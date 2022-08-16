Read full article on original website
KARK
Job Alert: Hiring fest, openings in maintenance, more
DATE & TIME: Every Monday at 12:00 p.m. to 1 p.m. LOCATION: Willie Hinton Neighborhood Resource Center at 3805 W. 12th Street in Little Rock. Fab44 is hosting a hiring fest for those who are interested in day labor opportunities. We are seeking individuals who need work today, reside in Little Rock, Arkansas and meet certain criteria to participate in the day labor program. Day laborers have a starting wage of $12.50 with the opportunity to reach $15.50 if they stay within the program through weekly evaluations.
Arkansas teen overcomes health problems to receive big college scholarship
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As back-to-school week continues, college campuses are flocked with new students filled with hopes and dreams for the future. The only thing bigger than the excitement can be the price tag of admission. The dream for many high school seniors is to soon be a...
Pandemic has had increased stress on women, research finds
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The pandemic has continued for years and with that, comes mental hurdles for many. A new study from UAMS shows that the pandemic could be having an even bigger impact on one group in particular. The study hones in on women in Arkansas, particularly in...
swark.today
Rutledge Announces Suit Against Little Rock Housing Complex
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a lawsuit against Big Country Chateau, a multifamily housing complex serving low-income and Section 8 housing consumers in Little Rock, for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). The suit alleges that the complex is supported by central utility meters for water and electricity, requiring the tenants to pay their utilities directly to the apartment complex as part of their lease agreements. Despite many tenants paying accordingly, the company chose to pocket the money designated for utility payments instead of paying the utility companies. As early as 2019, Big Country Chateau received notice from Central Arkansas Water that its account was in default. The company has failed to pay the $222,931 owed to the utility company. In addition, Big Country Chateau failed to pay Entergy Arkansas from March to August 2022, paying the outstanding balance of approximately $71,000 only after the City of Little Rock initiated an investigation into the apartment complex. Big Country Chateau’s defaults were easily concealed from tenants due to the disconnection moratoriums in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, tenants are facing water utility shutoffs in September despite having paid for their utilities.
KTLO
Global cybersecurity company names Little Rock as U.S. headquarters
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Aug. 16, 2022) — Global cybersecurity provider Sequretek announced Tuesday the opening of their U.S. headquarters in The Little Rock Technology Park citing the innovative technology focus, talent access and growth-friendly business environment as top reasons for naming Little Rock, Arkansas their new corporate home.”When I began my computer science initiative in 2015, my goal was to increase the quantity and quality of our state’s tech talent,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson. “Today, I’m proud of everything we have accomplished, and the result is that companies like SequreTek have their eyes on Arkansas as a leader in technology. I’m pleased to welcome them to Arkansas and want to thank the Venture Center for their efforts in recruiting and nurturing tech companies here.”
School districts across Arkansas struggle to find teachers to fill classrooms
The teacher shortage is impacting just about every district in central Arkansas forcing district leaders to find new ways to recruit and retain staff.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board elects new officers
The Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board (ASPB) elected new officers to lead the organization during a recent board meeting. Elected to chair the nine-member board is John Freeman of Desha County. Doug Hartz of Arkansas County was elected vice chair, with JoeThrash of Perry County elected secretary-treasurer. The three farmer-leaders will serve in their respective roles through the board’s 2024 fiscal year. Donald Morton Jr. of Prairie County, completed his term as board chairman in July and will serve a two-year term as immediate past chair.
Arkansas AG announces lawsuit against owners of Big Country Chateau
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge will hold a briefing Wednesday afternoon to announce a new lawsuit.
Living Well: First of its kind ambulance provides new level of care for Arkansans
Baptist Health is rolling out two new ambulances to help save the lives of the most critical patients.
Brother & Sister Reel in Two Gigantic Fish in Arkansas
Summer is lake time and it's definitely fishing time too. You hear people say they 'caught the big one' or 'almost caught the big one' and the fish in the story gets bigger and bigger every time the story is told. Well, a brother and sister in Arkansas really did catch the big one...each.
Arkansas Attorney General sues Big Country Chateau
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — City inspections at the Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock continued on Wednesday after Attorney General Leslie Rutledge made a big announcement. "I'm announcing a lawsuit against Big Country Chateau and its parent company Apex Equity Group," Rutledge said. After years of complaints by...
Central Arkansas saw the hottest temperature in 6 years Monday!
For a few hours Monday afternoon, the wind shifted from the North to the West, allowing drier air from the river valley to move into Little Rock.
My dad’s fight: Sharing a story of struggle against a rare cancer
A year after the tragic loss of his father, KARK 4 News reporter Mitch McCoy shares his dad's story of struggle against a rare form of cancer.
talkbusiness.net
CALS announces lineup for 2022 Six Bridges Book Festival
The Central Arkansas Library System (CALS) announced Wednesday (Aug. 17) the 2022 Six Bridges Book Festival roster and several additional highlights. The 19th annual Festival runs October 20-30, featuring more than 60 bestselling and emerging authors in sessions, panels, and special events. This year the Festival will be a combination of virtual and in-person events. Most of the Festival is free, but some events require registration.
Arkansas “Clear the Shelters” weekend event looks to find homes for furry friends
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Saturday you may be able to find yourself a new furry friend.
RAIN TOTALS: Many Arkansans saw big rain totals Wednesday!
Wednesday morning Northern and Southern Arkansas saw several hours of heavy rainfall. Many locations picked up well over an inch of rain.
Simmons Bank Arena no longer hosting graduations, North Little Rock School District announces new venue
Simmons Bank Arena is getting out of the graduation business.
AdWeek
Chris Kane Leaves KATV Little Rock After 12 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KATV morning anchor Chris Kane said goodbye to the Little Rock, Ark., ABC affiliate after 12 years. Kane announced the news on...
Arkansas to see the coldest day since early June!
It's hard to believe that Little Rock is set to see the coolest day since June 10th just two days after recording the hottest temperatures in 8 years. But that's exactly what is going to happen!
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas transportation officials provide update on 30 Crossing project
Arkansas transportation officials gave an update Wednesday on a $633 million project to widen a busy stretch of Interstate 30 through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock. The 30 Crossing project, which began construction in 2020, is expected to hit a number of key milestones in the coming weeks.
