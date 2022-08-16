PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Nicholas T Brown and Meri E Brown, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Hometown Lenders, LLC, on August 15, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 2016 Page 39624; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Co, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on September 7, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Commence at an iron pin at the SW corner of the SW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 20 East, Elmore County, Alabama; Thence North 86 degrees 55 minutes 02 seconds East 196.39 feet to an iron pin on the East margin of County Road No. 421, Whipporwill Road, Gravel, said point being the Point of Beginning; Thence Northeasterly along said margin of road the following three (3) calls: 1) North 08 degrees 37 minutes 03 seconds East 82.51 feet; 2) North 13 degrees 09 minutes 02 seconds East 6.58 feet; 3) North 18 degrees 28 minutes 27 seconds East 89.90 feet to an iron pin; Thence leaving said margin of road S 71 degrees 23 minutes 48 seconds East 147.30 feet to an iron pin; Thence South 16 degrees 40 minutes 45 seconds West 184.38 feet to an iron pin; Thence South 86 degrees 0 minutes 00 seconds West 143.48 feet to the Point of Beginning. The above described property lies in the SW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 20 East, Elmore County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 3376 Whipporwill Rd , Wetumpka, AL 36092. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Co, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 22-03887 08/17/2022, 08/24/2022, 08/31/2022 Wetumpka Herald: Aug. 17, 24 and 31, 2022 22-03887.

