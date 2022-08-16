ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
tompkinsweekly.com

Whittaker 3rd at Amateur Championship

A few years ago, Nic Whittaker brought home a Section IV golf MVP award while playing for Lansing High School. Now entering his junior year at Flagler College, Whittaker is competing with the best nonprofessional golfers from New York and standing out. Last week, at Onondaga Golf and Country Club...
LANSING, NY
iheartoswego.com

OzThrift Sale Continues Today; Will Offer Community Days This Weekend

The OzThrift Sale that supports sustainability, while offering outstanding bargains to shoppers, continues today and opens up to the greater Oswego community on Saturday and Sunday. The Sustainability Office coordinates this event unfolding in the Swetman Gym and Room 133 of Marano Campus Center, which offers new-to-you treasures including clothing,...
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Lyman Named Regional Property Manager at Christopher Community

Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of Tammy Lyman as Regional Property Manager. “We are very pleased to announce the promotion of Tammy Lyman to Regional Property Manager within our organization,” said Christopher Community President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “Tammy maintains years of affordable housing experience, and her previous roles in property management will serve her well in this new position.”
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Section III girls lacrosse star named to U.S. national team

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Baldwinsville’s Carlie Desimone has earned a spot on the 2022 USA Select U18 women’s lacrosse team. The squad will compete against international competition during the Brogden Cup from Oct. 14-16 at USA Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks, Md. Desimone was selected following a national combine at USA Lacrosse headquarters last week.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oswego, NY
Oswego County, NY
Sports
County
Oswego County, NY
iheartoswego.com

AmeriCU To Host 10th Salute To The Troops Tribute Concert

AmeriCU’s Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert will celebrate its tenth year as part of FMWR’s Mountainfest. The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held on August 31, 2022. AmeriCU is honored to host its 10th Salute to the Troops Concert held in...
FORT DRUM, NY
localsyr.com

One week out: Vendors prepare for the return of the NYS Fair amid rising inflation

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Fairgrounds were hustling and bustling with workers setting up vendors and other attractions just a week ahead of opening day. From the midway rides to Chevy Court and everything in between preparation for the Great New York State Fair is in full swing and ‘Bosco’s at the Fair’ owner, Steve Bosco was right alongside everyone getting his stand ready.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constellation#Oco#Tees#G C Foods#National Grid#The Shineman Foundation#Gold Level Sponsors
Big Frog 104

Could A Classic Ski Center Make A Comeback In Central New York?

Could Upstate New York see a classic family ski area make a return?. According to WKTV, the City of Utica is looking to invest in the Val Bialas area of South Utica. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is considering plans to re-open the ski center in South Utica. Right now, the city is looking into the cost of snowmaking equipment as well as the possible return on investment."
UTICA, NY
iheartoswego.com

G & C Foods Provides Healthy Support for Oswego County Opportunities

For more than 55 years Oswego County Opportunities has been fighting poverty and addressing the need for access to healthy, affordable food throughout our communities. It’s this commitment to improving the quality of life for others and the many human services OCO programs offers that has inspired G & C Foods to include OCO among its charitable contributions.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Learn How “It Just Clicks” at CCE Oswego Workshop Aug. 25th

Marketing products using social media and the internet can unlock a world of benefits for businesses large and small, and in any industry, including agriculture. Whether it’s increasing public awareness of your brand, engaging more effectively with your audience, and simply saving yourself some money, the benefits are clear. Understanding how to use social media marketing (or SMM) to your business’ advantage can make all the difference in launching a successful SMM campaign.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
flackbroadcasting.com

75th edition of the New York State Woodsmen's Field Days is "nearly sold out"

BOONVILLE- Earlier this spring, Woodsmen's Field Days event coordinator and spokesperson Phyllis White told us she expected a down year for vendor turnout at the 75th anniversary edition this summer. Based on a two-year hiatus from COVID, White had heard numerous reports from vendors about low inventory and high uncertainty...
BOONVILLE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Mayor Barlow Announces Free Ghost Hunting Event at Fort Ontario Oct. 15th

Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego and Fort Ontario have partnered to host a ghost hunting event on the historic grounds of Fort Ontario. Funding provided by the city has made sixty free slots available for kids eight years old and older on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will take place after sunset on October 15th, 2022.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

September 2022 Food Sense Orders Due September 9th at Salvation Army

The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps offers the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order September Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, September 9. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

'World of Horses' exhibit to make a return to the New York State Fair

GEDDES, N.Y. — Fairgoers at this year's Great New York State Fair will have a chance to learn about the lives and needs of horses at the newly revived 'World of Horses' exhibit, organizers said. In cooperation with SaddleUpNY!, World of Horses will provide training and education to fairgoers,...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy