Report: Ohio State RB Evan Pryor Expected to Miss Season

The Buckeyes stellar backfield seems to have gotten a bit thinner.

Ohio State redshirt freshman running back Evan Pryor is expected to miss the entire 2022 season after suffering a severe knee injury, according to multiple reports.

The news was first reported by Austin Ward of DottingTheEyes . According to Bucknuts of 247Sports, Pryor sustained the injury during the Buckeyes’ 10th practice of fall camp on Monday.

Pryor took to social media on Tuesday and appeared to confirm the news, thanking the program’s supporters for the well wishes as he begins his recovery.

“Appreciate all of the prayers and get well wishes,” Pryor wrote on Twitter. “But this is just the start to an amazing story. I will be back.”

A highly-touted recruit out of William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, Pryor was expected to serve as Ohio State’s third running back this season behind last year’s breakout TreVeyon Henderson and redshirt sophomore Miyan Williams. Pryor spent most of his true freshman season behind his two teammates as well as fourth-year junior Master Teague, taking 21 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown in four games before taking his redshirt year.

