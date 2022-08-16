Read full article on original website
Related
thelevisalazer.com
FORMER KENTUCKY JUSTICE CABINET SECRETARY CHARGED WITH ‘BILL COSBY’ RAPE
AUGUST 16, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FOPMER KENTUCKY STATE REPRESENTATIVE AND EX-CABINENT JUSTICE SECRETARY JOHN TILLEY, 53, WHO IS ALSO A LAW LEGAL ATTORNEY; WAS CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE RAPE IN LECINGTON, KY., (LEFT: MUGHSOT PHOTO; RIGHT: OFFICIAL PHOTO AS KENTUCKY CABINENT JUSTICE AND PUBLIC SAFETY SECRETARY )
2 Kentucky State police, 1 former trooper indicted for civil rights violations
Three men have been indicted for the use of excessive force during an arrest, conspiring to cover up that excessive force, and illegally entering a home.
wchstv.com
Federal jury indicts two Ky. troopers, former trooper in alleged excessive force case
LONDON, Ky. (WCHS) — Two current Kentucky State Police troopers and a former trooper have been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the investigation of an alleged excessive force case and coverup. Trooper Jeremy Elliotte, 28, and former trooper Derrek Lovett, 30, are charged with willfully...
wymt.com
Two active, one former KSP trooper indicted for civil rights violations
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Two current Kentucky State Police troopers and one former KSP trooper were indicted Wednesday for using excessive force, conspiring to cover it up and illegally entering a home. A federal grand jury in London returned a superseding indictment charging current trooper 28-year-old Jeremy Elliotte, and former...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky AG, plaintiffs ask federal judge to dismiss challenge to state law largely banning 'dilation and evacuation' abortion
FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is asking a federal district court to permanently dismiss a challenge to a 2018 Kentucky law largely banning the “dilation and evacuation” abortion method used in the second trimester of pregnancy. When the Kentucky General Assembly passed the measure...
WLKY.com
Kentucky AG files motion to permanently dismiss challenge to controversial abortion law
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed a motion asking a federal district court to permanently dismiss a challenge to a controversial abortion law. He's asking the court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a Louisville abortion clinic against a 2018 law, House Bill 454. The...
clayconews.com
Kentucky Attorney General Cameron: "Policy places unnecessary Strain on Teachers and Hinders the Development of our Children" / Urges Jefferson County Board of Education to End Mask Mandate
FRANKFORT, KY – Attorney General Cameron on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 urged the Jefferson County Board of Education (Board) to end the mask mandate for Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS). On July 22, 2022, JCPS announced a mask mandate that applies to everyone who enters a JCPS building or bus.
wdrb.com
Kentucky attorney general wants JCPS board to drop mandatory masks 'immediately'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron sent a letter Tuesday urging the Jefferson County Board of Education to drop its mask mandate “immediately” for Kentucky’s largest public school district. Cameron, who is also seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination in the 2023 primary election,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVQ
Kentucky State troopers charged with excessive force during arrest, covering it up
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two current Kentucky State Police troopers and a former trooper are accused of using excessive force during an arrest, conspiring to cover up that excessive force and illegally entering a home. A Wednesday indictment alleges Trooper Jeremy Elliotte, 28, and former Trooper Derrek Lovett, 30,...
kentuckytoday.com
Training sessions mobilize pro-life Kentuckians to vote 'yes for life' on Constitutional Amendment 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Training sessions held across the commonwealth this summer have equipped Kentucky voters to advocate and rally support for Constitutional Amendment 2, a pro-life measure that will be on the ballot on Nov. 8. The amendment, if ratified this fall, would create a new section in...
Kentucky State Police encourages Kentuckians to come to ‘Safety Town’
For more than 60 years, KSP has not only provided security for the state fair, but they have also managed the Safety Town booth.
Wave 3
African American residents speak on Eastern Kentucky history, flooding losses
The Consumer Federation of America saw the original report and sent a five-page letter to the Kentucky Department of Insurance urging an investigation of pricing practices. LMPD officer fired after FBI charges in Breonna Taylor case meets with police chief. Updated: 5 hours ago. Kyle Meany, who had received a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Kentucky man arrested in southern Indiana on child solicitation charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Madison, Indiana, arrested a man on child solicitation charges. Dagin Priest, 21, is accused of planning to meet up with a 14-year-old for sex. Police said he showed up as planned and was taken to jail. The Worthville, Kentucky, native is also accused of...
wevv.com
705 new weekly COVID-19 cases reported in western Kentucky counties
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) released its weekly COVID-19 update on Tuesday. According to GRDHD, there were 705 new positive cases of the virus identified over the last week in its western Kentucky area. Here's where GRDHD reported the new cases:. Daviess County: 347 new positive cases. Hancock...
WLKY.com
Two years later and Kentucky state workers are headed back to the office
KENTUCKY — Thousands of state government employees who have been working from home for more than two years will soon be back in the office. The state allowed most employees to work from home during the pandemic, but when the emergency health order ended, many went back to work in person.
WLWT 5
New Kentucky law lets school districts use mental health as reason for excused absences
FLORENCE, Ky. — Alex Perry is a rising senior at the Ignite Institute in Boone County. Like many of her peers, Perry said the last couple of years have been rough. "Personally, I feel like going through the two years of COVID, I struggled a lot with mental health issues," she said.
How Do Living Conditions in Kentucky Rank Against Other States?
How's life in Kentucky? When it comes to poverty, home ownership, income, health, and job growth, a new report from Wallethub shows there's work to be done. The Commonwealth has many families with not enough money to meet basic needs. If I can say one thing about Kentucky, it's a...
Parents sue Tennessee school district over curriculum including race and gender topics
A parent group on July 8, 2022, filed a lawsuit in the Twenty-First Judicial District against Tennessee education officials and the Williamson County school district for allegedly violating state laws restricting teachings on race and gender. Tennessee House Bill 580 aims to prohibit school districts from incorporating materials into the...
Kentucky on target for 1st income tax cut in January
House Bill 8 calls for incremental tax cuts until the personal income tax is eliminated completely.
WLWT 5
Eastern Kentucky flood survivor credits her faith when moving forward
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — The power of water may be a difficult concept for some to understand, but not for Billie Marshall. It's an all-too-familiar force for her. "You hardly can take it in," the Breathitt County native said. The house she and her husband shared for nearly a...
Comments / 2