San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

4-month-old puppy in need of some love and care to change its' life

KERRVILLE, Texas – A 4-month-old puppy needs our assistance in turning around its’ rocky start to life. “Tuffy” needs extensive surgery to repair the injuries he endured after being thrown against a wall inside a Kerrville home. Kerrville Pets Alive is asking for donations of up to...
KERRVILLE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Buck & Does Mercantile: 'The Best Gun Club in Town'

Buck & Does Mercantile is much more than just a gun range. They offer education, training, ammo, a full boutique, indoor archery ranges, gun ranges, and more! Learn why Buck & Does Mercantile is the best gun club in town!. Buck & Doe’s Mercantile. 24250 US 281. San Antonio,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
news4sanantonio.com

Culinaria Restaurant Weeks

Culinaria Restaurant Weeks are back with lots of great restaurants participating and showcasing some amazing food. President and CEO of Culinaria, Suzanne Taranto Etheredge, is here along with Chef Nicola Blaque, Chef and owner of the Jerk Shack, to talk all things food. Culinaria Restaurant Weeks. Now through August 27,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

H-E-B to host largest one-day hiring event across Texas

SAN ANTONIO -- Grocery retailer H-E-B is hiring for positions across the state. To find new employees, H-E-B will host their largest one-day hiring event ever on Tuesday, August 23. The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda stores in Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Cute Alert: Baby ducks rescued from storm drain

SEGUIN, TX - Seguin fire crews quickly came to the rescue when nine adorable ducklings fell into a drain Wednesday morning. The latest rescue happened on Peach Street and E. Weinert. The pack of baby ducks were apparently walking over a metal grate and fell through the grate into a...
SEGUIN, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Volunteer at the American Cancer Society to ensure patients make their treatment

SAN ANTONIO – The American Cancer Society needs your help getting volunteers to drive cancer patients to their treatments. The Road to Recovery Program helps cancer patients who struggle to get rides to and from treatments. Many patients need daily or weekly cancer treatment, that's where volunteers can step in when family and friends aren't available and make a huge difference in getting patients the care they need.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Wood Middle School receives a major delivery from Amazon

SAN ANTONIO - An North East ISD school hit the jackpot Wednesday with a special delivery from Amazon. Representatives from Amazon delivered school supplies to Wood Middle School. They also presented the Wood administration with $1000 worth of items from their wish list to create a sensory room, which will be a therapeutic space where students can calm and focus themselves and be better prepared to interact with others.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

St. Philips College celebrates the opening of new campus facilities

SAN ANTONIO - A grand opening celebration was held Thursday at St. Philip’s College. It was complete with a ceremony, a tour of the building, and plenty more, during their Legacy Day. Members of the community were invited to check out several new state-of-the-art facilities on the college's MLK...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man pinned in train car rescued by San Antonio firefighters

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Fire Department rescued a 41 year-old man who was pinned inside a train early Tuesday morning. Fire crews were called to the 1700 block of Quintana Rd. at around 4:48 a.m. Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the train cart and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Aircraft warning lights on Tower of the Americas fail, posing possible crash danger

SAN ANTONIO - We were the first to tell you about serious safety hazards at the Tower of the Americas that the city is spending millions to fix. Now the News 4 Trouble Shooters have uncovered a failure of the safety lights that prevent the tower from being hit by aircraft. Since late July, the FAA lights on the roof of the top house have been out. That means aircraft can't see the 128-foot tall mast and antenna. A contractor has been working to fix it.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Thunderstorms continue to develop north of our area

SAN ANTONIO - Partly to mostly sunny this afternoon across San Antonio. We will take a swing at 100 degrees. If we do hit the mark, it will tie the all-time record for most triple digit days in a single year (59 days). Heat index values will be near 105 this afternoon. Changes come this evening as a weak cold front pushes into the area, with scattered showers/storms along the frontal boundary. It will move into the Hill Country after 4pm, and reach San Antonio with scattered shower chances increasing after 6pm. Areas south of San Antonio, and in our western zone are not expected to see activity today.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

