Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"

The Verge

$150 million ‘Much Wow’ yacht left behind by crypto hedge fund’s collapse

The now bankrupt Three Arrows Capital (3AC) presented signs of mismanagement before the cryptocurrency hedge fund’s ultimate collapse. A report from New York Magazine reveals that 3AC co-founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu faced criticism from banks and other traders before the company even entered the crypto market. In...
dailyhodl.com

Cathie Wood Explains Why ARK Invest Sold off Its Coinbase Shares Last Month

Veteran hedge fund manager Cathie Wood is revealing why her firm, ARK Invest, sold shares of US-based crypto exchange Coinbase last month. An update on a website tracking the holdings of ARKW, ARK Invest’s innovation-focused fund, reveals that the investment firm offloaded approximately 174,611 shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) on July 26th.
protocol.com

The US chokes China's chips

Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
protocol.com

Upstart’s plan to win back Wall Street

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: why Upstart put loans back on its balance sheet, eToro beefs up to take on Robinhood, and more evidence of insider trading at Coinbase emerges. Off the chain. Is Adam Neumann’s Flow a crypto play too? That might explain Andreessen Horowitz’s...
morningbrew.com

Andreessen Horowitz writes largest individual check ever for Adam Neumann’s new housing rental startup

It’s not how many times you fall, it’s how much money Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz are willing to give you to get back up. WeWork founder and barefoot king Adam Neumann is back in the real estate startup game, this time nabbing $350 million in funding from venture capital heavyweight Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) for his new housing rental company, Flow.
morningbrew.com

Go with the Flow: Adam Neumann’s latest billion-dollar idea

Four months ago, the last episode of the Apple TV+ series WeCrashed aired. In it, Adam Neumann (played by Jared Leto) stepped down as CEO of WeWork after years of erratic behavior and questionable use of company money. In real life, Neumann left the company with a $1.7 billion exit package, despite personal and professional antics worthy of a portrayal by Leto.
protocol.com

Binance’s co-founder could remake its crypto deal-making

Binance co-founder Yi He isn’t as well known as the crypto giant’s colorful and controversial CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao. That could soon change. The 35-year-old executive is taking on a new, higher-profile role at the world’s largest crypto exchange as head of Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. With $7.5 billion in assets to oversee, that instantly makes her one of the most powerful VC investors in crypto.
TechCrunch

As a startup founder, you really need to understand how venture capital works

Millions — billions — of dollars are flowing toward upstart tech companies of all stripes, and as the de-facto news hub for the startup ecosystem, we are as guilty as anyone of being a little bit on the “cult of capital” side of things. One truth is that successfully raising capital from a VC firm is a huge milestone in the life of a startup. Another truth is that VC isn’t right for all companies. In fact, there are significant downsides to raising money from VCs. In this piece, I’m taking a look at both sides of the coin.
protocol.com

The crypto crash's trash and treasure

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday: picking through the crypto market’s trash and treasure, a mystery at MFT, and Revolut’s big bet on the U.S. Want to work at Meta Financial Technologies? Good luck finding a job, literally. Previously, you could see openings at the financial unit under its old name of Novi, but a recent redesign of Meta’s careers website seems to have wiped the fintech product group off the list. With some Google searching, I found a few dozen listings. A spokesperson for MFT didn’t respond to my inquiry about the change. But here’s one more clue: Stephane Kasriel, the head of MFT, recently broadened his duties to include commerce as well as payments and crypto, according to his LinkedIn profile. Heard anything more about what’s going on at MFT? Drop me a line.
