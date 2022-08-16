Read full article on original website
Spectrum Health offers new services for LGBTQIA+ community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Recently, Spectrum Health added a new patient navigator service dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ community. Here to tell us more is Dr. Rima Shah, Department Chief of Primary Care Services and Malissa Becksvoort, Director of Primary Care Operations. Spectrum Health.
Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services celebrates new office
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services has exciting news – they just moved into their new offices at the Special Olympics Building. Deb joins us today to talk all about their exciting grand opening for the public today at 5pm and also how they help the deaf and hard of hearing community in West Michigan.
Keep Going With The New Priority Health Fitness Court
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Free public access to exercise is essential to keep any community going and The City of Grand Rapids, Priority Health and the National Fitness Campaign recognize this. They came together to create the Priority Health Fitness Court at Ottawa Hills Park in Grand Rapids. Priority Health and the National Fitness Campaign are working together statewide to make high quality workouts free and accessible to anyone. Also helping to fund the Fitness Court was support from Meijer and Grand Rapids Public Schools.
Muskegon healthcare center working with police on crisis intervention training
NORTON SHORES, MI – A Muskegon healthcare center is providing support to local law enforcement through crisis intervention training to better equip police responding to those experiencing a behavioral crisis. LifeCircles PACE, at 560 Seminole Road, provides an in-home alternative to traditional nursing home living. They offer support through...
Number 1 Cardiac Hospital in Michigan? Right Here in Grand Rapids
This is pretty darn special. Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital has been recognized as the #1 hospital for cardiac surgery in the State of Michigan!. If that is not enough, Healthgrades has ranked Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital as one of America's 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery, and, this is the third year in a row for that recoginition!
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Spectrum Health breaks ground on new facility
Hospital leaders celebrated the start of construction on a residential care center. BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground Thursday, Aug. 18, on a new rehabilitation and nursing center at 1226 Cedar St. NE in Grand Rapids. The new facility will replace the current continuing care center located at 750...
Adjusting to life as a new college student
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many students may be heading off to college this month and that causes a huge adjustment not just for the student but for their family as well. Dr. Greg Mallis, PsyD, from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health joins us today to talk about how to best help our kids return to school after the summer.
Hearing tips to help improve your quality of life
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Whether or not you suffer from hearing loss, keeping your ears in good shape can positively impact your quality of life. Our Hearing Expert Dr. Pam Keenan with McDonald Hearing Services joins us today to discuss ways you can care for your hearing health.
Spectrum Health breaks ground on previously wooded 10-acre lot in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Construction has begun on a new Spectrum Health long term care and rehabilitation facility in Grand Rapids. At the corner of Cedar and Fuller, the previously empty 10-acre lot will be home to the $37 million, 94-thousand-square-foot care center. The facility will cater mostly to...
Big Changes at Pine Rest
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There are a lot of big things happening at Pine Rest. They have been making several renovations and additions to the services they provide. In 2024, they are set to open the Pediatric Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. This facility will be an added resource to treat young kids and families desperate of need of services in our State. This could not come at a better time as we are seeing a statewide epidemic of behavioral health need. Pine Rest is expanding their services to help fill that need. They have expanded their hospital to include 88 in-patient beds. They also offer specialty services such as eating disorders, substance abuse and even residential services.
Open play for all ages at the Grand Rapids Children’s Musuem
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Play is essential and beneficial for people of all ages, especially when we enter our later years. A great place to engage in creativity and imagination is the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum which provides an environment where “everyone has the right to play.”
A patient’s story about severe back pain relief
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you live in pain, you know how it can impact not only your daily life but the lives of those around you. Today we have our Back & Neck Pain Expert, Dr. Christopher Miller from Total Health Chiropractic, along with one of his patients who found success, Gary.
Rockford marching band gets huge invitation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some big news recently from Rockford High School, their marching band is invited to participate in the Rose Parade in January! There’s a big event coming up to help them raise money for the trip!. Today we have Mandy, the event organizer, and...
Black Impact Collaborative to celebrate new school year with Roll.Bounce.GR event
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Black Impact Collaborative (BIC) is set to host its second Roll.Bounce.GR event to ring in the new school year. The roller skating event is scheduled to take place from 1–7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20 outside New Hope Baptist Church in Grand Rapids.
New study could change what we eat to supercharge immune system and fight disease
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The soldiers of our immune system were long thought to be fueled only by the foods we eat. However, researchers at Van Andel Institute believe the findings from their new study reveal T cells have a much wider appetite than originally thought. “Every process...
Mitch Albom and ‘Tuesday’s with Morrie’ come to GR for Hospice of Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-The acclaimed play, “Tuesday’s With Morrie” by Mitch Albom and Jeffrey Hatcher will be center stage August 31-September 4, 2022. This will be the first time the play will be here in the state of Michigan. The performance on Wednesday, August 31 is a benefit, and will be followed by a talk back featuring Mitch Albom about the impact and importance of end-of-life and the care given at this time. Proceeds from the benefit performance will support the Hospice of Michigan Open Access Program, providing end-of-life care to anyone regardless of age, diagnosis or ability to pay.
Coat drive planned for Grand Rapids homeless community
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Mel Trotter Ministries is preparing for the winter months’ freezing temperatures by planning a coat drive for people experiencing homelessness in the Grand Rapids community. The ministry, which houses men, women and children every night, coat drive for new or gently used coats is scheduled...
Celebrate Indian culture & heritage this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Here in West Michigan, we’re so lucky to have so many festival and events celebrating a variety of cultures. This Saturday, you can celebrate Indian culture and heritage in downtown Grand Rapids. Ace and Manoj from the Grand Rapids Asian Pacific Foundation, and...
MDHHS, MDARD Urge Residents To Monitor For E. Coli Symptoms As Cases Increase In 3 Counties
(CBS DETROIT) -The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), and Kent, Ottawa, and Oakland county health departments are investigating an increase in illnesses related to E. coli bacteria. According to the MDHHS, 98 cases of E. coli infection in August. Officials noted that over the same time period last year, only 20 cases were reported. Test results have linked some of the reported cases to each other. Health officials say some kinds of E. coli cause disease by making a Shiga toxin, and the bacteria that make these toxin are called “Shiga toxin-producing”...
Mastodon skeleton found during drain project in Michigan: 'That thing is huge'
KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- It's the discovery everyone in West Michigan is talking about: mastodon bones unearthed in Kent County. ABC affiliate WZZM got a look at the pre-historic bones, which are now at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. "It was when they started to uncover that femur bone, it's...
