Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"Dianna CarneyWorcester, MA
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern FestivalDianna Carney
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Worcester's new RMV service center
WORCESTER, Mass. - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles service center at Southwest Commons on Thursday. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Secretary of Transportation Jamey Telser were joined by a handful of state lawmakers for the celebration, which comes ten days after the new location officially opened to customers.
communityadvocate.com
Residents voice concerns about proposed Hyundai in Westborough
WESTBOROUGH – Residents of the Villages of Walker Meadow and other abutters voiced concerns about a proposed Hyundai dealership at 180 and 182 Turnpike Road. The plans were presented during an Aug. 9 Planning Board meeting. Walker Meadow, which is a 55+ community, contains 50 duplex homes on 49...
Worcester Beaches, Crompton Park Pool Close for Summer on Sunday Night
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester's beaches and pool will close for the summer on Sunday night. The pool at Crompton Park and all the city beaches – Bell Pond, Indian Lake, John J. Binienda Memorial Beach at Coes Pond, and Shore Park - will close for the season after 7 PM on Aug. 21.
communityadvocate.com
Select Board suspends Westborough Mobil’s dealership license
WESTBOROUGH – The Select Board has suspended the dealer’s license at Westborough Mobil at 24 East Main St. The Select Board voted Aug. 9 to suspend the license for 30 days, meaning the owner would not be able to buy or sell used cars. Following the period, it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Swimmer, 27, drowns in Brookfield pond
BROOKFIELD — A 27-year-old man drowned Wednesday night at Quacumquasit Pond, better known as South Pond. Investigators are looking into the possibility that the man became distressed in the water due to a medical condition, according to Police Chief Michael Blanchard said. The man, who is from out of...
NHPR
Nashua is at a crossroads after a company proposes building an asphalt plant near downtown
Catherine Nieves didn’t know that asphalt is used to build roads and highways until she learned about a company that wants to produce it very close to her home. Her neighborhood, which is only a mile from Nashua’s downtown, is a mix of apartments, small businesses, and home to two Latino churches. Many Brazilians, Puerto Ricans, and people of color live in and around Temple Street. About 30% of the population in this area is Hispanic and 3% Black.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester resident Amanda Shearstone petitioning to legalize raising chickens in city
WORCESTER, Mass. - Amanda Shearstone built a chicken coop in her backyard in 2020, while she like many others had to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. She wanted the fresh eggs for her family and to be able to live a more sustainable lifestyle. But, it’s illegal to raise chickens in Worcester, and Shearstone was unaware until she got a cease and desist letter from the city.
Valley Breeze
Macari family buying Phantom Farms, planning more of a destination
CUMBERLAND – Prolific Cumberland developer and businessman Jason Macari, responsible for the redone Berkeley Mill and the 1 Angell Road site containing the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry, among others, is closing this week on the purchase of landmark Phantom Farms. Macari, who lives near the farm at 2920...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Healy Unveils Plans to Clean Up Charlie Baker’s Messes
Maura Healey’s plans for fixing the MBTA involve major leadership and governance changes at the agency and beyond, and lean on federal funding to try to fill the gaps from underinvestment in transportation in Massachusetts. The attorney general and front-runner for governor released a lengthy transportation plan on Tuesday,...
Fitchburg house gutted by fire; family gets out OK, pet ferret dies
FITCHBURG — A single-family house on Highview Street was heavily damaged by fire late Wednesday morning. Homeowner Guillermo Reyes said he saw fire in the basement of 111 Highview St. around 11 a.m. and got his wife and three kids out of the house. The family's pet ferret died, Reyes said. ...
Firefighter injured in 2-alarm Grafton fire; neighbor came to aid
GRAFTON — One firefighter was injured shortly before noon Wednesday after a two-alarm fire filled the kitchen of a home on Logan Path, at the shore of Lake Ripple. The fire was reported at 11:20 a.m. by a neighbor who saw smoke rising across the street, according to Grafton Fire Chief Eric Mathieu. ...
thegraftonnews.com
Here's the latest from Worcester-area farmstands: Time for peaches
BERBERIAN’S FARM – 68 Otis St., Northborough; 508-393-8079; https://www.facebook.com/Berberians-Farm-153136894701646/. The farm is open for the season. Plants and local produce available for purchase, including butter and sugar corn, nectarines, peaches and plums. CARLSON ORCHARDS – 115 Oak Hill Road, Harvard, 800-286-3916; http://www.carlsonorchards.com/. Orchards on 140 acres produce...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ready for gridlock? New map shows roads that will see severe congestion during Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — If you live in or around Boston, be prepared to contend with gridlock traffic throughout the duration of the Orange Line shutdown, transportation officials have warned. State officials shared a simple message with the public on Monday: don’t hop in your car to avoid shuttle buses and...
nbcboston.com
‘What's the Point?': Buried Beach Walkway Raises Accessibility Questions
It’s pretty easy to see why Norman Courtemanche loves enjoying Salisbury Reservation Beach with his family. During a recent sunny, 90-degree day, Courtemanche sat in a chair and admired the coastal scenery. “It’s a beautiful area to be in,” he said. “Especially on a day like this. You can’t...
Worcester housing: Minimum wage workers would need to work 80 hours a week to afford a 2-bedroom apartment, report says
As rents are on the rise in Worcester, a national nonprofit has released a report with data detailing the city’s affordability, or lack there of. A Worcester resident looking to rent a two-bedroom apartment in the city would need to earn $59,640 a year to afford it, according to the “Out of Reach” report released annually by the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
Valley Breeze
Officials looking into complaints about backyard whiffle ball tournaments
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Stephanie Bouley says she can hear shouting, screaming and other loud noises from her yard as whiffle ball games are repeatedly played next door. Last year, she and other residents along Lincoln Road expressed concern about the tournaments being held in the backyard of neighbor E. Justin Simone, and she says the games have continued.
wgbh.org
A fight for chickens in Worcester: Resident petitions city to allow chickens in backyards
A dozen chickens in a coop in Amanda Shearstone’s backyard usually spend their time laying eggs or pecking at the ground, looking for food. Shearstone has had the birds since 2020, but she’s unsure how much longer she can keep them. Last year, she received a letter from...
Worcester has only school buses in state with high-tech extras
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWORCESTER - A new fleet of high-tech school buses will be rolling out of the Worcester School District this fall.The district ended its contract with Durham School Services and decided to take its bussing situation in-house. As a result, the district bought new buses. They are the only school buses in the state that feature collision mitigation, lane assistance and speed control."If you are approaching a stop, and you don't brake, it's going to brake for you," Assistant Director of Worcester Public Schools Michael Freeman said, "If you are going above the speed limit, it...
Police: Framingham Woman Arrested on Multiple Motor Vehicle Violations
FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested a Framingham woman at 7 a.m. yesterday, August 17 on multiple motor vehicle charges. Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Patricia Lounsbury-Krotki, 54 of 89 Bethany Road in Framingham at 7;33 a.m. on Clinton Street. “Plates came back stolen out of Avon, and were...
Boston Globe
The best places to get a lobster roll in New England
Boston.com readers recommended 160 lobster roll restaurants, calling them 'the taste of summer' and 'the dish you wish you could eat every day.'. Whether you’re sitting down to lunch with friends or grabbing one to go to enjoy by the seaside, there’s nothing that says New England more than fresh chunks of lobster nestled in a bun. The lobster roll is a regional delicacy here.
Comments / 0