Wetumpka Herald
Elmore County Commission approves 2023 budget
Elmore County already has a budget for fiscal year 2023, thanks in part to a process that started months ago. The process began in late spring with meetings among key staff, meetings with department heads in June and formal presentations to the Elmore County Commission before approval in August. The...
alabamanews.net
“Garrett Coliseum Is Not in Our Future” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed Says
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed made the comment that Garrett Coliseum “…is not in the city’s future,” Thursday morning during a radio interview on Sports Talk 740. In the clip, Reed can be heard saying that Garrett Coliseum does not fit in the city’s future. Reed...
Wetumpka Herald
RESOLUTION
PUBLIC NOTICE STATE OF ALABAMA ELMORE COUNTY NOTICE OF RESOLUTION VACATING AN UNNAMED ROAD IN WOODHAVEN SUBDIVISION Pursuant to a written petition filed by Anthony M. Edwards, Kittie V. Liddell, Matthew D. Edwards, III, Chance Michael Giddens, Marlana Giddens, Willie D. Nixon and Tracey Dianne Tolbert, being the owners of all the lands abutting the property in question, the Elmore County Commission conducted a public hearing on August 8, 2027egarding whether or not to vacate an unnamed county road in the Woodhaven Subdivision situated in Elmore County, Alabama. The unnamed road is more particularly depicted as marked in red on Exhibit "A" attached hereto. In accordance with Alabama law, proponents and opponents to the proposed vacation were given the opportunity to speak on the issue. Following the public hearing, the Elmore County Commission found that no entity or person would be cut off from access by the vacation of the subject Unnamed Road, but to the contrary, all other entities and persons already have reasonable and convenient access to their properties, and that it is in the best interest of the public that said real property be vacated. By unanimous consent of The Elmore County Commission on August 8, 2018 resolution was passed vacating the above described Unnamed Road. Jeffrey J. Courtney Attorney for the Elmore County Commission Wetumpka Herald: Aug. 17, 2022 RESOLUTION.
Wetumpka Herald
HEARING 9/12
PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE The Elmore County Commission will hold a Public Hearing to consider a redistricting plan at the Monday, September 12, 2022, regularly scheduled County Commission meeting. The meeting will begin at 5pm at the historic downtown County Courthouse, 100 E Commerce Street, Wetumpka, AL. A map of the redistricting plan is available for viewing at the Elmore County Commission Office (Suite 200 at the address listed herein) and on the county website located at www.elmoreco.org. Should you have questions or comments on the redistricting plan, you may contact the Elmore County Chief Operations Officer Richie Beyer at: wrbechd@elmoreco.org. Wetumpka Herald: Aug. 17, 24, 31 and Sept. 7, 2022 HEARING 9/12.
thecutoffnews.com
Mayor: Judge needed to rule on contract disputes
Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. would like a judge to rule on whether he or the Selma City Council has the power to execute contracts. City Council President Pro Tem Clay Carmichael said he and some other council members agree, and they are making arrangements to get the question about contract powers in front of a judge.
elmoreautauganews.com
Prattville Redistricting Once Again in Contention at Tuesday’s City Council Meeting
Top Photo: A Prattville resident addresses council members Tuesday over concerns of redistricting. As per the usual order at Prattville City Council meetings, the opportunity for residents to come and address the group was given at Tuesday’s meeting by Council President Lora Lee Boone. At first, no one came forward, but after Boone proceeded with other items on the agenda, it became clear that there were indeed several people ready to speak their minds.
tallasseetribune.com
Tallassee council honors swim team
Medals striking medals hanging from the necks of members of the Tallassee Swim Sharks provided a reason for a celebration at Tuesday’s Tallassee City Council meeting. Many of the young swimmers on the Tallassee Swim Sharks swim team were at the council meeting to be recognized for their efforts over the summer swimming in meets and for their success at district and state meets.
Law enforcement seize illegally grown marijuana in Coosa County
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Law enforcement agencies worked to recover marijuana that was being illegally grown in Coosa County Thursday. In a since-deleted statement released on the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sheriff Michael Howell confirmed that several agencies, including two helicopters, were called to retrieve the marijuana. “This operation was a group […]
Wetumpka Herald
22-03887
PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Nicholas T Brown and Meri E Brown, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Hometown Lenders, LLC, on August 15, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 2016 Page 39624; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Co, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on September 7, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Commence at an iron pin at the SW corner of the SW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 20 East, Elmore County, Alabama; Thence North 86 degrees 55 minutes 02 seconds East 196.39 feet to an iron pin on the East margin of County Road No. 421, Whipporwill Road, Gravel, said point being the Point of Beginning; Thence Northeasterly along said margin of road the following three (3) calls: 1) North 08 degrees 37 minutes 03 seconds East 82.51 feet; 2) North 13 degrees 09 minutes 02 seconds East 6.58 feet; 3) North 18 degrees 28 minutes 27 seconds East 89.90 feet to an iron pin; Thence leaving said margin of road S 71 degrees 23 minutes 48 seconds East 147.30 feet to an iron pin; Thence South 16 degrees 40 minutes 45 seconds West 184.38 feet to an iron pin; Thence South 86 degrees 0 minutes 00 seconds West 143.48 feet to the Point of Beginning. The above described property lies in the SW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 20 East, Elmore County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 3376 Whipporwill Rd , Wetumpka, AL 36092. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Co, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 22-03887 08/17/2022, 08/24/2022, 08/31/2022 Wetumpka Herald: Aug. 17, 24 and 31, 2022 22-03887.
Clanton Advertiser
Jemison approves prohibition on new car washes
The Jemison City Council unanimously approved a moratorium on car washes in the town center commercial district during its Aug. 15 meeting. Car washes will be prohibited in the zone until 2026. The resolution stated that the moratorium was being put in place to protect the look of the district.
Wetumpka Herald
AREA PROPANE NOW HIRING
AREA PROPANE NOW HIRING Full-Time GEmployee Competitive pay with sick days/ vacation/bonuses. Guaranteed 40 hours per week. HS Diploma/GED/ability to pass drug/alcohol test/ backgroundcheck/good MVR. Will train. Apply @ 1828 E South Street, Dadeville, AL 36853, 256-825-4700.
Wetumpka Herald
22-03784
PUBLIC NOTICE PUBLICATION DATES: June 15, 2022, June 22, 2022, June 29, 2022, August 17, 2022. NEWSPAPER: Wetumpka Herald. MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by John A Archer and Carol A Archer, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Bay Equity LLC, on December 28, 2018, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 2019 Page 879; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on August 4, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Commencing at the Northeast corner of the NE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 17, Township 18 North, Range 17 East, Elmore County, Alabama, thence South 618.4 feet; Thence West 512 feet; Thence North 618.4 feet; Thence East 512 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said parcel lying and being in the E 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 17, Township 18 North, Range 17 East, Elmore County, Alabama, and containing 7.25 acres, more or less.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1035 Canton Rd , Millbrook, AL 36054. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from August 4, 2022 until October 13, 2022, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 22-03784 Wetumpka Herald: Aug. 17, 2022 22-03784.
WSFA
City leaders looking to attract new investments in west, south Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mayor Steven Reed and Montgomery Development Director Darryl Washington led a group of community developers, private sector investors and local advocates on a tour of key sites for economic development and revitalization in south and west Montgomery Wednesday. The tour introduced developers to the area and...
Wetumpka Herald
EST/REDD, R.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF REUBEN EARNEST REDD, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-238 JOHN THORNTON PROBATE JUDGE Elmore County, AL NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters of Administration over the Estate of REUBEN EARNEST REDD, deceased, having been granted to SHARON A. REDD on August 9, 20 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. SHARON A. REDD ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF REUBEN EARNEST REDD, DECEASED Name and Address of Attorney for Administrator: REGINA EDWARDS LAW OFFICES OF EDWARDS & EDWARDS, P.C. 109 EAST BRIDGE STREET WETUMPKA, ALABAMA 36092 334-514-1011 Wetumpka Herald: Aug. 17, 24 and 31, 2022 EST/REDD, R.
elmoreautauganews.com
District 5 Resident Questions Autauga County Commissioner’s Character
Top Photo: Resident Jack Morgan yells at Autauga County Commissioners during Tuesday night’s meeting. Anger and hostility erupted at Tuesday night’s Autauga County Commission meeting as residents from District 5 came before the group with complaints about road paving in their district. District 5 citizens have come before...
Alabama Senator and his Revenue Commissioner wife charged over cows
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama District 13 Senator Randy Price and his wife longtime Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price are facing court charges over their wandering cows. “We are proud to have raised our two sons on this same farm that has been in the family for more than 100 years and if there […]
WSFA
Worker pinned by cable at Montgomery County construction site
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has been taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after an incident Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery County. According to the sheriff’s office, a member of a crew working around a work site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road was hurt while working with some cables.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/ARMSTRONG, W.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM JACK ARMSTRONG, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-244 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of WILLIAM JACK ARMSTRONG, deceased, having been granted to FLORA NELL ARMSTRONG on August, 10 , 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. FLORA NELL ARMSTRONG PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM JACK ARMSTRONG, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: ED PARISH, JR. THE PARISH LAW FIRM PO BOX 52 MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36101-0052 323 ADAMS AVE MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36104 334-263-0003 Wetumpka Herald: Aug. 17, 24 and 31, 2022 EST/ARMSTRONG, W.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom calls out Alabama for using COVID funds to build prisons
California Gov. Gavin Newsom called out Alabama’s plans to build prisons with COVID relief money on Monday. “Lotta talk about education and choice from these GOP governors,” he posted in a tweet. “Let’s look at the choices they’re making. When states received new federal money, CA gave 3.5...
opelikaobserver.com
Area Utilities Respond to New EPA Guidelines
LEE COUNTY — Water utilities across the region are reviewing processes for water testing and treatment in response to the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) announcement in June of revised guidelines on the levels of certain compounds in water supplies. The new EPA interim lifetime health advisories are intended...
