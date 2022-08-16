Read full article on original website
You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"Dianna CarneyWorcester, MA
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern FestivalDianna Carney
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
westernmassnews.com
Derek Kellogg returns to UMass as assistant men’s basketball coach
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A familiar face will be returning the UMass men’s basketball bench. UMass Athletics announced Wednesday that Derek Kellogg has joined the program as an assistant coach, pending the completion of a background check. Kellogg returns to the Minutemen after a five-season stint as head men’s...
The Landmark
Paxton Center School honor roll
PAXTON — Paxton Center School has released its academic honor roll, revised, for the third quarter of the 2021-2022 school year. Grade 8: Bronwyn Daly, Mason Figueras, Mahindra Ganesh, Antoni Golemo, Jack Hehir, Anderson Kadis, Patrick O’Connell, Amelia Roix, Zachary Santolucito, Makayla Small, Will Stearns, Kassandra Van Norman and Hannah Young.
Former Doherty High hoop star identified as pedestrian killed on I-290 in Worcester
WORCESTER — State police have identified the pedestrian hit and killed on Interstate 290 over the weekend as Jamal Mustapha, 27, of Worcester. Mustapha, a former basketball player at Doherty Memorial High School and Worcester State University, was apparently hit by multiple vehicles, state police said. ...
hopkintonindependent.com
New HMS assistant principal hopes to contribute, grow in role
Patrick Nash, the new assistant principal at Hopkinton Middle School, believes that role has changed significantly over the years and said he is excited to take on the challenge. “There’s a lot more to the assistant principal’s job [than handling discipline], and a lot of moving parts to it,” he...
Jason Varitek Has Hilarious Encounter at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. They say sometimes it's not great to meet your heroes. And while there have been plenty of celebrity meeting horror stories, if your hero is Boston Red Sox great Jason Varitek, you're safe to meet him.
The Landmark
Fire department smokes police at mini golf
STERLING — Admittedly bad golf outfits, laughter and camaraderie were abundant at Mulligan’s Miniature Golf Saturday morning, Aug. 6, for a match between the Sterling Fire and Police associations. It was a friendly Battle of the Badges competition, and the fire personnel came out on top. “We have...
The Landmark
Campus news
MEDFORD — Approximately 3,275 students across all schools graduated from Tufts University on May 22 during a university-wide commencement ceremony that featured the awarding of honorary degrees to a number of academic, business and civic leaders making a positive impact on the world. Local graduates from the School of...
Time Out Global
3 best places to go glamping near Boston
Explore the great outdoors without the hassle at these luxe New England campgrounds. Sadly, we are nearing the end of summer here in Boston. However, there is still plenty of time to have a big summer adventure, even if that adventure is not that far from home. Glamping is a fun way to get the excitement of camping out in the wilderness, with pretty much none of the hassle! Everything is there waiting for you, your tent, you bed, your campfire, all you need to bring is a little sense of wonder and you are in for a fin time. We’ve rounded up the best places to go glamping near Boston. While we recommend getting out into the great outdoors at least once this summer, if you want the comfort of sleeping in your own bed after a day out and about check out our list of the best day trips from Boston or the best things to do in Boston this summer.
Assumption University’s ‘Fast Track’ program allows rising high school students to skip essays, references to get accepted
Rising high school seniors that attend Assumption University’s “Fast Track to the Pack” program on Thursday could walk out with an acceptance letter. The program will mark the first time the university is accepting rising high school seniors before the school year starts, according to a press statement from the college.
worcestermag.com
Harvey: Decades later, Zonkaraz love leads to friendship
The '70s are remembered for history-making and regrettable reasons, not the least of which was the Dorothy Hamill haircut, which I wrongly felt was a good choice for me. Watergate flooded the headlines (Pun intended, though it has been diluted by our current state of affairs, pun repeated.) Bad fashion ruled the day. I lived in “farmer jeans” or overalls, and Earth shoes billed as good for your feet and posture, though I think my lower back still suffers from walking in those leather tie-ons that resembled loaves of bread. And walk I did — when I wasn’t hitchhiking.
thegraftonnews.com
Here's the latest from Worcester-area farmstands: Time for peaches
BERBERIAN’S FARM – 68 Otis St., Northborough; 508-393-8079; https://www.facebook.com/Berberians-Farm-153136894701646/. The farm is open for the season. Plants and local produce available for purchase, including butter and sugar corn, nectarines, peaches and plums. CARLSON ORCHARDS – 115 Oak Hill Road, Harvard, 800-286-3916; http://www.carlsonorchards.com/. Orchards on 140 acres produce...
Swimmer, 27, drowns in Brookfield pond
BROOKFIELD — A 27-year-old man drowned Wednesday night at Quacumquasit Pond, better known as South Pond. Investigators are looking into the possibility that the man became distressed in the water due to a medical condition, according to Police Chief Michael Blanchard said. The man, who is from out of...
The Landmark
Insurance costs up for Sterling Fair
STERLING — The Sterling Fair is set to return for the first time since 2019, but organizers have been served with a curve ball. The town's insurance company, MIAA, notified the town that they could not continue to insure the fair the same way they have in the past.
Time Out Global
Pasta, Ferraris and lots of fun are on the menu at this restaurant outside of Boston.
Concorso Italiano is this Sunday, August 21 at Tuscan Village in Salem, NH. This annual free car show features over 250 exotic cars each year and is an all-around fun day for the whole family. Join Tuscan Village on Sunday, August 21 from 10-2pm to see some exciting cars from...
clarku.edu
‘We all thought we’d have a little more time with him’
About his welcome-to-Clark dinners that in a single evening would turn newly arrived faculty into dear friends. About the intellectual rapacity that sent him into deep and forgotten corners of German and queer history, from which he emerged with fresh perspectives and profound truths. About his abiding commitment to, and...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken tenders in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken tenders in every state which included Thornton's Fenway Grill as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Nestled in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston, known for its...
consultant360.com
A 28-Year-Old Man With Draining Nodules and Cysts in His Axilla
1Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 2Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 3Director, Department of Cutaneous Oncology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 4Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury police support local lemonade stand
SHREWSBURY – Lemonade stands hosted by the Armstrong family of Old Mill Road had special visitors stop by for pink and yellow lemonade and frosted cupcakes. Joshua and Emma, the children of Amy Armstrong, hosted the lemonade stand at their home on July 27 and on Main Street Aug. 12 to save up for a bike and a baby doll.
6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America
BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
fallriverreporter.com
Nor’easter to impact southern New England with wind, precipitation; how much rain remains uncertain
Boston, MA – A Nor’easter storm will impact much of southern New England, however, it may not bring some of the soaking rain that drought-stricken communities could use. According to the National Weather Service, an anomalous late summer Nor’easter will impact eastern Massachusetts tonight & Wednesday, with strong winds & heavy rain for Cape Cod & the Islands.
