Read full article on original website
Related
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire cofounder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old cofounder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
WeWork Founder Adam Neumann’s New Company Already Has $1 Billion Valuation and People Are Skeptical: ‘Fool Me Once…’
WeWork founder Adam Neumann is back with a new company, and this one reportedly has a valuation of $1 billion – before it’s even opened for business. For some, it’s all feeling a bit familiar. Neumann’s latest venture is called “Flow” and, if you go to the...
u.today
Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
TechCrunch
From ‘literally zero’ experience to $100M, this VC is raising his second climate tech seed fund
The five-year-old firm is targeting $100 million for its second seed-stage fund, and it’s doing so smack in the middle of a climate-tech dealmaking boom. So, if anything, it’s trendy. But when the seed-stage VC — a backer of e-bike maker Zoomo and solar data firm PVcase —...
RELATED PEOPLE
dailyhodl.com
BlackRock, Google and Morgan Stanley Investing Billions Into Blockchain and Crypto Technology: Report
Forty of the world’s top 100 public companies by market capitalization are reportedly pouring in billion of dollars into blockchain and crypto firms. According to a recent report from crypto analytics platform Blockdata, 40 firms have invested about $6 billion into blockchain and crypto companies between September 2021 and June 2022.
The Verge
$150 million ‘Much Wow’ yacht left behind by crypto hedge fund’s collapse
The now bankrupt Three Arrows Capital (3AC) presented signs of mismanagement before the cryptocurrency hedge fund’s ultimate collapse. A report from New York Magazine reveals that 3AC co-founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu faced criticism from banks and other traders before the company even entered the crypto market. In...
EMEA Daily: Digital Bookkeeping Startup Pastel Raises $5.5M for Small Business Services in Nigeria
In today’s top stories from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the growing Nigerian digital bookkeeping company Pastel raised over $5 million to expand its business bookkeeping management services. Revolut, a digital bank based in London, has won approval from regulators in Cyprus to offer cryptocurrency-related trading services, a...
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood Explains Why ARK Invest Sold off Its Coinbase Shares Last Month
Veteran hedge fund manager Cathie Wood is revealing why her firm, ARK Invest, sold shares of US-based crypto exchange Coinbase last month. An update on a website tracking the holdings of ARKW, ARK Invest’s innovation-focused fund, reveals that the investment firm offloaded approximately 174,611 shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) on July 26th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WeWork founder Adam Neumann secures $350 million for new housing startup
The investment will be the venture firm Andreessen Horowitz's largest check written for a single round of backing in the fund's history.
biztoc.com
WeWork's former CEO has a new startup, reportedly valued at more than $1 billion
Andreessen Horowitz has invested $350 million in Flow, according to the New York Times. The investment valued the startup at more than $1 billion, the report says. Marc Andreessen, cofounder and general partner at the VC firm, announced the investment in a blog post. Andreessen: Neumann "revolutionized the second largest...
protocol.com
The US chokes China's chips
Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
protocol.com
Upstart’s plan to win back Wall Street
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: why Upstart put loans back on its balance sheet, eToro beefs up to take on Robinhood, and more evidence of insider trading at Coinbase emerges. Off the chain. Is Adam Neumann’s Flow a crypto play too? That might explain Andreessen Horowitz’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kitco.com
Alphabet leads all public companies in crypto startup investments with $1.56 billion
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Data published in a recent report by the blockchain intelligence firm Blockdata shows that 40 corporations invested in...
morningbrew.com
Andreessen Horowitz writes largest individual check ever for Adam Neumann’s new housing rental startup
It’s not how many times you fall, it’s how much money Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz are willing to give you to get back up. WeWork founder and barefoot king Adam Neumann is back in the real estate startup game, this time nabbing $350 million in funding from venture capital heavyweight Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) for his new housing rental company, Flow.
Inc.com
Kimberly Bryant, Founder of Black Girls Code, Is Out as CEO. She's Not Leaving Without a Fight
Update: This article was edited to include a response from a Black Girls Code spokesperson. After 11 years at its helm, Kimberly Bryant, 55, is out as CEO and board member of Black Girls Code, a non-profit organization that she founded in 2011. The San Francisco-based organization announced Bryant's departure...
Losses from crypto hacks surged 60% to $1.9 billion in Jan-July -Chainalysis
NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Losses arising from cryptocurrency hacks jumped nearly 60% in the first seven months of the year to $1.9 billion, propelled by a surge in funds stolen from decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, according to a blog post from blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis released on Tuesday.
morningbrew.com
Go with the Flow: Adam Neumann’s latest billion-dollar idea
Four months ago, the last episode of the Apple TV+ series WeCrashed aired. In it, Adam Neumann (played by Jared Leto) stepped down as CEO of WeWork after years of erratic behavior and questionable use of company money. In real life, Neumann left the company with a $1.7 billion exit package, despite personal and professional antics worthy of a portrayal by Leto.
protocol.com
Binance’s co-founder could remake its crypto deal-making
Binance co-founder Yi He isn’t as well known as the crypto giant’s colorful and controversial CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao. That could soon change. The 35-year-old executive is taking on a new, higher-profile role at the world’s largest crypto exchange as head of Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. With $7.5 billion in assets to oversee, that instantly makes her one of the most powerful VC investors in crypto.
TechCrunch
As a startup founder, you really need to understand how venture capital works
Millions — billions — of dollars are flowing toward upstart tech companies of all stripes, and as the de-facto news hub for the startup ecosystem, we are as guilty as anyone of being a little bit on the “cult of capital” side of things. One truth is that successfully raising capital from a VC firm is a huge milestone in the life of a startup. Another truth is that VC isn’t right for all companies. In fact, there are significant downsides to raising money from VCs. In this piece, I’m taking a look at both sides of the coin.
protocol.com
The crypto crash's trash and treasure
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday: picking through the crypto market’s trash and treasure, a mystery at MFT, and Revolut’s big bet on the U.S. Want to work at Meta Financial Technologies? Good luck finding a job, literally. Previously, you could see openings at the financial unit under its old name of Novi, but a recent redesign of Meta’s careers website seems to have wiped the fintech product group off the list. With some Google searching, I found a few dozen listings. A spokesperson for MFT didn’t respond to my inquiry about the change. But here’s one more clue: Stephane Kasriel, the head of MFT, recently broadened his duties to include commerce as well as payments and crypto, according to his LinkedIn profile. Heard anything more about what’s going on at MFT? Drop me a line.
Comments / 0