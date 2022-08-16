ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Comments / 0

Related
flackbroadcasting.com

75th edition of the New York State Woodsmen's Field Days is "nearly sold out"

BOONVILLE- Earlier this spring, Woodsmen's Field Days event coordinator and spokesperson Phyllis White told us she expected a down year for vendor turnout at the 75th anniversary edition this summer. Based on a two-year hiatus from COVID, White had heard numerous reports from vendors about low inventory and high uncertainty...
BOONVILLE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Lyman Named Regional Property Manager at Christopher Community

Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of Tammy Lyman as Regional Property Manager. “We are very pleased to announce the promotion of Tammy Lyman to Regional Property Manager within our organization,” said Christopher Community President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “Tammy maintains years of affordable housing experience, and her previous roles in property management will serve her well in this new position.”
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Oswego, NY
Oswego, NY
Sports
City
Ames, NY
State
California State
City
Lake Placid, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

One of Central New York’s Oldest Land Trusts Highlights Newest Property

The Central New York Land Trust announced that it will highlight its newest property, located at 2989 Bacher Rd., Skaneateles, at its second annual EverGreen EverBlue BBQ fundraiser on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 5 to 10 p.m. Steven Kulick, Board Treasurer and Fundraising Committee Chair, stated, “The Bacher Road property, one of 51 preserves managed by the Land Trust, was selected for this event to highlight some of the water resource protection work we will undertake at this site and to underscore the need , more generally, for sound land management practices.” He continued, “In particular, we will be concentrating on controlling the further erosion of a damaged esker only yards away from the site of the fundraiser.” He concluded by noting, “In addition to erosion control, we will work to minimize and, in some cases, reverse other threats to the Skaneateles Lake watershed in this area through best land management practices.”
SKANEATELES, NY
iheartoswego.com

Farnham Family Services Brings Life Saving Services to Mexico Area

For individuals dealing with substance abuse disorder the consequences can be lethal. According to NY/NJHIDTA (NY/NJ High Impact Drug Trafficking Area) there were 32 fatal overdoses in Oswego County in 2021. The majority of those fatal overdoses were due to opioid abuse. During that same time period Farnham Family Services...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

AmeriCU To Host 10th Salute To The Troops Tribute Concert

AmeriCU’s Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert will celebrate its tenth year as part of FMWR’s Mountainfest. The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held on August 31, 2022. AmeriCU is honored to host its 10th Salute to the Troops Concert held in...
FORT DRUM, NY
iheartoswego.com

Mayor Barlow Announces Free Ghost Hunting Event at Fort Ontario Oct. 15th

Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego and Fort Ontario have partnered to host a ghost hunting event on the historic grounds of Fort Ontario. Funding provided by the city has made sixty free slots available for kids eight years old and older on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will take place after sunset on October 15th, 2022.
OSWEGO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figure Skating#Ice Dance#United States#Tango#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
iheartoswego.com

September 2022 Food Sense Orders Due September 9th at Salvation Army

The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps offers the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order September Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, September 9. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Learn How “It Just Clicks” at CCE Oswego Workshop Aug. 25th

Marketing products using social media and the internet can unlock a world of benefits for businesses large and small, and in any industry, including agriculture. Whether it’s increasing public awareness of your brand, engaging more effectively with your audience, and simply saving yourself some money, the benefits are clear. Understanding how to use social media marketing (or SMM) to your business’ advantage can make all the difference in launching a successful SMM campaign.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Two New Directors Join Unity House

One Auburn non profit is welcoming two new directors to its ranks. Christopher Iven and Joanna Viggiano have joined Unity House of Cayuga County. Iven will be the group’s new chief advancement officer. His previous job experience includes being a media specialist for the US Census Bureau, regional executive director for the YMCA of Greater Syracuse, and an editor for the Post-Standard.
AUBURN, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

“Crazy Hot” Real Estate Market in the Finger Lakes

Have you wondered what’s going on with the current real estate market, with multiple offers for properties, specifically in the Finger Lakes? Locals have long known that the Finger Lakes Region is a very special place. Many who were once visitors are now buyers, having discovered the beautiful lakes, hills, hiking trails, parks and vineyards, great restaurants and shops and, of course, friendly local people – all within hours of major cities such as New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Pittsburgh. People have even come to the area from the Midwest, South and the West Coast.
CANANDAIGUA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy