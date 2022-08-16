Read full article on original website
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years AgoAndrei TapalagaNew York City, NY
Vintage photographs from the 1940s that beautifully reflect many aspects of life in New York CityKath LeeNew York City, NY
Ex-CFO Weisselberg Pleads Guilty, Turns State's Witness Against Trump OrganizationTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
NYC begins removing unused, derelict outdoor dining sheds
While the problem of abandoned outdoor dining sheds has given rise to community complaints, it seems to be mainly a Manhattan problem, and on the whole, Brooklyn restaurants and their dining sheds are doing well — with some exceptions. The outdoor dining program has been widely hailed as having...
NYC Housing Calendar, Aug. 17-24
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
New York YIMBY
The Arch Launches Leasing at 1101 President Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
Leasing has launched for The Arch, a 16-story residential building at 1101 President Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Marvel Architects and developed by Brooklyn-based BFC Partners, the structure yields 323 rental units in studio to three-bedroom floor plans. The façade comprises a mix of light and dark gray...
New York City to remove abandoned outdoor dining structures, Open Restaurants program here to stay
The mayor reiterated "outdoor dining is here to stay," while acknowledging that abandoned or dangerous outdoor dining structures must be quickly torn down.
SEEN HIM? Man opens fire in fight over $30K debt at Brooklyn gambling spot
The altercation happened Monday evening inside a business at Eighth Avenue and Bay Ridge Avenue in Dyker Heights. Police said it’s a known location for gambling.
Wiredpr News
New York City wants to charge up to $23 a day to drive into Manhattan
New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
fox5ny.com
NYC street parking 'virtually impossible'
NEW YORK - Despite continuing investments in mass transit, a massive spike in car ownership has made finding a parking space in New York City "virtually impossible" for drivers. According to Bloomberg, a combination of factors are making finding a place to park your car in the city as difficult...
Brooklyn Man Dropped Victim Off At Home, Later Returned and Shot Him Twice in Face
NEW YORK, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez today announced that a...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 305 East 165th Street in Concourse, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in Concourse, The Bronx. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residences and 17 parking spots. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 37 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $55,612 to $187,330.
AdWeek
Pioneering Black Journalist Bill McCreary Gets New York Street Named After Him
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Former WNYW news anchor Bill McCreary had a street in Queens named after him on Saturday. McCreary was one of the first...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
PUBLIC OUTREACH ON FAIR FARES NYC: The Mayor’s Public Engagement Unit (PEU) and the Department of Social Services (DSS) celebrate an outreach day of action at Albee Square in Downtown Brooklyn, and across subway stations citywide to promote the Fair Fares NYC program, following two weeks of targeted outreach to eligible New Yorkers via text and phone. Fair Fares NYC is a City program created to help New Yorkers with low incomes manage their transportation costs, with eligible New York City residents receiving a 50 percent discount on subway and eligible bus fares or MTA Access-A-Ride paratransit trips.
2 deaths in 3 days from fallen trees raises concerns in NYC
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — In two separate incidents, within three days of each other, two people died in New York City from fallen trees or tree branches. It’s left some people concerned that not enough is being done to keep them safe from the potential harm that a fallen tree can inflict. The first of […]
nypressnews.com
NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams to endorse Carlina Rivera in 10th Congressional District race
Council Speaker Adrienne Adams plans to throw her weight behind fellow Democratic Council member Carlina Rivera’s campaign for the city’s hotly-contested 10th Congressional District, according to a source familiar with the matter. Adams will officially unveil the endorsement during a press conference with Rivera in downtown Manhattan on...
bkmag.com
Neighbors rally to save one of the few Black-owned wine shops in Park Slope
Neighbors are rallying to save Good Wine, a 7-year-old wine shop in the heart of Park Slope that’s steeped in financial turmoil. Owner Heather Johnston wrote on her GoFundMe page that the store, which is one of the few Black-owned wine shops in the United States, has suffered from a “series of setbacks from the pandemic, supply problems in the wine industry, a threat of eviction, and predatory lending practices.”
rew-online.com
JEMB Realty Announces Yet Another New Lease at 1 Willoughby Square, Brooklyn’s Tallest Office Tower
JEMB Realty Corporation, a family-run real estate development, investment and management firm based in New York City, today announced the completion of a new lease at 1 Willoughby Square, Brooklyn’s tallest office building. The new tenant will join FXCollaborative, the building’s architect and anchor tenant as well as several other recently announced tenants. This newest lease brings 1 Willoughby Square to nearly 50% leased.
New York City Police Searching for Brooklyn Subway Groper
NEW YORK, NY – A 42-year-old woman was groped by an unknown male while inside...
bkreader.com
It’s Become ‘Virtually Impossible’ to Find Street Parking in New York City
A spike in car ownership, dining sheds and the comeback of alternate-side parking are making it tougher than ever to find spaces. As car ownership in New York City surges, parking spaces dwindle. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg Now more than ever, New York City car owners watching “Seinfeld” on Netflix […]...
Brooklyn Uber driver helps evacuate burning building, still gets passenger to airport on time
Authorities say a fire that started around 8 a.m. at 489 Classon Ave. was noticed by an Uber driver who decided to act.
Brooklyn synagogue tagged with anti-Semitic graffiti
Anti-Semitic spray paint graffiti was discovered on a Brooklyn synagogue on Wednesday morning, according to a video posted by a City Councilmember.
Colleagues of MTA subway cleaner beaten in Bronx call for justice
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Colleagues of an MTA subway cleaner beaten at a Bronx station issued calls for justice ahead of a Tuesday court hearing in the case. Alexander Wright, 49, is accused of attacking subway cleaner Anthony Nelson at the Pelham Bay Park station on the No. 6 line on Thursday, according to authorities. […]
