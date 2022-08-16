Dr. Oz Loses $5 Million Of GOP Campaign Funding In Pennsylvania As His Poll Numbers Continue To Plummet

Mega

Dr. Mehmet Oz is losing upwards of $5 million in campaign money from the National Republican Senatorial Committee as the TV star-turned-politician’s poll numbers continue to drop dramatically in Pennsylvania, Radar has confirmed.

The shocking development comes as Dr. Oz is currently losing to Pennsylvania Democratic nominee Lt. Governor John Fetterman by a whopping 10 percentage points.

Although the 62-year-old retired cardiothoracic surgeon successfully won the state’s Republican primary against David McCormick on June 8, he has experienced a steady drop in the polls as he continues to campaign for Pennsylvania’s Senate seat, which is set to be decided on November 8.

Even more shocking is the fact that Dr. Oz is not the only Republican Senate candidate losing campaign money from the NRSC with the election less than three months away, according to Rolling Stone .

On Monday, the NRSC revealed they were cutting a total of $10 million “in fall advertising reservations” in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Arizona – three key states in the GOP’s plan to steal back the Senate come November.

While Dr. Oz is set to lose $5 million in advertising, both Arizona’s Republican candidate – Blake Masters – and Wisconsin’s candidate – Sen. Ron Johnson – are set to each lose $2 million in fall advertising.

But despite the dramatic cuts in the Republican Senate candidates’ funding, NRSC Communication Director Chris Hartline recently reassured the states’ voters the committee is “still invested” in all three races.

“Nothing has changed about our commitment to winning in all of our target states,” Hartline said after revealing the $10 million cut in fall advertising funding.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported on Monday, Dr. Oz’s multi-million-dollar cut in campaign funding is just the latest of the medicine man’s money problems.

Nazlim Oz , Dr. Oz’s sister who still lives in Turkey, recently accused the former TV doctor of owing her upwards of $10 million connected to two high-class properties the hopeful politician owns in Manhattan.

“Nazlim is furious and that’s why she started legal action,” a well-placed source told us. “She relies on the money, which she has been receiving for a long time.”

The source also revealed “there are communication issues between” Dr. Oz and his 53-year-old sister.

Additionally, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com , the siblings are still fighting it out in New York court with a hearing scheduled for October – just before Dr. Oz’s Pennsylvania Senate election.