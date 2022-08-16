Read full article on original website
NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting MinorMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
15,000 people sign petition in San Antonio's North East ISD to bring back banned booksAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)Tom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio declared America's best BBQ cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Opinion: How to Feel Like You're in Mexico Even If You're Traveling in the U.S.A.Daniella CressmanSan Antonio, TX
4-month-old puppy in need of some love and care to change its' life
KERRVILLE, Texas – A 4-month-old puppy needs our assistance in turning around its’ rocky start to life. “Tuffy” needs extensive surgery to repair the injuries he endured after being thrown against a wall inside a Kerrville home. Kerrville Pets Alive is asking for donations of up to...
In wake of Uvalde, grandparents struggle finding mental health help for grandchildren
SAN ANTONIO – It’s a perspective we have not heard in the wake of the Uvalde school tragedy: from grandparents raising their grandchildren and going through some of the same struggles as the gunman’s family. The Trouble Shooters show you their call for better access to mental...
Buck & Does Mercantile: 'The Best Gun Club in Town'
Buck & Does Mercantile is much more than just a gun range. They offer education, training, ammo, a full boutique, indoor archery ranges, gun ranges, and more! Learn why Buck & Does Mercantile is the best gun club in town!. Buck & Doe’s Mercantile. 24250 US 281. San Antonio,...
Benefactor Najim helps fund new SJRC Texas school for disadvantaged children
SAN ANTONIO - A project to benefit children in need became reality today at SJRC Texas in Bulverde as local benefactor Harvey Najim helped supply about half of the funding for a new $1.7 million school. "If Harvey Najim supports you, you know you're on the right track," says Tara...
Culinaria Restaurant Weeks
Culinaria Restaurant Weeks are back with lots of great restaurants participating and showcasing some amazing food. President and CEO of Culinaria, Suzanne Taranto Etheredge, is here along with Chef Nicola Blaque, Chef and owner of the Jerk Shack, to talk all things food. Culinaria Restaurant Weeks. Now through August 27,...
H-E-B to host largest one-day hiring event across Texas
SAN ANTONIO -- Grocery retailer H-E-B is hiring for positions across the state. To find new employees, H-E-B will host their largest one-day hiring event ever on Tuesday, August 23. The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda stores in Texas.
Cute Alert: Baby ducks rescued from storm drain
SEGUIN, TX - Seguin fire crews quickly came to the rescue when nine adorable ducklings fell into a drain Wednesday morning. The latest rescue happened on Peach Street and E. Weinert. The pack of baby ducks were apparently walking over a metal grate and fell through the grate into a...
Volunteer at the American Cancer Society to ensure patients make their treatment
SAN ANTONIO – The American Cancer Society needs your help getting volunteers to drive cancer patients to their treatments. The Road to Recovery Program helps cancer patients who struggle to get rides to and from treatments. Many patients need daily or weekly cancer treatment, that's where volunteers can step in when family and friends aren't available and make a huge difference in getting patients the care they need.
Wood Middle School receives a major delivery from Amazon
SAN ANTONIO - An North East ISD school hit the jackpot Wednesday with a special delivery from Amazon. Representatives from Amazon delivered school supplies to Wood Middle School. They also presented the Wood administration with $1000 worth of items from their wish list to create a sensory room, which will be a therapeutic space where students can calm and focus themselves and be better prepared to interact with others.
St. Philips College celebrates the opening of new campus facilities
SAN ANTONIO - A grand opening celebration was held Thursday at St. Philip’s College. It was complete with a ceremony, a tour of the building, and plenty more, during their Legacy Day. Members of the community were invited to check out several new state-of-the-art facilities on the college's MLK...
Troubled Vista del Rey apartments get visit from Leon Valley police to look for violations
SAN ANTONIO - Last week, the city of Leon Valley sued the owners of Vista del Rey Apartments over unsafe living conditions. Today, city officials followed up by executing an administrative search warrant to look for code violations at the complex on Evers Road. "We found that the buildings were...
'Thank a Veteran' will allow veterans to receive military discounts with local businesses
SAN ANTONIO - A new program is helping connect veterans with local businesses that offer military discounts. It's the Thank a Veteran program. The Bexar County Clerk announced its launch during a ribbon-cutting ceremony today at the American Legion Alamo Post 2' off Fredericksburg Road. It's open to discharged and...
Man pinned in train car rescued by San Antonio firefighters
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Fire Department rescued a 41 year-old man who was pinned inside a train early Tuesday morning. Fire crews were called to the 1700 block of Quintana Rd. at around 4:48 a.m. Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the train cart and...
San Antonio man arrested for dislocating uncle's shoulder in fight, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a San Antonio man for allegedly hurting his uncle. 18-year-old Sebastian Segovia was accused of pushing his 67-year-old uncle to the floor after the victim tried to break up an argument between Segovia and Segovia’s father. Arrest records state Segovia then used his knee...
Police looking for elderly woman who went missing after walking out of Methodist Hospital
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for an elderly woman who's been missing for three days. Raquel Santiago, 69, was last seen on Aug. 15 leaving the emergency room at Methodist Hospital off Floyd Curl Drive. She is 5 foot, 1 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes...
Aircraft warning lights on Tower of the Americas fail, posing possible crash danger
SAN ANTONIO - We were the first to tell you about serious safety hazards at the Tower of the Americas that the city is spending millions to fix. Now the News 4 Trouble Shooters have uncovered a failure of the safety lights that prevent the tower from being hit by aircraft. Since late July, the FAA lights on the roof of the top house have been out. That means aircraft can't see the 128-foot tall mast and antenna. A contractor has been working to fix it.
Thunderstorms continue to develop north of our area
SAN ANTONIO - Partly to mostly sunny this afternoon across San Antonio. We will take a swing at 100 degrees. If we do hit the mark, it will tie the all-time record for most triple digit days in a single year (59 days). Heat index values will be near 105 this afternoon. Changes come this evening as a weak cold front pushes into the area, with scattered showers/storms along the frontal boundary. It will move into the Hill Country after 4pm, and reach San Antonio with scattered shower chances increasing after 6pm. Areas south of San Antonio, and in our western zone are not expected to see activity today.
'No words': children left at a wrong stop. Here's why officials say it won't happen again
SAN ANTONIO — A father tells us he desperately search for his four young children after they were dropped off at the wrong bus stop and missing for more than an hour. He said officials are short on drivers. So we went to find out what's being done to stop this from happening again.
San Antonio man sentenced to 35 years for drunk driving accident that killed two
SAN ANTONIO - A man will spend the next 35-years behind bars, after driving under the influence of meth and killing two of his passengers. On Monday, Joseph Robles pled guilty to two charges of intoxication manslaughter. Prosecutors say Robles crashed an SUV along Hwy 181 just southeast of San...
Man in wheelchair hit by VIA police officer while crossing road near Downtown
SAN ANTONIO - A man in a wheelchair was hit by a VIA Police Officer late Wednesday night just North of Downtown. The accident happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and W. Euclid Avenue. The VIA Police officer told San Antonio Police investigators that...
