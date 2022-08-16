By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWORCESTER - A new fleet of high-tech school buses will be rolling out of the Worcester School District this fall.The district ended its contract with Durham School Services and decided to take its bussing situation in-house. As a result, the district bought new buses. They are the only school buses in the state that feature collision mitigation, lane assistance and speed control."If you are approaching a stop, and you don't brake, it's going to brake for you," Assistant Director of Worcester Public Schools Michael Freeman said, "If you are going above the speed limit, it...

