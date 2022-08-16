ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
streakingthelawn.com

WATCH: Highlights from UVA’s loss to KK Mega Basket

Against tough competition, the Virginia Cavaliers lost their first game in Italy to KK Mega Basket today, 92-73. After blowing out the competition in the first two contests, the ‘Hoos struggled against the Serbian outfit who rained threes down on Tony Bennett’s squad. While the UVA offense kept the team in the game for a while, eventually, the elastic broke and KK Mega pulled away.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Dawson, Jarrett chosen as UVA team captains

UVA head coach Steve Swanson announced that graduate student forward Rebecca Jarrett and midfielder Emma Dawson have been selected by the team as captains for the 2022 season. Jarrett is returning for her fifth season with the Cavaliers while Dawson is in her fourth season with the Virginia program. “They’re...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

New Tonsler League spices up basketball in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some of the best basketball in Charlottesville can be found at a downtown park. Games happen on Thursday and Sundays nights at Tonsler Park, though it’s more of a party. Summer league games have been played at the park for years, but this year, the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theroanoker.com

A Quick Trip to Charlottesville

Writers Bruce and Elaine Ingram share their travel experience during a quick jaunt to Charlottesville, including a historical stay and visiting a popular chocolate shop. But how'd they do at the Scrabble Club game night?. The Hollymead House. Starting breakfast with William’s large, perfectly fluffy, buttery, and moist biscuits while...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

UVA student paper editorial wants University to cancel Thomas Jefferson

The Cavalier Daily editorial board penned a piece last week on the fifth anniversary of the Unite the Right rally calling for the University of Virginia to essentially cancel Thomas Jefferson. “It is our belief that future education about Charlottesville and University history should be two things — mandatory and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville considering demolishing Brown’s Lock and Safe

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On August 16, Charlottesville’s Board of Architectural Review requested the demolition of the building that houses Browns Lock and Safe. The space next to the building has already been approved for demolition in order to build a nine-story residential building. The future of the Browns...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Will Washington & Lee University Wall Off Historic Site?

Virginia, known as “The Cradle of Presidents,” has held an important and honored place in American history. For example, due to British explorers founding Jamestown along the James River in 1607, the Old Dominion became the birthplace of English-speaking America. Signage from the National Park Service explains that, owing to Richmond serving as the capital […]
LEXINGTON, VA
philadelphiaobserver.com

Watch ‘Unveiling: The Origins Of Charlottesville’s Monument’ Documentary Shining Light On Forgotten History

Zyahna Bryant wrote a petition in March of 2016 setting in motion the events that would lead to the removal of Charlottesville’s Robert E. Lee monument. Source: The Washington Post / Getty. A new PBS documentary explores the origin story of Charlottesville’s confederate monuments. Produced by The Memory Project,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Orange County couple wins Excellence in Agriculture award

Jacob and Jennifer Gilley of Orange County recently were named this year’s Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Excellence in Agriculture award winners. They were honored last month during the VFBF Young Farmers Summer Expo in Wytheville. The Excellence in Agriculture award recognizes individuals and couples for involvement in...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Getting ready for return to school

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- School is just around the corner for kids in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. The Albemarle County Police Department says its officers undergo advanced training regarding how to respond to threats at schools, such as an active shooter. These training sessions can be based on...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
schillingshow.com

Sin-sick souls: Charlottesville Clergy Collective promotes abortion

In a certain harbinger of end-times apostasy, a local “collective” of pseudo-religious “faith” leaders is promoting abortion. The latest weekly email newsletter of the Charlottesville Clergy Collective contains a fundraising blurb in support of the Blue Ridge Abortion Fund:. The Fund’s demonic mission is exposed on...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wmra.org

Closure of group homes forces adults with disabilities to move

The number of group homes for adults with developmental disabilities is dwindling in our area. And that leaves residents and their families with tough decisions to make. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Sisters Linda Hanson, 62, and Carol Hanson, 55, are very close. One of the things Carol told me...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Verona and Staunton courthouse cost estimates revealed

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County residents have a big choice to make in November. They’ll vote on where they want their courthouse to be, and architects and engineers have now wrapped up their cost estimates. County leaders reported the findings Wednesday at a press conference. If course facilities...
VERONA, VA

