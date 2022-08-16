ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save Up to 20 Percent at 1,464 Hotel and Resort Properties With Marriott Bonvoy

You can save up to 20 percent off of the guest room standard rate when you stay at your choice of 1,464 participating hotel and resort properties in North America, South America, Central America, Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the Caribbean with Marriott Bonvoy and its Escapes promotion, which offers exclusive savings every other Thursday through Sunday across select destinations — and is valid for stays at hotel properties over the next four weekends and for stays at resort properties all the days of the week…
Why This Carrier Keeps Winning Best US Airline

For the fourth year in a row Delta has been crowned the best U.S. airline by the travel site The Points Guy (TPG). The annual report is based on reliability, overall experience, cabin comfort, cost, loyalty offerings and several other factors. Delta scored 70.43 out of 100, or over 10 points above second-place Southwest. The airline’s top performing areas included involuntary bumps (just 2 out of 127 million passengers), lounge quality and customer satisfaction, while it scored lower in affordability. Most impressively, Delta saw the fewest customer complaints this year with just 1.25 complaints for every 100,000 passengers.
What to Do If Your Fight Is Canceled, According to a Travel Expert

Between extraordinarily high demand from passengers, airline staff shortages, and standard summer weather delays, flights have been delayed or canceled left and right. And while any unexpected schedule changes makes flying a hassle, it shouldn't completely discourage you from traveling. From rebooking to hopefully getting a refund, travel expert, Scott...
Cheaper flights are finally here for travelers

Air fares are sinking more than usual from their summer peaks in time for fall getaways. But time is of the essence when it comes to snagging a deal. The average domestic airfare per ticket will drop to $286 round-trip this month, down 25% from May when the average round-trip ticket topped $400, according to Travel booking app, Hopper’s pricing forecast released this week. The average fare should remain below $300 through September, before notching upwards ahead of the holidays.
Heathrow Airport to extend its capacity cap

For those planning to travel through Heathrow Airport, capacity remains an issue, as the capacity cap that is currently in place will be extended to the 29th of October. Heathrow from the sky – Image, Economy Class and Beyond. The capacity limit at Heathrow is currently set at 100k...
New Hilton Winter double points promo accounced + current 2x/3x promo

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
Four Seasons Hualālai in Hawaii Just Unveiled 12 New Specialty Suites Aimed at Making You Healthier

Four Seasons wants to help you plan the ultimate self-care vacay. The hospitality behemoth launched a new wellness program at its famed Hualālai resort in Hawaii last week centered around 12 specialty suites. The program, which is exclusively available to guests of the recently renovated suites, gives travelers a chance to experience Hawaiian culture and healing techniques in the privacy of their accommodation. Treatments range from acupuncture and reiki to sleep therapy and mediation. Guests can also book any of the Hualālai Spa’s massage treatments to be enjoyed privately in-suite. The Sweet Dreams treatment, for example, includes an immersive massage and sound bath experience in...
Central Lisbon photo walk Areeiro, Arroios, Penha Franca

Avenidas Novas neighborhood of central Lisbon is where we spent six of 12 nights in Lisbon. As a tourist in Lisbon I never heard the name Avenidas Novas or ‘New Avenues’ until after I returned home and started researching areas in the city we had been. Most Lisbon maps show more local neighborhood and Metro station names like Saldanha and Alameda. Many tourist hotels are in the area of Avenidas Novas, including Holiday Inn Express Plaza Saldanha, Holiday Inn Lisbon Continental and Holiday Inn Lisbon. I stayed at all three of these IHG hotels and Holiday Inn Express Av. de Liberdade closer to the waterfront.
