Kendrick Lamar Reacts to Security Guard Who Was Seen on Video Crying During Rapper’s Show
Kendrick Lamar has offered his thoughts on the viral video of a security guard crying while K-Dot was performing during his The Big Steppers Tour stop in Houston. On Tuesday (July 26), young reporter Jazlyn Guerra shared video of an interview she did with Kendrick Lamar following his recent headlining set at the 2022 Rolling Loud Miami festival. During the conversation, Kendrick was asked about impacting people with his music.
Kendrick Lamar Thanks Jay-Z For Clearing “Izzo” Sample For Free.99
Kendrick Lamar personally thanked Jay-Z for allowing him to sample one of his lyrics for his new album for free while the icon was in the audience. The rapper was performing an impromptu set at a private party held in Brooklyn on Saturday night after the latest stop on his ""Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" tour.
Kendrick Lamar Translates Financial Success in Cash App Ad by His Creative Imprint, pgLang
Cash App continues to blend star power and financial literacy with the launch of its latest campaign, "That's...
Diddy Declined to Sign 50 Cent to Bad Boy Records
Sean 'Diddy' Combs founded Bad Boy Records in the 1990s and signed his friend, The Notorious B.I.G. When he had the opportunity to sign rapper 50 Cent, he decided to pass.
Dr. Dre Says He Nearly Dropped Out Of Super Bowl Halftime Show Until Nas and Jay-Z Convinced Him Not To
Super Bowl LVI might go down as one of the most legendary Super Bowl’s, not necessarily for the game, but for the halftime show which featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem, with Anderson .Paak and 50 Cent making guest appearances. In the months following the epic performance, new details about it have come out, many saying that the half time show almost didn’t happen due to differences between Jay-Z and the NFL. However, in a new interview, Dr. Dre admits that he almost dropped out of the performance completely until Nas and Jay convinced him otherwise.
NFL・
Timbaland, Swizz Beatz Sue Triller App for $28 Million Over Verzuz – Report
Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have reportedly filed a $28 million lawsuit against Triller after selling Verzuz to the social media app last year. On Tuesday (Aug. 16), Rolling Stone reported that Tim and Swizz sued Triller in Los Angeles Superior Court the same day. The lawsuit alleges Triller has failed to pay the producers monies owed from the sale of the hits competition platform. According to the suit, Triller “unequivocally and unconditionally guaranteed to Mosley and Dean the payment and performance of Triller Hold’s obligations under that agreement and related agreements.”
Meek Mill Splurges $200K on Dreamchasers Chain After Roc Nation Departure
Meek Mill is dropping big racks to celebrate his label, copping a dreamcatcher-style Dreamchasers chain -- it's an interestingly timed purchase, and TMZ Hip Hop has all the diamond details. The piece, designed after a Native American dream catcher said to block out bad dreams, makes the most outta the...
Swizz Beatz And Timbaland Are The Latest Black Creatives To Claim Triller Hasn’t Paid Them
Swizz Beatz and Timbaland claim the video-sharing social networking service has defaulted on payments after acquiring VERZUZ from them last year. The super producers are the latest Black creatives to come forward alleging Triller didn't fulfill financial obligations. The post Swizz Beatz And Timbaland Are The Latest Black Creatives To Claim Triller Hasn’t Paid Them appeared first on NewsOne.
DJ Khaled Brags About Utilizing Jay-Z, Drake, Lil Baby, & Future Collabs Against Naysayers
This week, DJ Khaled is receiving full attention from the masses now that his Drink Champs episode is being teased. The megaproducer is the latest to sit down with the REVOLT series and discuss all things related to his expansive career. With his album, God Did, on the horizon, Khaled is catching up with Noreaga and DJ EFN for what looks to be an entertaining conversation.
Rich Homie Quan Says NYC Still Resents Him For Messing Up Biggie Lyrics
Rich Homie Quan says he believes that hip hop fans based out of New York City still resent him for messing up the lyrics to “Get Money” at 2016’s VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queen. The "Lifestyle" rapper had been performing alongside Lil Kim as a tribute to Biggie at the event. Quan reflected on the incident during a recent interview on the 85 South Comedy Show.
Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Go After Social Network Site Triller In $28M "Verzuz" Lawsuit
Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's Verzuz has become a serious success in the music industry, with social media constantly debating which artists should face off against one another next on the hit battle series. According to a new report from TMZ, though, the renowned producers are in the middle of a legal battle regarding their creation.
Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl" Has Already Sold 100K Units: "So Grateful"
Now that she's back to releasing music on a more regular basis, 39-year-old Nicki Minaj is proving why she's been dubbed the Queen of Rap on more than one occasion. This Friday (August 12), she dropped off her latest single, "Super Freaky Girl," which has already racked up some seriously impressive streaming numbers thanks to her fans.
DJ Khaled Scores Second Streaming Songs No. 1 Debut With ‘Staying Alive’
DJ Khaled’s “Staying Alive,” featuring Drake and Lil Baby, debuts at No. 1 on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart dated Aug. 20. In the Aug. 5-11 tracking week, “Alive” earned 23.5 million official U.S. streams, according to Luminate. DJ Khaled had reached No. 1 on...
DJ Khaled, Drake & Lil Baby’s ‘Staying Alive’ Debuts at No. 1 on Hot Rap Songs Chart
DJ Khaled returns to No. 1 for the first time in five years on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart as “Staying Alive,” featuring Drake and Lil Baby, starts at the summit of the chart dated Aug. 20. The track’s arrival stems largely from the song’s status as the most streamed song of the tracking week.
