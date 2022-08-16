One has full hips, the other a tummy. Part of that has to do with physique. Unfortunately, that belly fat is really unhealthier than fat elsewhere in the body. Visceral fat is located around your organs, such as stomach and intestines. It can put pressure on your organs, making them less effective. But there is more: this fat influences the production of hormones. You become less sensitive to insulin, so that your blood sugar level rises and your body has to make more insulin again. Ultimately, this increases the risk of high blood pressure and diabetes.

FITNESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO