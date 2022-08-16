PEABODY - Meet Laurel and Cloverly. At 4 months old, they're playful and friendly and have a newfound love for the outdoors. The two beagles are being fostered in Peabody through Sweet Paws Rescue. On Tuesday, they touched grass for the very first time. "Seeing those first moments and seeing them linger back in the crate before they timidly took their first step out was pretty nice," said Lynne Hathaway, Sweet Paws Rescue Foster Coordinator. A first glimpse of freedom after being saved from a mass breeding facility in Virginia, part of a nationwide effort to find 4,000...

PEABODY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO