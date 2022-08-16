ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Fifty rescued beagles come to Massachusetts for adoption

PEABODY - Meet Laurel and Cloverly. At 4 months old, they're playful and friendly and have a newfound love for the outdoors. The two beagles are being fostered in Peabody through Sweet Paws Rescue. On Tuesday, they touched grass for the very first time. "Seeing those first moments and seeing them linger back in the crate before they timidly took their first step out was pretty nice," said Lynne Hathaway, Sweet Paws Rescue Foster Coordinator. A first glimpse of freedom after being saved from a mass breeding facility in Virginia, part of a nationwide effort to find 4,000...
PEABODY, MA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken tenders in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken tenders in every state which included Thornton's Fenway Grill as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Nestled in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston, known for its...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natick, MA
Lifestyle
State
Nevada State
City
Boston, MA
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
City
Natick, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dog trapped in ‘perilous situation’ after being stuck in hot car for almost an hour

DEDHAM, Mass. — Police responded to a dire situation Wednesday afternoon when a small dog was found trapped in a car for almost an hour, according to authorities. Responding officers found the pup in a car with all four windows rolled up, according to Dedham Police. The temperature was around 80 degrees and the dog had been in there for at least 45 minutes, officials say.
DEDHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Bear spotted behind Easton school

EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton police said Tuesday that a bear was spotted behind a school in the town. The black bear was seen by the railroad behind Southeastern Regional School on Monday night. Police said that the bears being seen in the area more and more. Residents should...
EASTON, MA
whdh.com

Peabody library starts banned book club

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A library in Peabody started a club for teens to access books that some schools have banned. Library staff said they plan to talk to teens about why they believe some of the books are controversial. “With these uncomfortable books, we can kind of get a...
PEABODY, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marie Antoinette
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Boston 25 News WFXT

6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America

BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Show#Nemo#Cfa#The Verve Hotel Boston
FUN 107

Carver’s Edaville Family Theme Park Reveals New Ticket Pricing Model

Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver, which made headlines earlier this month with the announcement that it was no longer for sale, has released its ticket pricing for the upcoming 2022 holiday season – and it’s significantly more affordable than it was in years past for those who just want to come and see the millions of lights that illuminate the beloved park.
CARVER, MA
worcestermag.com

Harvey: Decades later, Zonkaraz love leads to friendship

The '70s are remembered for history-making and regrettable reasons, not the least of which was the Dorothy Hamill haircut, which I wrongly felt was a good choice for me. Watergate flooded the headlines (Pun intended, though it has been diluted by our current state of affairs, pun repeated.) Bad fashion ruled the day. I lived in “farmer jeans” or overalls, and Earth shoes billed as good for your feet and posture, though I think my lower back still suffers from walking in those leather tie-ons that resembled loaves of bread. And walk I did — when I wasn’t hitchhiking.
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Red Apple Farm Sunflower Festival!

Red Apple Farm Sunflower Festival! Enjoy a family-friendly day of PYO sunflowers and other sunflower related activities on August 20 & 21. Check their FB page before heading out as weather (and sunflower availability) may cancel. https://www.facebook.com/RedAppleFarm/?ref=page_internal. Red Apple Farm Sunflower Festival. hula-hooping. tie dye. live music. craft fair. Pick...
PHILLIPSTON, MA
clarku.edu

‘We all thought we’d have a little more time with him’

About his welcome-to-Clark dinners that in a single evening would turn newly arrived faculty into dear friends. About the intellectual rapacity that sent him into deep and forgotten corners of German and queer history, from which he emerged with fresh perspectives and profound truths. About his abiding commitment to, and...
WORCESTER, MA
Caught in Southie

National Thrift Shop Day – Celebrate in the Neighborhood

Southie has a Boston Magazine Best of Boston winner for consignment shop – Covet – perfect for celebrating National Thrift Shop Day!. Make a plan to hunt and gather and find some designers hidden in the racks of Covet! Think Gucci, Prada and Celine! You may even come across some one of kind vintage gems! Here are some tips to help you navigate second hand shopping like a boss!
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy