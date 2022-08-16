ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Ohio State RB Evan Pryor Expected to Miss Season

By Zach Koons
The Buckeyes stellar backfield seems to have gotten a bit thinner.

Ohio State redshirt freshman running back Evan Pryor is expected to miss the entire 2022 season after suffering a severe knee injury, according to multiple reports.

The news was first reported by Austin Ward of DottingTheEyes . According to Bucknuts of 247Sports, Pryor sustained the injury during the Buckeyes’ 10th practice of fall camp on Monday.

Pryor took to social media on Tuesday and appeared to confirm the news, thanking the program’s supporters for the well wishes as he begins his recovery.

“Appreciate all of the prayers and get well wishes,” Pryor wrote on Twitter. “But this is just the start to an amazing story. I will be back.”

A highly-touted recruit out of William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, Pryor was expected to serve as Ohio State’s third running back this season behind last year’s breakout TreVeyon Henderson and redshirt sophomore Miyan Williams. Pryor spent most of his true freshman season behind his two teammates as well as fourth-year junior Master Teague, taking 21 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown in four games before taking his redshirt year.

Cleveland.com

What 5-star DE Keon Keeley’s Notre Dame decommitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Keon Keeley committed to Notre Dame as a borderline top-100 recruit last summer and then proceeded to climb up the rankings, earning five-star status. Now, as the nation’s No. 7 player and top edge rusher, he decommitted from the Irish, opening the door on what may end up being another edition of Ohio State football vs. Alabama for a five-star in SEC country.
Eleven Warriors

TBDBITL is Ready for Football, A New Development in Campus Parking and Ohio State Welcomes Former Players To Practice

Ohio State football is Todd Boeckman days away. Did you think former Ohio State quarterback Todd Boeckman would be in this Skull Session? Neither did I until I wrote the introduction. but there are 17 days until the Buckeyes play their first game of the 2022 season, and he was the first player who wore that number that came to mind.
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit's Son Earns Big Moment At Ohio State

Kirk Herbstreit's son, Zak, is officially following in his father's footsteps after Wednesday's news. The younger Herbstreit chose to walk-on as a tight end at Ohio State after high school. And now, he can officially call himself a Buckeye: no more black stripe. Herbstreit thanked his teammates and coaches after...
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans React To Kirk Herbstreit Son News

The Herbstreit family has a long legacy of success within the Ohio State football program. On Wednesday afternoon, it was time for the latest Herbstreit to officially become part of the team. Tight end Zak Herbstreit, the son of former Ohio State quarterback and current ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, had his black stripe removed today.
The Spun

Look: Michigan Fans React To The Ohio State Injury News

It was announced on Tuesday that Ohio State running back Evan Pryor will miss this upcoming season due to a knee injury. Unfortunately, some Michigan fans had heartless reactions when they found out about Pryor's injury. "While I may not like hearing individual players get hurt, I hope the team,...
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN names Ohio State's X factor for 2022 season

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Ohio State entering the 2022 season. Coming off of an 11-2 season and Rose Bowl victory, the Buckeyes are the No. 2 in many preseason rankings, including the Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 and ESPN’s Power Rankings. ESPN’s Power Rankings include each...
abc57.com

Head Coach Marcus Freeman discusses Ohio State game, QB battle

Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill discusses congressional... Northern Lights could be visible tonight in Michiana. Elkhart felon featured in “Inmate to Roommate“. The Notre Dame Football team is getting ready for the 2022 season opener against Ohio State, Head Coach Marcus Freeman's alma mater. Coach Freeman spoke with ABC57 about the Ohio State game and the season ahead.
NBC4 Columbus

One-handed Beechcroft receiver thrives at new school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Last year, in Beechcroft’s second year under Humphrey Simmons, the Cougars went 6-0 in league play winning the City League North Division. Beechcroft lost a big senior class from that team, but they also return some key pieces this year. They also added a new player from Westerville Central who brings […]
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Roddy Gayle Jr.

As the basketball offseason continues and we move into the fall, Land-Grant Holy Land will put out our basketball player and team previews. There will be two previews a week leading all the way into the start of the season, starting with player previews. Last time we went with big...
Galion Inquirer

Area week one football games

GALION — The Ohio high school football season kicks off this Friday. Area teams will be in action for the start of their 10-game schedules. The Tigers open their season at home against an expected Division VII power. McComb was 11-2 last season and made it to the regional playoffs. Galion, who was 4-7 in 2021, returns a very good junior class. The Tigers want to take a step forward this year, which very well could fall on their offensive improvment. Galion Inquirer will provide coverage of this game.
NBC4 Columbus

OVI crash hospitalizes Ohio highway trooper, sees man arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State highway trooper was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Around 1:18 a.m., 39-year-old Warsame A. Warsame, of Columbus, was driving eastbound on State Route 161 west of Interstate-270 in Franklin County. His Honda Accord then hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser driven […]
WOWK 13 News

Vinton County, Ohio man killed in Hocking County crash

HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County was killed in a vehicle crash in Hocking County, Ohio early this morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 on State Route 93 near milepost 1 in Washington Township. Troopers say the victim, identified […]
614now.com

Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations

Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Italian Restaurants In Columbus (2022)

Trust me, when it comes to Italian food, I play no games. I’m going to be honest with you Columbus, as far as my favorite things go there isn’t much that ranks above cats and tacos. But Italian food cracks its way into the top tier just by being its delicious self.
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
