PUBLIC OUTREACH ON FAIR FARES NYC: The Mayor’s Public Engagement Unit (PEU) and the Department of Social Services (DSS) celebrate an outreach day of action at Albee Square in Downtown Brooklyn, and across subway stations citywide to promote the Fair Fares NYC program, following two weeks of targeted outreach to eligible New Yorkers via text and phone. Fair Fares NYC is a City program created to help New Yorkers with low incomes manage their transportation costs, with eligible New York City residents receiving a 50 percent discount on subway and eligible bus fares or MTA Access-A-Ride paratransit trips.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO