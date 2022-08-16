Read full article on original website
Related
tompkinsweekly.com
Whittaker 3rd at Amateur Championship
A few years ago, Nic Whittaker brought home a Section IV golf MVP award while playing for Lansing High School. Now entering his junior year at Flagler College, Whittaker is competing with the best nonprofessional golfers from New York and standing out. Last week, at Onondaga Golf and Country Club...
iheartoswego.com
OzThrift Sale Continues Today; Will Offer Community Days This Weekend
The OzThrift Sale that supports sustainability, while offering outstanding bargains to shoppers, continues today and opens up to the greater Oswego community on Saturday and Sunday. The Sustainability Office coordinates this event unfolding in the Swetman Gym and Room 133 of Marano Campus Center, which offers new-to-you treasures including clothing,...
iheartoswego.com
Lyman Named Regional Property Manager at Christopher Community
Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of Tammy Lyman as Regional Property Manager. “We are very pleased to announce the promotion of Tammy Lyman to Regional Property Manager within our organization,” said Christopher Community President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “Tammy maintains years of affordable housing experience, and her previous roles in property management will serve her well in this new position.”
Section III girls lacrosse star named to U.S. national team
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Baldwinsville’s Carlie Desimone has earned a spot on the 2022 USA Select U18 women’s lacrosse team. The squad will compete against international competition during the Brogden Cup from Oct. 14-16 at USA Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks, Md. Desimone was selected following a national combine at USA Lacrosse headquarters last week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheartoswego.com
AmeriCU To Host 10th Salute To The Troops Tribute Concert
AmeriCU’s Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert will celebrate its tenth year as part of FMWR’s Mountainfest. The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held on August 31, 2022. AmeriCU is honored to host its 10th Salute to the Troops Concert held in...
iheartoswego.com
"Partnership for Youth Success" Agreement Ceremony at Oswego Farmers Market Aug 18th
Oswego Health will become a Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) partner with the US Army on Thursday, August 18 at the Oswego Farmers Market with agreement ceremony. The agreement ceremony will be held at 5:30. The PaYS program is an enlistment option and recruiting initiative for Future Soldiers, ROTC cadets,...
localsyr.com
One week out: Vendors prepare for the return of the NYS Fair amid rising inflation
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Fairgrounds were hustling and bustling with workers setting up vendors and other attractions just a week ahead of opening day. From the midway rides to Chevy Court and everything in between preparation for the Great New York State Fair is in full swing and ‘Bosco’s at the Fair’ owner, Steve Bosco was right alongside everyone getting his stand ready.
With one major move, Skaneateles company is finding success in diversifying staff
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Two years ago, ChaseDesign set a goal of diversifying its workforce by hiring more people of varying races, ethnicities and cultural backgrounds. That wasn’t easy to do in Skaneateles, its home for the past 56 years, where nearly everyone is white.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Could A Classic Ski Center Make A Comeback In Central New York?
Could Upstate New York see a classic family ski area make a return?. According to WKTV, the City of Utica is looking to invest in the Val Bialas area of South Utica. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is considering plans to re-open the ski center in South Utica. Right now, the city is looking into the cost of snowmaking equipment as well as the possible return on investment."
He gave a six-figure sum to launch Syracuse’s collective: ‘NIL has systematically changed college sports’
Syracuse, N.Y. — For Vinny Lobdell, investing in a collective to help Syracuse athletes capitalize on their name, image and likeness seems like essential use of his charitable clout. Lobdell, 42, has made a six-figure commitment to the 315 Foundation, the new collective constructed to enable Syracuse University coaches...
iheartoswego.com
G & C Foods Provides Healthy Support for Oswego County Opportunities
For more than 55 years Oswego County Opportunities has been fighting poverty and addressing the need for access to healthy, affordable food throughout our communities. It’s this commitment to improving the quality of life for others and the many human services OCO programs offers that has inspired G & C Foods to include OCO among its charitable contributions.
iheartoswego.com
Learn How “It Just Clicks” at CCE Oswego Workshop Aug. 25th
Marketing products using social media and the internet can unlock a world of benefits for businesses large and small, and in any industry, including agriculture. Whether it’s increasing public awareness of your brand, engaging more effectively with your audience, and simply saving yourself some money, the benefits are clear. Understanding how to use social media marketing (or SMM) to your business’ advantage can make all the difference in launching a successful SMM campaign.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A USA East Coast coach offers a scouting report on Syracuse’s Benny Williams (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – In this week’s Mike’s Mailbox, we start off with a question about Benny Williams. The Syracuse sophomore recently participated with a collection of college players for USA East Coast, which put together three games during a tour of Spain.
iheartoswego.com
Buc Boosters Support New Buccaneer Pride Graphics at Oswego High School Cafeteria
The Buccaneer Boosters partnered with the Oswego City School District recently by donating new graphics that showcase Buc Pride at the Oswego High School cafeteria. The graphics that read “Home of the Buccaneers” and include the Buccaneer logo are now located above the entrance to the cafeteria. Step...
New Syracuse lacrosse team announces nickname (hint: it’s shiny, soft and crawls)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Meet the mighty Syracuse Sparklemuffins. That’s the nickname of the Syracuse franchise in the new Professional Box Lacrosse Association. Sparklemuffins are a species of peacock spider native to Australia which performs a leg-waving mating dance. The moniker was the result of fan voting that determined the...
flackbroadcasting.com
75th edition of the New York State Woodsmen's Field Days is "nearly sold out"
BOONVILLE- Earlier this spring, Woodsmen's Field Days event coordinator and spokesperson Phyllis White told us she expected a down year for vendor turnout at the 75th anniversary edition this summer. Based on a two-year hiatus from COVID, White had heard numerous reports from vendors about low inventory and high uncertainty...
iheartoswego.com
Port Of Oswego Continues Tonnage Increase Over 2021: 187,210 Tons Shipped To-Date
Maritime activity and positive economic impacts at the Port of Oswego (POA), continues to grow at a record pace this year and support and create jobs for the area, said William W Scriber, POA executive director and CEO. “As of July 31, the Port has increased tonnage this year by...
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Barlow Announces Free Ghost Hunting Event at Fort Ontario Oct. 15th
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego and Fort Ontario have partnered to host a ghost hunting event on the historic grounds of Fort Ontario. Funding provided by the city has made sixty free slots available for kids eight years old and older on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will take place after sunset on October 15th, 2022.
iheartoswego.com
September 2022 Food Sense Orders Due September 9th at Salvation Army
The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps offers the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order September Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, September 9. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.
cnycentral.com
'World of Horses' exhibit to make a return to the New York State Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. — Fairgoers at this year's Great New York State Fair will have a chance to learn about the lives and needs of horses at the newly revived 'World of Horses' exhibit, organizers said. In cooperation with SaddleUpNY!, World of Horses will provide training and education to fairgoers,...
Comments / 0