of Women Voters for history-themed Story Hour to celebrate Women’s Equality Day. The event will take place on Wednesday, August 24th at 10:30 AM at the History Center at 1608 Genesee St, Utica, NY 13502.
Local News: SEIU 1199 Endorses Somatic-Oren for Oneida County Clerk
The largest healthcare workers’ union in America is supporting Merima Smajic-Oren’s candidacy for Oneida County Clerk. In endorsing Smajic-Oren, Sara Cooper, Political Coordinator for the Service Employees International Union 1199 wrote:. “Your commitment to your community and to public service demonstrates your support for quality health care for...
