By Bailey Johnson, The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
Happy Tuesday!

Does it feel like fall in the air to anyone else? The cool mornings and slight crisp edge to the breeze always make me feel like fall is just around the corner, even when temperatures are still in the 80s during the day.

And for me, fall and football are synonymous. The faint chill in the air doesn't just make me think of the fall color that's to come — it sets off an internal alarm that football season is here. As I write this on Tuesday morning, the first Friday night kickoffs are barely 80 hours away.

We've been knee-deep in football preview content over here, so I have a lot to share with you today. My colleagues at ThisWeek have previewed or will preview the outlook for every team in the City League, OCC, MSL, Licking County League, along with a handful of other notable Columbus-area teams. Every preview is linked on a single page here, with notes about when to check back for the leagues you're interested in.

ThisWeek also built a list of every single central Ohio football game through the entire regular season, so make sure you check that as you figure out your Friday — and Thursday and Saturday — night plans. Coming Friday, my list of the most interesting games each week will help make your decisions even easier.

The series I introduced to you all last week with a ranking of the top 10 quarterbacks from Columbus has continued with running backs, receivers, offensive linemen, linebackers and defensive linemen, with the final installment, defensive backs, coming tomorrow morning.

And after all of that, weeks and weeks of interviews, research and writing, we'll finally get to watch some football games this week. I can't wait. I'm still not sure where I'll be Friday night, but make sure you follow me on Twitter to see where I end up. I always love saying hello to Columbus high school sports fans when we're in the same place.

It's going to be an exciting season, and I know the weeks are going to fly by. It'll be the playoffs before we know it, so I'm making a commitment to really savor each night of the regular season — there's nothing like high school football.

We also have new statewide rankings in volleyball, girls soccer and boys soccer, with numerous Columbus area athletes ranked highly — some even as high as the No. 2 athlete in the state in their sport. Be on the lookout for feature stories on those top-ranked athletes in the coming weeks. Football commands a lot of the attention, but we're committed to making sure we highlight athletes in every sport, not just football.

That's all for this week's newsletter. We'll be back next week to talk about the first week of football games, and anything else that happens across Columbus in high school sports.

As always, thank you for reading, and thank you for subscribing to the Dispatch. Have a great week!

Bailey Johnson, high school sports reporter

@baileyajohnson_

