Super Bowl LVI might go down as one of the most legendary Super Bowl’s, not necessarily for the game, but for the halftime show which featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem, with Anderson .Paak and 50 Cent making guest appearances. In the months following the epic performance, new details about it have come out, many saying that the half time show almost didn’t happen due to differences between Jay-Z and the NFL. However, in a new interview, Dr. Dre admits that he almost dropped out of the performance completely until Nas and Jay convinced him otherwise.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO