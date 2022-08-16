Glynn County School officials say students, bus staff treated after 'irate' parent discharges pepper spray on school bus

Read full article on original website
Brunswick mother pepper sprays school bus with students onboard
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Brunswick mother is behind bars tonight accused of using pepper spray on a school bus with students inside. It all happened at a school bus stop about 5 minutes away from Goodyear Elementary. Action News Jax spoke with a man who didn’t want to be...
WJCL
Glynn County: School bus pepper spray attack
This morning, one Glynn County parent is in jail for discharging a can of pepper spray into a school bus. According to Glynn County School Systems, it happened when the bus was picking up students near Brunswick Commons when the parent confronted the bus driver and school monitor. At 7...
‘Irate’ parent arrested after discharging pepper spray on Brunswick school bus, school district says
A parent is facing charges after she sprayed pepper spray on a school bus on Tuesday morning, according to Glynn County Schools. Shaquayle Cutler, 29, was arrested on three counts of battery, a count of criminal trespass, a count of first-degree cruelty to children, a count of reckless conduct, and a count of disruption of the operation of a school bus, Glynn County Detention Center records show.
Brunswick woman charged after using pepper spray on school bus
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A Brunswick woman is jailed after police said she pepper-sprayed a school bus driver and bus monitor who were trying to remove her from a bus. Shaquayle Cuyler, 29, was arrested after she boarded a bus Tuesday morning in Brunswick following a Friday disagreement with the bus driver, Glynn County Schools […]
Complaint for involuntary manslaughter issued for teen after death at youth detention center in Waycross
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) A juvenile complaint for involuntary manslaughter has been secured for the teen involved in the fight that resulted in the death of another juvenile at Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center, according to the GBI. The victim died at...
Waycross PD investigating death of girl found in crashed car in woods off Columbus Street
WAYCROSS, Ga. — The Waycross Police Department is investigating the undetermined death of a young girl near Columbus Street. STORY: Army vet sentenced to life in brutal 1987 torture-murder of female Fort Carson soldier. On Thursday at approximately 4:41 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire on Columbus Street...
News4Jax.com
Teen found dead in crash after reports of shooting in Waycross, officers say
WAYCROSS, Ga. – A teenager was found dead after the Waycross Police Department responded to reports of gunfire on Columbus Street near Elizabeth Street at approximately 4:45 p.m. Thursday, the department said. When officers arrived, they searched the scene and found a wrecked Dodge Charger in a wooded area...
Bradford County deputy resigns after traffic stop of Jacksonville mother was captured on camera by her children
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Bradford County Sheriff's deputy has resigned after video of a woman being handcuffed during a traffic stop was posted to social media on Wednesday. The Bradford County Sheriff's Office said they saw the video on social media, leading them to pull the dashcam video of the incident. Law enforcement reviewed the video and determined the incident was inappropriate and did not follow their policies.
First Coast News
Family of woman shot and killed by Camden County Deputies wants investigation
Latoya James died during a shootout last may. The Sheriff's Office was carrying out a drug-related search warrant at her cousin's home in Woodbine.
One way in, one way out: Pierce County residents complain how train will sit idle for hours
PIERCE COUNTY, Ga. — There is only one way in to Oak Ridge trail and one way out. For years, residents in the area have complained about a train blocking the neighborhood for hours. Some expressed how they have to plan their commute or race to get home so they can beat the train.
Girl pronounced dead early Thursday in Waycross after reports of gunfire
WAYCROSS, Ga. — A juvenile girl was pronounced dead in Waycross, Georgia after reports of gunfire early Thursday morning, according to a press release from Waycross Police Chief, Tommy Cox, Jr. Around 4:40 a.m. Thursday, Waycross Police responded to reports of gunfire on Columbus Street near the intersection of...
WRDW-TV
4 victims ID’d in Aiken County, Emanuel County crashes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coroners on Thursday released the identities of four people killed in an Emanuel County crash and one person killed in an Aiken County crash. The wrecks were among a string of them that’s left nine people dead so far this week in the region. Emanuel...
Family friend of teen who died after ‘fight game’ at Waycross detention center heartbroken
WAYCROSS, Ga. — A Waycross juvenile detention guard is now in custody after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said he was allowing a prisoner fight game inside of the facility that left one teen dead. Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson spoke with a family friend who knew that teen....
GBI: Correctional officer charged with murder after ‘fight game’ inside youth detention center
WARE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a correctional officer they say violated his oath of office. Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, of Waycross has been arrested and charged with second degree murder, two counts of second degree cruelty to children and one count of violation of oath of office after investigators learned he allowed juvenile inmates to participate in a fight game in his presence.
'They feel like they are under siege:' LGBT advocates speak out against removal of 'safe space' stickers in Duval schools
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Before the school year began, a number of teachers in Duval County spent some of their preparation time taking down stickers identifying their classroom as a safe space for students in the LGBT community. The Duval County Public School District says the removal of the stickers...
WYFF4.com
Officer charged with murder in juvenile's death after fight game at Georgia detention facility, GBI says
WAYCROSS, Ga. — The death of a juvenile in custody in a Georgia facility led to the arrest Tuesday of a correctional officer who now faces murder charges, officials said. According to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, of Waycross, a juvenile correctional officer in the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC), is charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children, and one count of violation of oath of office.
GBI: Waycross juvenile correctional officer allowed kids to fight, leaves 1 dead
WAYCROSS, Ga. (WSAV) — A juvenile correctional officer in Waycross allowed kids to fight which resulted in the death of a kid. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said Thomas Hicks, 30, was present and allowed kids to participate in a “fight game” at the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center. One kid was killed during […]
New metal detectors will be purchased for several Duval County high schools
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County students heading back to school may soon be greeted by an extra level of security. The Duval County School Board agreed Tuesday to buy new metal detectors for nearly two dozen of the county's high schools. The new screening devices will cost about $7 million total, but the cost will be spread over four years. The measure passed unanimously.
First Coast News
City of Fernandina Beach bans smoking from public beaches and parks
Offenders will face a $75 fine if they are caught smoking. Mayor Mike Lednovich says the bill will help the health of people and the environment.
Man shot in face on Jacksonville’s Eastside; police say they are questioning a suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are questioning a man after another man was shot in the face Wednesday afternoon on the Eastside. Officers responded just before 1 p.m. to reports of a person shot in the 800 block of Franklin Street, which is just a few blocks north of the Jacksonville Fairgrounds.
