Daily Mail

'A no-name lineup... a hodgepodge of nothingness - it's ridiculous, pathetic!': NESN Red Sox announcer Dennis Eckersley doesn't hold back as he torches Pittsburgh Pirates on commentary in his final season

Tuesday night's broadcast of the Boston Red Sox visiting the Pittsburgh Pirates quickly turned into a roast session of the home team. On the Red Sox broadcast of the game on NESN, color commentator Dennis Eckersley started to lay into the struggling Pirates calling them 'pathetic' among other things. Pittsburgh...
CBS Sports

WATCH: Jason Varitek surprises Red Sox fan wearing his shirt

It's not every day fans bump into their favorite athletes in public, especially while sporting their name and number. That is what happened to one Boston Red Sox fan who happened to be wearing his Jason Varitek shirt. In a video posted to Twitter by Jason Vartitek's wife, Catherine, the...
FanSided

Red Sox playoff push could be hindered by latest injury news

It’s now or never for the Boston Red Sox to make a push for an AL Wild Card spot but another injury could be costly for their potential playoff run. While the Boston Red Sox at many points in the 2022 season have not done themselves any favors, the truth of the matter is that injuries have hurt them just as much. Whether it’s been the multi-layered saga of Chris Sale, or anyone among Garrett Whitlock, Michael Wacha, Kiké Hernandez, Rafael Devers or a number of others missing time or going on the IL.
numberfire.com

Jarren Duran sitting for Red Sox on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Duran will move to the bench on Wednesday with Xander Bogaerts starting at shortstop. Bogaerts will bat third versus right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Bogaerts for 12.4...
MLB

PR native Cora takes Sox on trip to Clemente Museum

PITTSBURGH -- The Red Sox visited the Roberto Clemente Museum on Wednesday morning, with players like Kiké Hernández, Trevor Story and Nathan Eovaldi making the trip. But the person most connected to Clemente in the tour group was Boston manager Alex Cora. Cora, a native of Caguas, Puerto...
David Ortiz

