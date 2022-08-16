ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

NYC begins removing unused, derelict outdoor dining sheds

While the problem of abandoned outdoor dining sheds has given rise to community complaints, it seems to be mainly a Manhattan problem, and on the whole, Brooklyn restaurants and their dining sheds are doing well — with some exceptions. The outdoor dining program has been widely hailed as having...
BROOKLYN, NY
City Limits

NYC Housing Calendar, Aug. 17-24

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

The Arch Launches Leasing at 1101 President Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

Leasing has launched for The Arch, a 16-story residential building at 1101 President Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Marvel Architects and developed by Brooklyn-based BFC Partners, the structure yields 323 rental units in studio to three-bedroom floor plans. The façade comprises a mix of light and dark gray...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Wiredpr News

New York City wants to charge up to $23 a day to drive into Manhattan

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC street parking 'virtually impossible'

NEW YORK - Despite continuing investments in mass transit, a massive spike in car ownership has made finding a parking space in New York City "virtually impossible" for drivers. According to Bloomberg, a combination of factors are making finding a place to park your car in the city as difficult...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Justin Brannan
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 305 East 165th Street in Concourse, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in Concourse, The Bronx. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residences and 17 parking spots. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 37 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $55,612 to $187,330.
BRONX, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Good Morning, Brooklyn: Tuesday, August 16, 2022

PUBLIC OUTREACH ON FAIR FARES NYC: The Mayor’s Public Engagement Unit (PEU) and the Department of Social Services (DSS) celebrate an outreach day of action at Albee Square in Downtown Brooklyn, and across subway stations citywide to promote the Fair Fares NYC program, following two weeks of targeted outreach to eligible New Yorkers via text and phone. Fair Fares NYC is a City program created to help New Yorkers with low incomes manage their transportation costs, with eligible New York City residents receiving a 50 percent discount on subway and eligible bus fares or MTA Access-A-Ride paratransit trips.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

2 deaths in 3 days from fallen trees raises concerns in NYC

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — In two separate incidents, within three days of each other, two people died in New York City from fallen trees or tree branches. It’s left some people concerned that not enough is being done to keep them safe from the potential harm that a fallen tree can inflict. The first of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Asian People#City Council#Asian Americans#Racism#Chinese#Districting Commission#Asian Wave Alliance#Asians#Latinos
bkmag.com

Neighbors rally to save one of the few Black-owned wine shops in Park Slope

Neighbors are rallying to save Good Wine, a 7-year-old wine shop in the heart of Park Slope that’s steeped in financial turmoil. Owner Heather Johnston wrote on her GoFundMe page that the store, which is one of the few Black-owned wine shops in the United States, has suffered from a “series of setbacks from the pandemic, supply problems in the wine industry, a threat of eviction, and predatory lending practices.”
BROOKLYN, NY
rew-online.com

JEMB Realty Announces Yet Another New Lease at 1 Willoughby Square, Brooklyn’s Tallest Office Tower

JEMB Realty Corporation, a family-run real estate development, investment and management firm based in New York City, today announced the completion of a new lease at 1 Willoughby Square, Brooklyn’s tallest office building. The new tenant will join FXCollaborative, the building’s architect and anchor tenant as well as several other recently announced tenants. This newest lease brings 1 Willoughby Square to nearly 50% leased.
BROOKLYN, NY
Asia
PIX11

Colleagues of MTA subway cleaner beaten in Bronx call for justice

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Colleagues of an MTA subway cleaner beaten at a Bronx station issued calls for justice ahead of a Tuesday court hearing in the case. Alexander Wright, 49, is accused of attacking subway cleaner Anthony Nelson at the Pelham Bay Park station on the No. 6 line on Thursday, according to authorities. […]
BRONX, NY

