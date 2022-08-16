Read full article on original website
Is the 2022 GMC Canyon Denali Worth the Price?
Find out if the most luxurious but expensive 2022 GMC Canyon Denali is worth paying for. The post Is the 2022 GMC Canyon Denali Worth the Price? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
There’s Never Been a Midsize Pickup Like the 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. With more power, more torque, a factory long-travel suspension system complete with high quality dampers, front and rear lockers, steel off-road...
Junkyard Is A Graveyard Of Rotting Chevys
The classic car junk yard has got some fantastic classics. Resurrection Auto has just purchased a junkyard’s worth of classic cars. This collection is home to over 150 classic Chevy cars from 1950-1966 and trucks 1950-1988 as well as one random 1969 Corvette driver seat that sits on top of the hood of a Chevy Bel Air. The dense mass of cars is best described by the owners as “Junk, but good junk,” indeed they have found some 'good junk'.
This Farm Is Full Of Classic Mopar Muscle Cars
Everyone loves a good story about a classic muscle car found in a barn, field, garage, etc. Even more fascinating is when you hear of a guy who has a large piece of property and numerous Mopar muscle cars sitting around. For some it’s like the promise of buried treasure they could possibly uncover. For others the stories make them mad that anyone would let such a precious vehicle rot. But don’t judge too quickly, because this guy isn’t quite like that.
GM recalls more than 494,000 SUVs for seatbelt issues
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- General Motors has recalled more than 494,000 full-size SUVs because of possible faulty seatbelt buckle assembles. From October 2020 through June 2022, GM received eight field reports involving the third-row seatbelt buckle assembly that separated. The automaker said it narrowed the issue down to an assembly plant in Gomez Palacio, Mexico.
fordauthority.com
Ford Trucks Suffer From Distinct Axle Noise Due To Specific Issue: Video
Seasoned Blue Oval technician, Brian, known by his YouTube alias Ford Tech Makuloco, has had plenty of Ford trucks end up in his bay presenting strange issues that need solving. Trucks with the Ford 5.4L V8 Triton engine under the hood are common customers of his, and he’s made plenty of videos regarding necessary roller follower maintenance requirements, as well as how to diagnose ticking noises, why only Motorcraft spark plugs should be used, and discussing why aftermarket parts can be problematic. Now, yet another Ford F-Series pickup ended up in his shop, this time giving off a mysterious axle noise that a dealership claimed to be unable to diagnose.
2023 Chevrolet Silverado Includes An Updated Duramax Diesel Engine
Chevrolet’s future is electric, but the blue-collar brand isn’t giving up on combustion power quite yet. As part of the introduction of the 2023 Silverado ZR2 Bison, Chevy buried an update about the Silverado’s excellent diesel powerplant. Starting with the 2023 model year, the 3.0-liter turbodiesel straight-six...
At $1,807, the Honda Navi is the perfect starter motorcycle for a beginner
The Navi weighs 236 pounds. Dan CarneyBy employing a continuously variable transmission, it requires no shifting. Here's what it's like to ride.
Maybe You Should Wait to Buy an Updated 2023 GMC Canyon
The all new GMC Canyon is coming soon. It may be worth waiting to buy a GMC Canyon until the new trucks arrive. The post Maybe You Should Wait to Buy an Updated 2023 GMC Canyon appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate Interior Deep Dive: Is It as Ultimate as You Expect?
Does the GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate deliver on the promise of being the most luxurious truck in the market? The post GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate Interior Deep Dive: Is It as Ultimate as You Expect? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Naturally Aspirated 604-inch Ford Big-Block Makes Over 1,300 HP on Westech’s Dyno!
If you like your Ford engines on the big side, you're going to love this massive 604-inch, high-compression, max-effort mill. No blower, no nitrous, all-motor, and it makes over 1,300 hp! Westech dyno-wrangler and co-host of Engine Masters Steve Brule was impressed, so he made sure to shoot over all the info on this big-inch, big-power Ford big-block. (btw, sign up for a free trial to MotorTrend+ today and start watching every episode of Engine Masters!)
Truth About Cars
Dodge Unleashes a Festival of Internal Combustion
In the face of an inevitable EV onslaught, Dodge is determined not to go quietly into that good night. Yesterday, they showed plans for a half-dozen Charger/Challenger special editions for its final model year in 2023, tag-teamed a shop in Florida to make Chally convertibles, and heralded the return of the Durango Hellcat.
2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat vs. 2022 Lamborghini Urus
Which expensive performance SUV is better? Time for 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat vs. 2022 Lamborghini Urus. The post 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat vs. 2022 Lamborghini Urus appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reasons to Buy the 2022 Chevy Silverado – and 3 to Skip It
The 2022 Chevy Silverado is a good truck, but it's not perfect. Here's why you should totally buy the new Silverado - and why you might want to skip it. The post 3 Reasons to Buy the 2022 Chevy Silverado – and 3 to Skip It appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison adds even more off-road prowess to full-size pickup
The mid-size Colorado started the move toward increasingly serious off-roaders at Chevrolet and recently the full-size Silverado 1500 lineup has got in on the act. The Bowtie brand on Tuesday revealed the 2023 Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison, a more capable, better equipped off-roader than the already impressive Silverado 1500 ZR2 that was added for 2022.
Which SUVs Have the Highest Ground Clearance in Their Class?
Do you know which SUVs have the most ground clearance? Here's a list with the SUV that offers the most for each class. The post Which SUVs Have the Highest Ground Clearance in Their Class? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Are Cars Designed to Go Over the Speed Limit?
Have you ever wondered why cars are designed to go over the speed limit? There are several reasons for this. The post Why Are Cars Designed to Go Over the Speed Limit? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Chevy Silverado 1500’s 3.0-Liter Duramax Gets a 10-Percent Power Bump
Nestled deep within details we received about Chevrolet's 2023 Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison is equally exciting information on the 3.0-liter Duramax I-6 diesel engine that's available next year as an option, ironically, for all Silverado trims except ZR2 Bison. Chevy officials say the second-generation L70 turbodiesel is being assembled at...
Ford's New Lights Are So Good They Might Replace The Head-Up Display
The automotive tech space is like fluid flowing around obstacles and finding a path until it eventually settles on an application. The head-up display (HUD) is a prime example. Automakers have been working at it for ages, with several brands pushing the tech downstream into more accessible models. Plenty of brands offer their take on the technology, including colors and funky displays, but Ford has now taken it a step beyond.
Most fuel-efficient trucks – from Jeep’s pickup to Ford’s hybrid Maverick
IT’S time to shatter the myth that all trucks are gas-guzzling machines. Here’s your look at the seven most fuel-efficient trucks available. The fact that Jeep sells a pickup truck may come as a surprise — but the real shock lies in this vehicle’s fuel economy.
MotorBiscuit
