streakingthelawn.com
WATCH: Highlights from UVA’s loss to KK Mega Basket
Against tough competition, the Virginia Cavaliers lost their first game in Italy to KK Mega Basket today, 92-73. After blowing out the competition in the first two contests, the ‘Hoos struggled against the Serbian outfit who rained threes down on Tony Bennett’s squad. While the UVA offense kept the team in the game for a while, eventually, the elastic broke and KK Mega pulled away.
Kitchings: Virginia offense took a step back after 'terrible' Tuesday practice
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- As Virginia defensive players and specialists left the indoor practice facility, Virginia offensive line coach Garett Tujague yelled, "that's embarrassing." Tujague was unimpressed. The UVA offense was forced to stay inside to run through more conditioning work as a punishment for a lackluster practice on Tuesday. “We had...
jerryratcliffe.com
Dawson, Jarrett chosen as UVA team captains
UVA head coach Steve Swanson announced that graduate student forward Rebecca Jarrett and midfielder Emma Dawson have been selected by the team as captains for the 2022 season. Jarrett is returning for her fifth season with the Cavaliers while Dawson is in her fourth season with the Virginia program. “They’re...
NBC 29 News
New Tonsler League spices up basketball in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some of the best basketball in Charlottesville can be found at a downtown park. Games happen on Thursday and Sundays nights at Tonsler Park, though it’s more of a party. Summer league games have been played at the park for years, but this year, the...
Augusta Free Press
Karl Magenhofer’s new call isn’t local news or sports: It’s a call to the pulpit
Karl Magenhofer has been covering news and sports in the Valley for more than two decades on WSVA, WSIG and Q101. His voice was one that people throughout Virginia woke up to and counted on to anchor the news every morning. And often at night, you’d find Magenhofer moonlighting as...
theroanoker.com
A Quick Trip to Charlottesville
Writers Bruce and Elaine Ingram share their travel experience during a quick jaunt to Charlottesville, including a historical stay and visiting a popular chocolate shop. But how'd they do at the Scrabble Club game night?. The Hollymead House. Starting breakfast with William’s large, perfectly fluffy, buttery, and moist biscuits while...
Augusta Free Press
UVA student paper editorial wants University to cancel Thomas Jefferson
The Cavalier Daily editorial board penned a piece last week on the fifth anniversary of the Unite the Right rally calling for the University of Virginia to essentially cancel Thomas Jefferson. “It is our belief that future education about Charlottesville and University history should be two things — mandatory and...
cbs19news
UVA School of Medicine announces new chair of Plastic and Maxillofacial Surgery
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An internationally recognized plastic surgeon is coming to the University of Virginia School of Medicine. According to a release, the school has recruited Scott T. Hollenbeck, MD, FACS, to lead its Department of Plastic and Maxillofacial Surgery. He is succeeding Stephen Park, MD, FACS, who...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville considering demolishing Brown’s Lock and Safe
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On August 16, Charlottesville’s Board of Architectural Review requested the demolition of the building that houses Browns Lock and Safe. The space next to the building has already been approved for demolition in order to build a nine-story residential building. The future of the Browns...
Will Washington & Lee University Wall Off Historic Site?
Virginia, known as “The Cradle of Presidents,” has held an important and honored place in American history. For example, due to British explorers founding Jamestown along the James River in 1607, the Old Dominion became the birthplace of English-speaking America. Signage from the National Park Service explains that, owing to Richmond serving as the capital […]
philadelphiaobserver.com
Watch ‘Unveiling: The Origins Of Charlottesville’s Monument’ Documentary Shining Light On Forgotten History
Zyahna Bryant wrote a petition in March of 2016 setting in motion the events that would lead to the removal of Charlottesville’s Robert E. Lee monument. Source: The Washington Post / Getty. A new PBS documentary explores the origin story of Charlottesville’s confederate monuments. Produced by The Memory Project,...
Concerns over segregation display led to Virginia post office closure
The USPS has closed a small Virginia post office over agency management's concerns about its location inside a historic train depot that also serves as a museum about racial segregation.
NBC Washington
Family Who Lost 2 Brothers in Crash Endures With Help of Virginia Community
A family in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, who suffered an unimaginable tragedy is crediting community support with helping them through their grief. In March 2021, three teenage brothers were riding in an SUV that one of their friends was driving when it went off the road, crashed and burst into flames.
Augusta Free Press
‘We’re going to be here for you:’ Sentara celebrates new facility in Staunton
After delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the first Sentara Primary Care in Staunton is ready. “We are very excited to have the building open and have patients,” said Alyssa Pacheco, brand engagement consultant for Sentara Blue Ridge. A ribbon cutting and ceremony were held Wednesday afternoon at 103...
Augusta Free Press
Orange County couple wins Excellence in Agriculture award
Jacob and Jennifer Gilley of Orange County recently were named this year’s Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Excellence in Agriculture award winners. They were honored last month during the VFBF Young Farmers Summer Expo in Wytheville. The Excellence in Agriculture award recognizes individuals and couples for involvement in...
cbs19news
Getting ready for return to school
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- School is just around the corner for kids in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. The Albemarle County Police Department says its officers undergo advanced training regarding how to respond to threats at schools, such as an active shooter. These training sessions can be based on...
schillingshow.com
Sin-sick souls: Charlottesville Clergy Collective promotes abortion
In a certain harbinger of end-times apostasy, a local “collective” of pseudo-religious “faith” leaders is promoting abortion. The latest weekly email newsletter of the Charlottesville Clergy Collective contains a fundraising blurb in support of the Blue Ridge Abortion Fund:. The Fund’s demonic mission is exposed on...
wmra.org
Closure of group homes forces adults with disabilities to move
The number of group homes for adults with developmental disabilities is dwindling in our area. And that leaves residents and their families with tough decisions to make. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Sisters Linda Hanson, 62, and Carol Hanson, 55, are very close. One of the things Carol told me...
WHSV
Verona and Staunton courthouse cost estimates revealed
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County residents have a big choice to make in November. They’ll vote on where they want their courthouse to be, and architects and engineers have now wrapped up their cost estimates. County leaders reported the findings Wednesday at a press conference. If course facilities...
The 15 most expensive places to buy homes in the metro-Richmond area
As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Richmond metro area using data from Zillow.
