Read full article on original website
Related
wkyufm.org
Kentucky transportation secretary gives update on flood recovery, points to lessons from tornado outbreak
Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray spoke to state lawmakers Wednesday to provide an update on the cabinet’s efforts to aid flood recovery eastern Kentucky. Several counties in southeastern Kentucky were devastated by flooding at the end of July that left 38 people dead and brought the Federal Emergency Management Agency back to the state less than eight months after a deadly tornado outbreak devastated the western part of the state.
WTVQ
Eastern Kentucky flooding: FEMA starting door-to-door inspections
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Special Federal Emergency Management Agency inspection teams will begin door-to-door visits to homes where inspectors have tried to contact survivors three or more times and haven’t heard back. FEMA says teams will be deployed, starting in Perry County, to target areas with limited cellular...
wkyufm.org
Legal advocates applaud FEMA changes in Kentucky, but say transparency needed
After heavy flooding in eastern Kentucky, locals and officials are frustrated with the federal government’s system for disaster aid. People say the process is confusing, sending some of the most vulnerable through a bureaucratic maze, and sometimes requiring documentation lost during the catastrophe. Individuals have reported issues with either...
kentuckytoday.com
Beshear updates on eastern Ky. flooding include $6.7 million donated to Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – During his regular weekly press conference on Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear said the death toll from the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky last month remains at 39, while two Breathitt County women are still missing. The deaths have occurred in five counties: 8 in Breathitt,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcluradio.com
Kentucky governor says flood relief session ‘will happen’
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he hopes to call a special session of the state legislature in the next few weeks to work on flood relief. He says lawmakers are committed to it. He expects it to happen in the next four weeks. Beshear also announced that federal emergency officials at recovery centers in eastern Kentucky now have the authority to approve claims on site.
WBIR
Good news comes for eastern Kentucky family initially denied FEMA aid for destroyed home
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — Katie Turner and her husband closed on their first home just days before the floods that devastated eastern Kentucky. Before they ever had the chance to move in, the waters gutted the home that they’d saved so long to buy. That was hard enough....
wnky.com
Gov. Beshear provides Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. – On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear provided a Team Kentucky update, which included information on the two women that are still missing from eastern Kentucky. Beshear stated that crews continue to look for two women, 60-year-old Vanessa Baker and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff, from the Lost Creek community in Breathitt County.
wymt.com
‘Gone in a days time’: Flood victims turn to temporary shelter
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly three weeks after flooding tore through Eastern Kentucky, some people still have to find temporary shelter while they figure out their next steps. Some people have started living out of tents. One man in Breathitt County is hoping he can be out of a...
RELATED PEOPLE
In remote Eastern Kentucky, neighbors step in to help out where no one else will following floods
Over the past week, Havanna Thacker has transformed a historic high school in Carr Creek into a supply depot. While her mother whips up trays of food in a tiny cafeteria, she stocks the gym with supplies that people bring by the carload. In the afternoon, she’ll deliver it all...
How Do Living Conditions in Kentucky Rank Against Other States?
How's life in Kentucky? When it comes to poverty, home ownership, income, health, and job growth, a new report from Wallethub shows there's work to be done. The Commonwealth has many families with not enough money to meet basic needs. If I can say one thing about Kentucky, it's a...
U.S. Department of Agriculture, Kentucky sign agreement for local food purchase program
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Wednesday announced it has signed a cooperative agreement allowing the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) to obtain food through the federal Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Progam. The move allows KDA to purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed foods through...
middlesboronews.com
USDA grant will help feed hungry Kentuckians
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Food Distribution Division has received a $5.4 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to improve food and agricultural supply chain resiliency, Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles recently announced. “Kentucky’s rich agricultural land doesn’t shield its residents from food insecurities. With one in seven...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kentucky State Police encourages Kentuckians to come to ‘Safety Town’
For more than 60 years, KSP has not only provided security for the state fair, but they have also managed the Safety Town booth.
WLWT 5
Eastern Kentucky flood survivor credits her faith when moving forward
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — The power of water may be a difficult concept for some to understand, but not for Billie Marshall. It's an all-too-familiar force for her. "You hardly can take it in," the Breathitt County native said. The house she and her husband shared for nearly a...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Humane Society urges adoptions to help animals affected by eastern Kentucky floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When a natural disaster happens, it’s not just people who get displaced, pets do, too. So when the floods hit eastern Kentucky at the end of July, the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) went down to help clear animal shelters. However, they weren’t picking up animals...
Commentary: TVA Owes Eastern Kentucky Reparations for Strip Mining’s Role in Flooding
It is not often that journalists confess they have run out of adjectives to describe an event, but two veterans who are covering the flooding in eastern Kentucky tell me they simply don’t have a sufficient vocabulary to describe what they see all over the region. “Unprecedented” has often been used. An editorial in the Whitesburg, Kentucky, Mountain Eagle last week called it “unnatural.” It can also be called “unnecessary.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Hospital Association pushes for expansion of payment program
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Hospitals in Kentucky are in dire straits, according to the Kentucky Hospital Association. “We are way underwater,” KHA President Nancy Galvagni told lawmakers Wednesday. “And I have had so many CEOs tell me, from all across the state, that they don’t know what they would have done had we not had the HRIP program.”
spectrumnews1.com
Billion dollar surplus triggers income tax cut in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky had a revenue surplus of over $1 billion this fiscal year, triggering a cut in the state income tax in January 2023. The state’s fiscal year ended on June 30 and the surplus is the second highest in Kentucky’s history, just shy of the $1.1 billion surplus last year. According to a new law — House Bill 8 — which passed the General Assembly earlier this year, the revenue surplus automatically triggers a 0.5% reduction in income tax that will take effect the following January. That will bring Kentucky’s income tax rate to 4.5% beginning in January.
Wallet Hub: Kentucky feeling the brunt of hiring struggle
Kentucky is not exempt from the national hiring struggle.
Kentucky coal company faces federal charges for faking coal dust tests
A federal court issued an indictment against a coal company for falsifying coal dust tests. It could mean penalties and jail time.
Comments / 0