Cleveland, OH

Machine Gun Kelly Honored with His Own Holiday in Cleveland After Playing Hometown Stadium Show

Machine Gun Kelly will now be celebrated annually in Cleveland — by law!. Over the weekend, mayor Justin Bibb honored the 32-year-old rapper-turned-rocker with a document officially declaring Aug. 13 as "Machine Gun Kelly Day" in his Ohio hometown — hours before MGK wrapped the North American leg of his Mainstream Sellout Tour for around 50,000 attendees at the city's FirstEnergy Stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

New video shows inside of deadly party in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A shooting at a pool party over the weekend leaves one man dead and four others injured. 19 News asked tough questions to one person who could have pulled the plug on the party. Bilal Johnson told 19 News he sublet a space near Bessemer Avenue and...
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

Morning Headlines: Cleveland working to end police consent decree ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 17:. Mayor Justin Bibb: Cleveland working 'quickly' to end seven-year-old police consent decree. Portage County Randolph Fairgrounds locked down after shooting reported. Cleveland loses out, Sandusky wins, in competition for federal transportation grant. Ohio districts struggling to fill thousands of teaching positions...
CLEVELAND, OH
columbusunderground.com

Ohio’s Own: Slovenian Sausage

Did you know that Ohio is home to THE Slovenian Sausage Festival? Hosted at the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame (yes, in Cleveland) the event is set for September, and it’s already in its 18th year. So many questions. But, this is a food column. So questions about...
OHIO STATE
Person
Isaiah Rashad
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
iheart.com

Teenage thugs threaten cops during gun bust in Ohio

Authorities say aggressive teenagers threatened Ohio police officers during a gun bust arrest on July 30. The Akron Police Department said a 17-year-old was arrested after officers stopped a vehicle with five teenagers and five loaded guns inside. Bystanders apparently harassed the officers as they were conducting the arrest.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man sentenced for 2021 deadly stabbing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old Cleveland man was sentenced Thursday afternoon to 26 years in prison for a deadly stabbing in September 2021. Albert Wood pleaded guilty in July in front of Judge Ashley Kilbane and was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault. Wood was also found guilty...
CLEVELAND, OH
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#North American#Mgk
cleveland19.com

Convicted Cleveland cop killer, 2 others on trial for unrelated crime spree

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old woman convicted earlier this month of murdering Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek is now on trial for crimes allegedly committed from November 2021 through December 2021. On Aug. 3, a jury found Tamara McLoyd guilty of multiple charges; including, aggravated murder, for the shooting...
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King facing recall effort in November, East Cleveland an impoverished Black suburb of Cleveland....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com. EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio-East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King is facing a recall effort after the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Thursday certified 322 valid petition signatures,11 more than the 311 needed to put the issue before voters, likely for the Nov 8 general election. Per the city...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH

