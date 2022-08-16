ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KARK

Job Alert: Hiring fest, openings in maintenance, more

DATE & TIME: Every Monday at 12:00 p.m. to 1 p.m. LOCATION: Willie Hinton Neighborhood Resource Center at 3805 W. 12th Street in Little Rock. Fab44 is hosting a hiring fest for those who are interested in day labor opportunities. We are seeking individuals who need work today, reside in Little Rock, Arkansas and meet certain criteria to participate in the day labor program. Day laborers have a starting wage of $12.50 with the opportunity to reach $15.50 if they stay within the program through weekly evaluations.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
swark.today

Rutledge Announces Suit Against Little Rock Housing Complex

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a lawsuit against Big Country Chateau, a multifamily housing complex serving low-income and Section 8 housing consumers in Little Rock, for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). The suit alleges that the complex is supported by central utility meters for water and electricity, requiring the tenants to pay their utilities directly to the apartment complex as part of their lease agreements. Despite many tenants paying accordingly, the company chose to pocket the money designated for utility payments instead of paying the utility companies. As early as 2019, Big Country Chateau received notice from Central Arkansas Water that its account was in default. The company has failed to pay the $222,931 owed to the utility company. In addition, Big Country Chateau failed to pay Entergy Arkansas from March to August 2022, paying the outstanding balance of approximately $71,000 only after the City of Little Rock initiated an investigation into the apartment complex. Big Country Chateau’s defaults were easily concealed from tenants due to the disconnection moratoriums in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, tenants are facing water utility shutoffs in September despite having paid for their utilities.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Global cybersecurity company names Little Rock as U.S. headquarters

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Aug. 16, 2022) — Global cybersecurity provider Sequretek announced Tuesday the opening of their U.S. headquarters in The Little Rock Technology Park citing the innovative technology focus, talent access and growth-friendly business environment as top reasons for naming Little Rock, Arkansas their new corporate home.”When I began my computer science initiative in 2015, my goal was to increase the quantity and quality of our state’s tech talent,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson. “Today, I’m proud of everything we have accomplished, and the result is that companies like SequreTek have their eyes on Arkansas as a leader in technology. I’m pleased to welcome them to Arkansas and want to thank the Venture Center for their efforts in recruiting and nurturing tech companies here.”
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board elects new officers

The Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board (ASPB) elected new officers to lead the organization during a recent board meeting. Elected to chair the nine-member board is John Freeman of Desha County. Doug Hartz of Arkansas County was elected vice chair, with JoeThrash of Perry County elected secretary-treasurer. The three farmer-leaders will serve in their respective roles through the board’s 2024 fiscal year. Donald Morton Jr. of Prairie County, completed his term as board chairman in July and will serve a two-year term as immediate past chair.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
Power 95.9

Brother & Sister Reel in Two Gigantic Fish in Arkansas

Summer is lake time and it's definitely fishing time too. You hear people say they 'caught the big one' or 'almost caught the big one' and the fish in the story gets bigger and bigger every time the story is told. Well, a brother and sister in Arkansas really did catch the big one...each.
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Arkansas Attorney General sues Big Country Chateau

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — City inspections at the Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock continued on Wednesday after Attorney General Leslie Rutledge made a big announcement. "I'm announcing a lawsuit against Big Country Chateau and its parent company Apex Equity Group," Rutledge said. After years of complaints by...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

CALS announces lineup for 2022 Six Bridges Book Festival

The Central Arkansas Library System (CALS) announced Wednesday (Aug. 17) the 2022 Six Bridges Book Festival roster and several additional highlights. The 19th annual Festival runs October 20-30, featuring more than 60 bestselling and emerging authors in sessions, panels, and special events. This year the Festival will be a combination of virtual and in-person events. Most of the Festival is free, but some events require registration.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
AdWeek

Chris Kane Leaves KATV Little Rock After 12 Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KATV morning anchor Chris Kane said goodbye to the Little Rock, Ark., ABC affiliate after 12 years. Kane announced the news on...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

