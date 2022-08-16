Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday: picking through the crypto market’s trash and treasure, a mystery at MFT, and Revolut’s big bet on the U.S. Want to work at Meta Financial Technologies? Good luck finding a job, literally. Previously, you could see openings at the financial unit under its old name of Novi, but a recent redesign of Meta’s careers website seems to have wiped the fintech product group off the list. With some Google searching, I found a few dozen listings. A spokesperson for MFT didn’t respond to my inquiry about the change. But here’s one more clue: Stephane Kasriel, the head of MFT, recently broadened his duties to include commerce as well as payments and crypto, according to his LinkedIn profile. Heard anything more about what’s going on at MFT? Drop me a line.

