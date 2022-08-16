SAN ANTONIO - Partly to mostly sunny this afternoon across San Antonio. We will take a swing at 100 degrees. If we do hit the mark, it will tie the all-time record for most triple digit days in a single year (59 days). Heat index values will be near 105 this afternoon. Changes come this evening as a weak cold front pushes into the area, with scattered showers/storms along the frontal boundary. It will move into the Hill Country after 4pm, and reach San Antonio with scattered shower chances increasing after 6pm. Areas south of San Antonio, and in our western zone are not expected to see activity today.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO