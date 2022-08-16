Will third time vote be a charm for Grandview’s low-income senior housing project? Tonight will tell

Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
KCTV 5
Kansas City committee moves affordable housing ordinance forward, dozens of renters respond in outrage
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City’s Neighborhood, Planning and Development Committee is moving forward one of Mayor Quinton Lucas’ newly proposed affordable housing ordinances. On Wednesday, the vote was met with outrage. Around 75 members of KC Tenants filled the council chamber in city hall. Many of...
Some Kansas City residents fed up with short-term rentals, house parties
Some Kansas City residents are speaking up: They don’t want short-term rentals like Airbnb in their neighborhoods any longer.
mycouriertribune.com
Massive upscale Liberty development plan proposes residential, retail spaces
LIBERTY — In May of 2017, GaleHart Communities presented a proposed 1,055-acre mixed-use community bearing the name Aviara to the Liberty City Council. Fast-forward seven years and three months, and Dave Gale and Tom Hart, co-founders of GaleHart and leaders in the development, came back to the council to discuss the now-branded Montage Liberty. The development still surrounds Liberty North High School and is adjacent to Interstate 35.
Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American community
Wheatley-Provident Hospital southeast side and front door.Smuckola, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1902, the Wheatley-Provident Hospital was founded at 1826 Forest Avenue that's in the 18th & Vine District of Kansas City, Missouri. It's a historic site and is significant because it was the first hospital in the city for African-Americans.
kcur.org
Johnson County residents raise scam concerns about groups soliciting donations for sick kids
Some drivers in Johnson County in recent days say they have spotted groups of people at major intersections asking for donations that are supposedly to help pay for health care for children with life-threatening illnesses. Reports began popping up on social media last week, with some users posting pictures of...
KMBC.com
Two new North Kansas City Schools are set to open next Monday
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The North Kansas City School District is set to open two new elementary schools on Monday. The new buildings will replace two older school buildings, coinciding with other renovations across the district. Maplewood and Davidson Elementary students will walk into brand new schools. NKC...
Missouri Ethics Commission drops complaint against KCMO mayor, city manager
The Missouri Ethics Commission dismissed a complaint against several Kansas City, Missouri, leaders on Tuesday.
bluevalleypost.com
Food & Wine names three Kansas City barbecue restaurants with Blue Valley locations as some of Kansas City’s best
Three Kansas City barbecue spots with locations in the Blue Valley area have been named some of the metro area’s best in a top-eight ranking from Food & Wine magazine. Check out the restaurants below. Q39: Q39 made the cut with some of the best barbecue in town. Q39...
SantaCaliGon Days plans safety changes for Independence festival
Organizers of Independence's SantaCaliGon Days announced safety changes after a shooting injured four at the festival in 2021.
Kansas City's first airport was not downtown
Kaw Point in Kansas City, looking slightly north of due east.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons. The above image is an aerial view of the airport to the left. Allegedly, consideration of the city's name for the airport was "Peninsula Field" due to the bend in the Missouri River that flows around the airport. Now named the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, the city-owned airport has had a few name changes since it first opened.
flatlandkc.org
curiousKC | What Was Kansas City’s First City Park?
Picnics, birthday parties, ball games and exceptionally nice days are all elements that might bring someone to one of Kansas City’s 200-and-some parks. The peaceful greenspaces might seem ubiquitous in the city of fountains, but the acres of parks Kansas Citians know today weren’t always there. Lisa, a...
KCTV 5
Following vehicle theft, Mission police look for missing dog
Kansas City committee moves affordable housing ordinance forward, dozens of renters respond in outra. A KCMO committee is moving forward one of Mayor Quinton Lucas’ newly proposed affordable housing ordinances. but the vote was met with outrage. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The Phase III Expansion Facility at KU’s...
Quality Hill is a historic area and is said to be one of the first neighborhoods in Kansas City
Quality Hill, Kansas City, Missouri ca. 1918.Source unknown, public domain, Wikimedia Commons. There’s a lot of history in the Quality Hill neighborhood close to downtown Kansas City, Missouri. It’s on a bluff where you can look out to see where the Kansas River and Missouri River meet in the West Bottoms that’s also close to the Kansas border.
Wedding DJ allegedly runs off with deposits from KC couple
Planning a wedding can be an expensive process for some couples but imagine paying twice for the same service.
The Lincoln College Preparatory Academy in Kansas City is a multi-purpose facility and represents a piece of history
Lincoln High School in Kansas City, Missouri.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Summer's almost over, again, and schools will be starting soon if they haven't already. This school carries so much history. On January 15, 2014, this structure was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Swimming not recommended at Watkins Mill Lake due to E. coli levels
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says the E. coli levels at a Missouri lake are higher than normal and swimming is not recommended.
The Raphael Hotel first opened in 1928 as the Villa Serena Apartments with salmon-colored velvet walls in the lobby
Villa Serena Apartment Hotel.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Raphael Hotel is a historic hotel located on the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri. It's a significant structure because it first opened in 1928, and it was a luxury apartment building called the Villa Serena Apartments.
KCTV 5
KCK Public Schools dozens of teachers short entering first day
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Kansas Public School District is short about 45-50 teachers heading into the first day of classes for all students Tuesday. That number is roughly the same as it was two weeks ago. This comes as schools across the country struggle to fill...
Fareway Meat Market breaks ground on Northland location
Fareway Meat Market breaks ground on a Northland location near Northeast 85th Terrace and Northeast Shoal Creek Parkway, hopes to open in 2023.
Fire that destroyed 3 Overland Park homes remains a mystery
Overland Park fire investigators say they can't determine the cause of a fire that destroyed three homes under construction in February.
