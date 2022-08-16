Read full article on original website
People
Machine Gun Kelly Honored with His Own Holiday in Cleveland After Playing Hometown Stadium Show
Machine Gun Kelly will now be celebrated annually in Cleveland — by law!. Over the weekend, mayor Justin Bibb honored the 32-year-old rapper-turned-rocker with a document officially declaring Aug. 13 as "Machine Gun Kelly Day" in his Ohio hometown — hours before MGK wrapped the North American leg of his Mainstream Sellout Tour for around 50,000 attendees at the city's FirstEnergy Stadium.
cleveland19.com
New video shows inside of deadly party in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A shooting at a pool party over the weekend leaves one man dead and four others injured. 19 News asked tough questions to one person who could have pulled the plug on the party. Bilal Johnson told 19 News he sublet a space near Bessemer Avenue and...
What a scam -- Lose $3 billion for Ohio teachers, get rewarded with $9.7 million in bonuses: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The board governing the Ohio’s teacher pension fund is considering a proposal on to award its investment associates $9.7 million in performance-based incentives, despite the fund losing $3 billion in 11 months. We’re talking about the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio on Today in Ohio....
ideastream.org
Morning Headlines: Cleveland working to end police consent decree ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 17:. Mayor Justin Bibb: Cleveland working 'quickly' to end seven-year-old police consent decree. Portage County Randolph Fairgrounds locked down after shooting reported. Cleveland loses out, Sandusky wins, in competition for federal transportation grant. Ohio districts struggling to fill thousands of teaching positions...
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker spotted at Ohio café
The Kardashian clan is no stranger to Cleveland.
columbusunderground.com
Ohio’s Own: Slovenian Sausage
Did you know that Ohio is home to THE Slovenian Sausage Festival? Hosted at the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame (yes, in Cleveland) the event is set for September, and it’s already in its 18th year. So many questions. But, this is a food column. So questions about...
Body found tangled in live powerlines in Ohio
Cleveland Police are investigating after a body was found hanging in an electrical substation.
Six tax increases appear on Cuyahoga County ballot: The Wake Up for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Do you have a tax increase on your November ballot? If you live in Cuyahoga County, you do: the Cleveland Metroparks. Thanks to reporter Robert Higgs, who scrolled through the more than...
iheart.com
Teenage thugs threaten cops during gun bust in Ohio
Authorities say aggressive teenagers threatened Ohio police officers during a gun bust arrest on July 30. The Akron Police Department said a 17-year-old was arrested after officers stopped a vehicle with five teenagers and five loaded guns inside. Bystanders apparently harassed the officers as they were conducting the arrest.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man sentenced for 2021 deadly stabbing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old Cleveland man was sentenced Thursday afternoon to 26 years in prison for a deadly stabbing in September 2021. Albert Wood pleaded guilty in July in front of Judge Ashley Kilbane and was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault. Wood was also found guilty...
Euclid man dies during shootout in Cleveland’s Riverside neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are investigating the slaying of a man in the city’s Riverside neighborhood on Tuesday. Robert Curry, 38, of Euclid was shot in the chest at 11 p.m. Curry was found lying in a parking lot on Parkmount Avenue, near Homeway Road, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Party gone wrong: Crowd surrounds RTA bus, climbing on roof outside Cleveland night club
Partygoers spilled into the streets and surrounded the bus, even dancing on top of the roof, which was all caught on video.
Slow down! Where 10 radar signs can now be found in CLE
The City of Cleveland has finished installing 10 strategically placed radar signs across the city.
cleveland19.com
EMS: Male fatally electrocuted, found in wires 30 feet in air at Cleveland substation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland EMS division confirmed a person was fatally electrocuted early Wednesday morning at a power substation on the city’s East side. First responders were initially dispatched to the substation in the area of East 185th Street near Cochran Avenue at approximately 2:55 a.m., according to EMS officials.
cleveland19.com
Convicted Cleveland cop killer, 2 others on trial for unrelated crime spree
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old woman convicted earlier this month of murdering Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek is now on trial for crimes allegedly committed from November 2021 through December 2021. On Aug. 3, a jury found Tamara McLoyd guilty of multiple charges; including, aggravated murder, for the shooting...
cleveland19.com
1 man dead, 2nd victim injured during late-night exchange of gunfire in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives spent the overnight hours investigating a homicide that occurred on the city of Cleveland’s West side. The shooting was first reported at around 11 p.m. on Rocky River Drive near Parkmount Alley, according to Cleveland police and EMS. The Cuyahoga County medical examiner said...
‘No longer suffering’: Rescued hawk dies at Medina Raptor Center
The red-tailed hawk that was rescued in a Medina neighborhood has unfortunately passed away.
cleveland19.com
Police at RTA station on Cleveland’s East side give first aid to overnight shooting victim
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who was shot overnight on Cleveland’s East side was able to receive first aid from police officers that he found near an RTA station. The shooting was first reported at around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning. An RTA spokesperson said the man was...
clevelandurbannews.com
East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King facing recall effort in November, East Cleveland an impoverished Black suburb of Cleveland....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader
Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com. EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio-East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King is facing a recall effort after the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Thursday certified 322 valid petition signatures,11 more than the 311 needed to put the issue before voters, likely for the Nov 8 general election. Per the city...
