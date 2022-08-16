ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
XXL Mag

Kendrick Lamar Reacts to Security Guard Who Was Seen on Video Crying During Rapper’s Show

Kendrick Lamar has offered his thoughts on the viral video of a security guard crying while K-Dot was performing during his The Big Steppers Tour stop in Houston. On Tuesday (July 26), young reporter Jazlyn Guerra shared video of an interview she did with Kendrick Lamar following his recent headlining set at the 2022 Rolling Loud Miami festival. During the conversation, Kendrick was asked about impacting people with his music.
thesource.com

Dr. Dre Says He Nearly Dropped Out Of Super Bowl Halftime Show Until Nas and Jay-Z Convinced Him Not To

Super Bowl LVI might go down as one of the most legendary Super Bowl’s, not necessarily for the game, but for the halftime show which featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem, with Anderson .Paak and 50 Cent making guest appearances. In the months following the epic performance, new details about it have come out, many saying that the half time show almost didn’t happen due to differences between Jay-Z and the NFL. However, in a new interview, Dr. Dre admits that he almost dropped out of the performance completely until Nas and Jay convinced him otherwise.
XXL Mag

Timbaland, Swizz Beatz Sue Triller App for $28 Million Over Verzuz – Report

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have reportedly filed a $28 million lawsuit against Triller after selling Verzuz to the social media app last year. On Tuesday (Aug. 16), Rolling Stone reported that Tim and Swizz sued Triller in Los Angeles Superior Court the same day. The lawsuit alleges Triller has failed to pay the producers monies owed from the sale of the hits competition platform. According to the suit, Triller “unequivocally and unconditionally guaranteed to Mosley and Dean the payment and performance of Triller Hold’s obligations under that agreement and related agreements.”
TMZ.com

Meek Mill Splurges $200K on Dreamchasers Chain After Roc Nation Departure

Meek Mill is dropping big racks to celebrate his label, copping a dreamcatcher-style Dreamchasers chain -- it's an interestingly timed purchase, and TMZ Hip Hop has all the diamond details. The piece, designed after a Native American dream catcher said to block out bad dreams, makes the most outta the...
Majic 94.5

Swizz Beatz And Timbaland Are The Latest Black Creatives To Claim Triller Hasn’t Paid Them

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland claim the video-sharing social networking service has defaulted on payments after acquiring VERZUZ from them last year. The super producers are the latest Black creatives to come forward alleging Triller didn't fulfill financial obligations. The post Swizz Beatz And Timbaland Are The Latest Black Creatives To Claim Triller Hasn’t Paid Them appeared first on NewsOne.
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Khaled Brags About Utilizing Jay-Z, Drake, Lil Baby, & Future Collabs Against Naysayers

This week, DJ Khaled is receiving full attention from the masses now that his Drink Champs episode is being teased. The megaproducer is the latest to sit down with the REVOLT series and discuss all things related to his expansive career. With his album, God Did, on the horizon, Khaled is catching up with Noreaga and DJ EFN for what looks to be an entertaining conversation.
hotnewhiphop.com

Rich Homie Quan Says NYC Still Resents Him For Messing Up Biggie Lyrics

Rich Homie Quan says he believes that hip hop fans based out of New York City still resent him for messing up the lyrics to “Get Money” at 2016’s VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queen. The "Lifestyle" rapper had been performing alongside Lil Kim as a tribute to Biggie at the event. Quan reflected on the incident during a recent interview on the 85 South Comedy Show.
hotnewhiphop.com

Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Go After Social Network Site Triller In $28M "Verzuz" Lawsuit

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's Verzuz has become a serious success in the music industry, with social media constantly debating which artists should face off against one another next on the hit battle series. According to a new report from TMZ, though, the renowned producers are in the middle of a legal battle regarding their creation.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl" Has Already Sold 100K Units: "So Grateful"

Now that she's back to releasing music on a more regular basis, 39-year-old Nicki Minaj is proving why she's been dubbed the Queen of Rap on more than one occasion. This Friday (August 12), she dropped off her latest single, "Super Freaky Girl," which has already racked up some seriously impressive streaming numbers thanks to her fans.
