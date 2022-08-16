ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Press Release: Crust & Bonacio Construction, Inc. to Host Golf Tournament to Benefit The Kelberman Center

By uticaphoenixwp
uticaphoenix.net
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uticaphoenix.net

Local News: Upstate Family Health Center Receives Excellus BCBS Community Health Award

UTICA, N.Y. — Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded Upstate Family Health Center a Community Health Award of $2,500 to support their School-based Integrated Health Program. This funding will allow for the expansion of the School-based Integrated Health Program to include occupational therapy services and vision assessments for children served by the School-based Health Centers in Utica, Rome, and Waterville.
UTICA, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Local News: Assemblywoman Buttenschon Presents $15,000 Grant to Broadway Theater League

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D-Utica/Rome) announced that she attended a press conference at the Broadway Theatre League of Utica on Wednesday, Aug. 17, to present the organization with $15,000 in grant funding. The funding will go towards its Students on Broadway program, which allows children enrolled in local K-12 schools to immerse themselves in the arts.
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rome, NY
Rome, NY
Sports
uticaphoenix.net

Local News: MVCC CCED Trains 50 Community Members in CPR Through Grant

Mohawk Valley Community College’s Center for Corporate and Community Education, through partnerships with Mohawk Valley YouthBuild, The Center, Indium Corporation, and the New York State Adult Literacy Education Program, completed training for 50 community members in heart health, adult/child/infant CPR, and AED use. All 50 participants are now certified in American Heart Association CPR. The training was possible through a $4,000 grant from Excellus.
UTICA, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Press Release: Learn How ‘It Just Clicks’ at CCE Oswego Workshop on August 25th

Oswego, NY — Marketing products using social media and the internet can unlock a world of benefits for businesses large and small, and in any industry, including agriculture. Whether it’s increasing public awareness of your brand, engaging more effectively with your audience, and simply saving yourself some money, the benefits are clear. Understanding how to use social media marketing (or SMM) to your business’ advantage can make all the difference in launching a successful SMM campaign.
OSWEGO, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Press Release: Retired Public Employees Association Membership Meeting

For Immediate Release — There is a Retired Public Employees Association Membership Meeting scheduled for Thursday, September 8th at Vernon Downs. The even will include a Breakfast Buffet and a presentation by guest speaker Billy the Liquor Guy, author of “Under Too Long.”. Additionally, there will be door...
VERNON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#A Better Way#Host Golf Tournament#Crust Kitchen Bar
uticaphoenix.net

Local News: SEIU 1199 Endorses Somatic-Oren for Oneida County Clerk

The largest healthcare workers’ union in America is supporting Merima Smajic-Oren’s candidacy for Oneida County Clerk. In endorsing Smajic-Oren, Sara Cooper, Political Coordinator for the Service Employees International Union 1199 wrote:. “Your commitment to your community and to public service demonstrates your support for quality health care for...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy