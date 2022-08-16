ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Glynn County School officials say students, bus staff treated after 'irate' parent discharges pepper spray on school bus

First Coast News
 2 days ago
WJCL

Glynn County: School bus pepper spray attack

This morning, one Glynn County parent is in jail for discharging a can of pepper spray into a school bus. According to Glynn County School Systems, it happened when the bus was picking up students near Brunswick Commons when the parent confronted the bus driver and school monitor. At 7...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
Action News Jax

‘Irate’ parent arrested after discharging pepper spray on Brunswick school bus, school district says

A parent is facing charges after she sprayed pepper spray on a school bus on Tuesday morning, according to Glynn County Schools. Shaquayle Cutler, 29, was arrested on three counts of battery, a count of criminal trespass, a count of first-degree cruelty to children, a count of reckless conduct, and a count of disruption of the operation of a school bus, Glynn County Detention Center records show.
BRUNSWICK, GA
WSAV News 3

Brunswick woman charged after using pepper spray on school bus

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A Brunswick woman is jailed after police said she pepper-sprayed a school bus driver and bus monitor who were trying to remove her from a bus. Shaquayle Cuyler, 29, was arrested after she boarded a bus Tuesday morning in Brunswick following a Friday disagreement with the bus driver, Glynn County Schools […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
Georgia Crime & Safety
