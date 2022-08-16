Read full article on original website
Company news: Christian Brothers Academy announces 5 staff changes
Christian Brothers Academy announced recent staff changes, including the addition of Paul Gasparini as principal. He spent the past 21 years as a principal for the Jamesville-DeWitt Central School District and succeeds Debra Brillante who retired in June. Gasparini served in leadership roles at the local, state, and national levels...
flackbroadcasting.com
75th edition of the New York State Woodsmen's Field Days is "nearly sold out"
BOONVILLE- Earlier this spring, Woodsmen's Field Days event coordinator and spokesperson Phyllis White told us she expected a down year for vendor turnout at the 75th anniversary edition this summer. Based on a two-year hiatus from COVID, White had heard numerous reports from vendors about low inventory and high uncertainty...
A USA East Coast coach offers a scouting report on Syracuse’s Benny Williams (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – In this week’s Mike’s Mailbox, we start off with a question about Benny Williams. The Syracuse sophomore recently participated with a collection of college players for USA East Coast, which put together three games during a tour of Spain.
iheartoswego.com
Lyman Named Regional Property Manager at Christopher Community
Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of Tammy Lyman as Regional Property Manager. “We are very pleased to announce the promotion of Tammy Lyman to Regional Property Manager within our organization,” said Christopher Community President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “Tammy maintains years of affordable housing experience, and her previous roles in property management will serve her well in this new position.”
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
One of Central New York’s Oldest Land Trusts Highlights Newest Property
The Central New York Land Trust announced that it will highlight its newest property, located at 2989 Bacher Rd., Skaneateles, at its second annual EverGreen EverBlue BBQ fundraiser on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 5 to 10 p.m. Steven Kulick, Board Treasurer and Fundraising Committee Chair, stated, “The Bacher Road property, one of 51 preserves managed by the Land Trust, was selected for this event to highlight some of the water resource protection work we will undertake at this site and to underscore the need , more generally, for sound land management practices.” He continued, “In particular, we will be concentrating on controlling the further erosion of a damaged esker only yards away from the site of the fundraiser.” He concluded by noting, “In addition to erosion control, we will work to minimize and, in some cases, reverse other threats to the Skaneateles Lake watershed in this area through best land management practices.”
iheartoswego.com
Farnham Family Services Brings Life Saving Services to Mexico Area
For individuals dealing with substance abuse disorder the consequences can be lethal. According to NY/NJHIDTA (NY/NJ High Impact Drug Trafficking Area) there were 32 fatal overdoses in Oswego County in 2021. The majority of those fatal overdoses were due to opioid abuse. During that same time period Farnham Family Services...
iheartoswego.com
AmeriCU To Host 10th Salute To The Troops Tribute Concert
AmeriCU’s Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert will celebrate its tenth year as part of FMWR’s Mountainfest. The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held on August 31, 2022. AmeriCU is honored to host its 10th Salute to the Troops Concert held in...
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Barlow Announces Free Ghost Hunting Event at Fort Ontario Oct. 15th
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego and Fort Ontario have partnered to host a ghost hunting event on the historic grounds of Fort Ontario. Funding provided by the city has made sixty free slots available for kids eight years old and older on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will take place after sunset on October 15th, 2022.
Queens of quilting: Cicero-based Plank Road Quilt Guild nears 40th anniversary
CICERO — In 1982, a group of seven local ladies gathered to share their love of quilting. They called themselves “the Crazy Quilters.” By the next year, they had rebranded as the “Plank Road Quilter’s Guild” as a nod to North Syracuse’s plank road — the first in the nation — built in 1846. Now […]
iheartoswego.com
Buc Boosters Support New Buccaneer Pride Graphics at Oswego High School Cafeteria
The Buccaneer Boosters partnered with the Oswego City School District recently by donating new graphics that showcase Buc Pride at the Oswego High School cafeteria. The graphics that read “Home of the Buccaneers” and include the Buccaneer logo are now located above the entrance to the cafeteria. Step...
iheartoswego.com
Port Of Oswego Continues Tonnage Increase Over 2021: 187,210 Tons Shipped To-Date
Maritime activity and positive economic impacts at the Port of Oswego (POA), continues to grow at a record pace this year and support and create jobs for the area, said William W Scriber, POA executive director and CEO. “As of July 31, the Port has increased tonnage this year by...
With one major move, Skaneateles company is finding success in diversifying staff
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Two years ago, ChaseDesign set a goal of diversifying its workforce by hiring more people of varying races, ethnicities and cultural backgrounds. That wasn’t easy to do in Skaneateles, its home for the past 56 years, where nearly everyone is white.
iheartoswego.com
September 2022 Food Sense Orders Due September 9th at Salvation Army
The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps offers the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order September Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, September 9. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.
This Upstate New York Swim Area Is Now Closed Due To Dangerous Algae
Unfortunately the swimming area at this one Upstate New York beach is now closed due to dangerous algae. Verona Beach State Park has been closed due to the presence of harmful algal blooms. They made the announcement on the Verona Beach State Park Facebook page. According to that post, the beach would remain closed until further notice.
iheartoswego.com
Learn How “It Just Clicks” at CCE Oswego Workshop Aug. 25th
Marketing products using social media and the internet can unlock a world of benefits for businesses large and small, and in any industry, including agriculture. Whether it’s increasing public awareness of your brand, engaging more effectively with your audience, and simply saving yourself some money, the benefits are clear. Understanding how to use social media marketing (or SMM) to your business’ advantage can make all the difference in launching a successful SMM campaign.
FL Radio Group
Two New Directors Join Unity House
One Auburn non profit is welcoming two new directors to its ranks. Christopher Iven and Joanna Viggiano have joined Unity House of Cayuga County. Iven will be the group’s new chief advancement officer. His previous job experience includes being a media specialist for the US Census Bureau, regional executive director for the YMCA of Greater Syracuse, and an editor for the Post-Standard.
iheart.com
A Former Steve Wells Campaign Staffer is Talking on Syracuse's Morning News
A former Steve Wells campaign staffer says he walked away due to Wells' failure to defend the right to life and consistent track record of misleading the public. Listen to Caleb Slater on Syracuse's Morning News. LISTEN LIVE!
Upstate-Crouse plan to merge hospitals, but not their health care staffs, raises thorny questions
Syracuse, N.Y. – There’s a pedestrian bridge connecting Upstate University and Crouse hospitals. But the more than 13,000 Upstate and Crouse union employees won’t be allowed to cross it to work side by side when and if the hospitals merge.
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
“Crazy Hot” Real Estate Market in the Finger Lakes
Have you wondered what’s going on with the current real estate market, with multiple offers for properties, specifically in the Finger Lakes? Locals have long known that the Finger Lakes Region is a very special place. Many who were once visitors are now buyers, having discovered the beautiful lakes, hills, hiking trails, parks and vineyards, great restaurants and shops and, of course, friendly local people – all within hours of major cities such as New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Pittsburgh. People have even come to the area from the Midwest, South and the West Coast.
Steve Wells on false claim against GOP opponent: ‘I stand corrected’ (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. – Steve Wells is directly attacking his opponent in the Republican primary campaign for Congress in a mailer that includes false information sent to GOP voters. The mailer encouraged voters to “oppose Brandon Williams” in Tuesday’s primary election because “he does not represent our values” and “does...
